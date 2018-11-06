Getty

Watch Hornets rookie Miles Bridges posterize Dewayne Dedmon with huge dunk

By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges was touted as having an NBA-ready body before he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Michigan State product has not disappointed as an athlete thus far in his rookie season, and his leaping ability was on full display on Tuesday night as the Hornets took on the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.

With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter on Tuesday, Bridges found himself free on the left baseline with few Hawks defenders between him and the basket.

Bridges went up for a posterizing one-handed dunk that got a huge reaction from the Charlotte bench.

Bridges has shown some offensive promise early in the season. He has been an excellent 3-point shooter, and attempts threes at a modern clip.

He’s playing nearly 20 minutes a night for first-year head coach James Borrego, and if Bridges is going to put on some athletic displays like this we might finally get some more highlights out of Charlotte.

Miami Heat release new ‘Vice’ jerseys, court

By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
The Miami Heat have been on a bit of a tear with their alternate jerseys the past couple of years, and this season it appears the “Vice” editions in South Beach will not be a letdown.

The team released its latest editions on Monday, and Tuesday saw Miami’s new court come with it.

Both are, frankly, incredible.

This of course follows the color scheme of the popular television show Miami Vice, which in turn took its color scheme from the art deco stylings of the city of Miami itself.

Unfortunately, that information was lost on LeBron James, who felt the Heat had taken ideas for their jerseys directly from his old shoes and son’s basketball team.

Bron, you’re a great marketer, but as my buddy Kirk put it, you didn’t come up with the ‘80s. They were there well before you.

The Heat are going to look fresh this season.

Trade John Wall? His contract, trade kicker make that nearly impossible

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2018, 7:59 PM EST
The Washington Wizards have been this most disappointing team to open the NBA season. They are 2-7 with a bottom five offense and defense. More than just that, spend time around the team and you can see the chemistry issues — guys going to the ground and not being helped up, guys jogging through cuts, a lot of standing around during halfcourt sets, a lack of high fives with teammates, it all shows a noticeable lack of chemistry.

Already there have been calls for change — fans have called for the heads of coach Scott Brooks, GM Ernie Grunfeld, and calls to trade everyone.

Including John Wall… which is much, much more difficult than it sounds. Zach Lowe of ESPN breaks it all down.

Wall’s supermax extension kicks in next season, with a starting salary of $38 million…. They have few trade assets beyond Bradley Beal, who has surpassed the slower, crankier, indifferent version of Wall we see too often now as the team’s best player…

But Wall is the Wizards’ franchise player, about to cycle onto the largest allowable contract in the NBA. A player in even slight decline — and time will tell if Wall is such a player — on that kind of deal is an albatross. You cannot build a team around an underperforming star soaking up 40 percent of the cap….

A Wall deal before July 1 is unlikely in part due to complexities surrounding his 15 percent trade kicker — believed to be the first trade kicker that would be spread over the length of a supermax contract. Trade kickers cannot lift a player’s salary above his maximum in the year he is traded, meaning Wall’s payout could shrink if the Wizards trade him in 2019-20 once he shifts onto his supermax deal — and perhaps close to $0 in that 2019-20 season, sources say.

Except, because Wall is at the max starting next summer, his trade kicker may have to be paid in a lump sum this season (a trade kicker can’t take a player over the max). That makes it less likely a trade for Wall gets done.

Not that it matters, right now there just is little demand for Wall on the market, Beal is the guy teams want. The Wizards, wisely, are not interested in trading Beal. Maybe a suitor pops up for Wall — Lowe suggests the erratic and point guardless Suns — but it’s hard to see any team taking Wall off the Wizards hands. They built this team around Wall, Beal, and Otto Porter, and they are going to have to live with it for a while.

And, unfortunately, so are Wizards fans.

Cavaliers’ Sam Dekker could miss month with sprained ankle

Associated PressNov 6, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker could be out a month with a sprained left ankle.

Dekker got hurt during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 102-100 loss at Orlando on Monday night. Dekker underwent further tests Tuesday that revealed the sprain. The Cavaliers said he will begin rehab and be sidelined for approximately two to four weeks.

Dekker’s injury is another blow to the Cavaliers, who are 1-9 this season. Cleveland recently changed coaches and is expected to be without All-Star forward Kevin Love for at least six weeks. Love underwent foot surgery last week.

Dekker has made five starts in his first season with the Cavaliers, who acquired him in August in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Tyson Chandler clears waivers, signs with Lakers

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2018, 5:37 PM EST
When JaVale McGee is on the court, the Lakers are 6.3 points per 100 possessions better on defense. Or, look at it this way: When he is on the court the Lakers have allowed 105.3 points per 100 possessions, which would be fifth in the NBA.

But then he has to sit. The Lakers’ most used non-McGee lineup — Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, Kyle Kuzma – gets outscored by 24.6 points per 100. When McGee is out, the Lakers are a bottom 10 defense.

Which is why the gamble on Tyson Chandler makes sense for them. Chandler may not have much left in the tank, we shall see, but the Lakers need to do something.

Chandler cleared waivers, as first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Then, as expected, he signed with the Lakers.

His contract with the Lakers is for the veteran minimum of $2.1 million — which not-so-coincidentally is how much of a discount he gave Phoenix off the $13.5 million they owed him this season.

Chandler is a big body, a guy who can call out coverages, gets rebounds, and on a veteran team may be able to stake out a role as a backup big off the bench who helps the interior defense. Or maybe not — the past two seasons the Suns’ defense was not appreciably better when Chandler was in the game. Once a very active and mobile defender, at age 36 he is not that anymore, and the players going against him can either pop out off a pick or force a switch, either way he struggles to defend in space anymore. He certainly is not going to be able to run the floor like the Lakers prefer.

Maybe Chandler works out well for the role the Lakers need him. If not, this is a low-risk gamble and the Lakers can just move one. Come the buyout season next February there likely will be some quality big men (Robin Lopez‘s name comes to mind) who could be on the market.