Aaron Gordon does excellent Karl Malone dunk

The Magic are far from the NBA’s most watchable team. They play at a fairly slow pace, which makes their offense even less effective. A 103-96 loss to the Pistons tonight dropped Orlando to 4-7.
But Aaron Gordon sure tries to put on a show.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two seasons in the making, Gordon Hayward‘s return to Utah will finally go down Friday night, giving Jazz fans the first chance to let their collective feelings known.
Hayward bolted from the Jazz to the Celtics as a free agent following the 2016-17 season in a somewhat awkward departure that much of Salt Lake City learned about in the forward’s own story written in the Player’s Tribune.
Rejection letters sting, no matter the format.
Gordon’s presence Friday, after seven seasons with the Jazz, will be more than just a side note when the Celtics play in Utah on Friday night. At least call it equal billing with the Celtics’ curious play of late, their first-half struggles and late rally Thursday at Phoenix notwithstanding.
Hayward’s much-anticipated return did not happen last season after the Butler product was injured in the Celtics’ season opener and he missed the remainder of the year.
“Obviously he did so much for this organization, for this state,” Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell told reporters after Wednesday’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks. “He’s a great player.”
Mitchell has become the main object of affection for Jazz fans these days. His 23-point performance Wednesday, with multiple highlight-reel dunks, is evidence as to why.
But taking over the star-player throne from Hayward has not been easy. Hayward averaged 15.5 points per game in his seven years in Utah, but that final season he poured in 21.9 per game and became an All-Star. Then poof, he was gone.
“Gordon, he’s a good guy. It is what it is,” the Jazz’s Rudy Gobert said, according to the Deseret News. “Sometimes you make choices that you think are good for you and we’re not here to judge anyone. It’s just a game. We’re just going to go play basketball and that’s it.”
As far as the game goes, the Celtics will arrive in Utah with a positive outlook after that rally to defeat the Suns on Thursday, but needed overtime to do it on the first night of back-to-backs. It was a remarkable turnaround in a game where only one starter — Kyrie Irving — scored a point in the first half as Boston trailed by 20 points after two quarters.
The Jazz, is also feeling a whole lot better about its situation after a convincing victory Wednesday that ended a four-game skid.
Mitchell was able to get things going for the Jazz after returning from an ankle injury. He sat out two of the Jazz’s previous three games.
The Jazz will try to figure out a way that Mitchell can expose the Celtics’ defense much like Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray did, when he scored 48 points against Boston this week. Celtics players bristled when Murray tried to pass the 50 mark on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer of a game that had long been decided.
“We stopped moving the ball, we started settling, a lot of iso stuff,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said after Monday’s defeat, according to the Boston Globe. “Missing some easy ones. We still could have won this game. We just have to find ways to win when it comes down to the end, rebounds, stops. That mentality is going to get you a W.”
It got better Thursday at Phoenix, but only in the second half. Not only did the Celtics erase that 20-point deficit after the break, they had a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter before forcing overtime and earning a 116-109 victory.
Even with Hayward playing again, the Celtics are in somewhat of a transition period. Hayward still has not come close to returning to the player he was during his Utah days and has been on monitored minutes. Irving is also returning from a knee procedure in April that ended his season and he played 43 minutes Thursday.
The Celtics are expected to be a force in the Eastern Conference, but are only 7-4 as they search for consistency. They have been solid overall on defense, entering play Thursday third best in the NBA after allowing 101.3 points per game. But have been vulnerable in key stretches, leading to defeats such as Monday when Murray ushered them out of Denver.
“We tried a lot of different guys, a lot of different coverages, we tried to go small and switch, tried to do a lot of different things,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said, according to nba.com. “He pretty much cooked us all night. He had a heck of a game.”
Warriors fans can exhale now.
Stephen Curry had an MRI on his strained left adductor — what we non-doctors would call a groin strain — and it came back showing no serious damage. Curry is out Saturday but is day-to-day, he’s not going to miss extended time.
Quinn Cook will get the start for Golden State Saturday against a pesky Brooklyn team.
That there is nothing long-term found in the MRI is good news, although expect the Warriors to be cautious with their star here. The average amount of missed time for a groin strain is 10 days, although the severity of it impacts that number so it could be less, reports Jeff Stotts. Groin strains, just like strained hamstrings, can linger. Players think they are healthy and ready to return to full speed before they actually are, then re-injure them in the heat of competition. The Warriors have the cushion in terms of talent to let Curry rest longer and not risk a big step back.
The Warriors without Draymond Green struggled and lost against Milwaukee Thursday. Without Green or Curry on Saturday, it’s a good day to put Kevin Durant on your daily fantasy team, but the Nets play smart, hard, and everyone tough. That game will be no pushover.
Lance Thomas has a role with the Knicks — the veteran leader in the locker room, a trusted voice among the players. On the court, however, his role has been shrinking. He started the first five games, but between the Knicks going younger and being in need of reliable offense (Thomas is shooting 29.4 percent from three and with a troubling 46.9 true shooting percentage) coach David Fizdale has looked elsewhere.
Now the Knicks will be without him for a month.
Look for Kevin Knox to be the biggest beneficiary in terms of minutes, but things were trending that way anyway. Knox is part of the young foundation Fizdale is trying to build in New York, something that can support the now sprinting Kristaps Porzingis as well as potentially another star via free agency.
How is Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis recovering from his torn ACL?
Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:
David Fizdale, who said Thursday that his Latvian star still isn’t sprinting and remains at about the same level as prior to training camp: he’s shooting and jogging lightly.
“He’s still kind of there,” Fizdale said. “Not huge jumps.”
Porzingis on Instagram:
At best: Fizdale was intentionally trying to downplay Porzingis’ progress to protect the player. That’d allow Porzingis to exceed expectations later — or, if he suffers a setback, avoid scrutiny.
At worst: The Knicks and Porzingis are divided.
With Porzingis headed toward restricted free agency, his relationship with the Knicks warrants close monitoring.