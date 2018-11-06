Getty Images

Tyson Chandler clears waivers, signs with Lakers

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2018, 5:37 PM EST
When JaVale McGee is on the court, the Lakers are 6.3 points per 100 possessions better on defense. Or, look at it this way: When he is on the court the Lakers have allowed 105.3 points per 100 possessions, which would be fifth in the NBA.

But then he has to sit. The Lakers’ most used non-McGee lineup — Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, Kyle Kuzma – gets outscored by 24.6 points per 100. When McGee is out, the Lakers are a bottom 10 defense.

Which is why the gamble on Tyson Chandler makes sense for them. Chandler may not have much left in the tank, we shall see, but the Lakers need to do something.

Chandler cleared waivers, as first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Then, as expected, he signed with the Lakers.

His contract with the Lakers is for the veteran minimum of $2.1 million — which not-so-coincidentally is how much of a discount he gave Phoenix off the $13.5 million they owed him this season.

Chandler is a big body, a guy who can call out coverages, gets rebounds, and on a veteran team may be able to stake out a role as a backup big off the bench who helps the interior defense. Or maybe not — the past two seasons the Suns’ defense was not appreciably better when Chandler was in the game. Once a very active and mobile defender, at age 36 he is not that anymore, and the players going against him can either pop out off a pick or force a switch, either way he struggles to defend in space anymore. He certainly is not going to be able to run the floor like the Lakers prefer.

Maybe Chandler works out well for the role the Lakers need him. If not, this is a low-risk gamble and the Lakers can just move one. Come the buyout season next February there likely will be some quality big men (Robin Lopez‘s name comes to mind) who could be on the market.

Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for throwing ball into stands

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Because Jamal Murray shot late in the Nuggets’ already-secure win over the Celtics in attempt to score 50 points last night, Kyrie Irving chucked the ball into the stands after the game.

Irving has a right to show his sensitivity by admonishing – “the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls— move like that” – rather than actually defending Murray. But the NBA has hard rules about launching the ball into the stands, even after the final buzzer.

NBA release:

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for throwing the basketball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

This must be one of the easiest fines the NBA ever levied. Irving crossed one bright line and didn’t come close to any others.

Russell Westbrook’s injury not as bad as it looked

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
Russell Westbrook injured his ankle last night, and it looked bad.

But now comes good news for the Thunder star.

Royce Young of ESPN:

After the Dallas and Phoenix games Young mentioned, Oklahoma City plays the Knicks then Suns again. That relatively soft schedule could allow Oklahoma City to keep winning while Westbrook sits.

The Thunder will rely more on Dennis Schroder, who’s fine but obviously nowhere near Westbrook’s caliber. Raymond Felton should slide into the rotation.

No team is well-suited to handle an injury to its best player. But Oklahoma City is relatively deep at point guard.

More importantly, the Thunder should get Westbrook back soon enough.

Reports: Magic Johnson unhappy with Luke Walton’s offense, defense, assistant coaches

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 2:52 PM EST
4 Comments

Magic Johnson already covered the biggest issue from his contentious meeting with Luke Walton last week: The Lakers president said he wouldn’t fire the coach this season.

But Johnson also apparently addressed specific gripes with Walton.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Johnson, president of basketball operations, shouted and cursed at Walton, according to multiple sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. He asked Walton what he was doing with the team, wanting to see an offensive system in place that had yet to be implemented. At one point he chided Walton for interrupting him.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

Magic Johnson is not satisfied with how they look defensively, and he thinks that Luke Walton needs a better coaching staff. Now, he’s not going to say that publicly, but I’m telling you what I know.

Clearly, if Magic Johnson is telling you he wants a more-experienced staff, that’s a hint that you might need to take heed to and do it if you like coaching the Los Angeles Lakers.

Offense, defense, assistant coaches – anything else? That’s a lot for Walton to clean up.

The Lakers’ offense has been solid, though they’ve relied heavily on transition. When slowed into a halfcourt offense, Los Angeles stagnates too often.

The defense has been more problematic. The Lakers are a particularly poor defensive rebounding team.

But look at this roster. LeBron James is great, but the Lakers didn’t surround him with enough shooters to build a well-spaced halfcourt offense. Los Angeles’ defensive personnel is lacking, particularly at center (though maybe Tyson Chandler will help). Walton hasn’t been perfect, but he was handed a team with major liabilities.

He presumably had more say in selecting his assistant coaches – Brian Shaw, Jesse Mermuys, Brian Keefe, Mark Madsen and Miles Simon. If the Lakers will pay for higher-regarded assistants, Walton should take advantage. But who does Johnson have in mind? Byron Scott?

Walton also ought to be careful. Though tweaking the coaching staff might help save his job, hiring a more-qualified assistant might just mean hiring someone Johnson feels comfortable with as the replacement for the head coach.

Ryan McDonough says Suns fired him over the phone

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 1:37 PM EST
2 Comments

The Suns fired general manager Ryan McDonough just nine days before the season.

Why?

Suns owner Robert Sarver provided some rationale, but not nearly enough to explain letting McDonough run nearly the entire offseason then canning him before seeing whether his plan worked.The timing was so strange.

McDonough expanded on his exit in an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

  • Nichols: “You were in the room when you got fired. So, I can ask someone who was in the room. What did they tell you? What was the reason they gave you?”
  • McDonough: “Well, I probably don’t want to go into specifics of the call, Rachel. It was, as I mentioned, it was our third preseason game.
  • Nichols: “It was over the phone?”
  • McDonough: “Yeah.”

McDonough didn’t complain, though he made a point of bringing up it was a call. Maybe that’s just because he cares about accuracy. Maybe that’s because he wanted to appeal to people who’d look down on the Suns for firing someone over the phone.

That’s not me. I’ve been called in to the office to get fired. As well-intentioned as my boss was, the extra commute was a waste of my time.

That said, if Sarver and McDonough were in the facility together, it should have happened in-person. That is the better approach when it doesn’t inconvenience the fired.

I just don’t know enough about the situation to say Sarver handled this wrong.

Besides, if you want to pillory Sarver, there’s already enough reasons.