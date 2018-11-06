Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ryan McDonough says Suns fired him over the phone

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 1:37 PM EST
The Suns fired general manager Ryan McDonough just nine days before the season.

Why?

Suns owner Robert Sarver provided some rationale, but not nearly enough to explain letting McDonough run nearly the entire offseason then canning him before seeing whether his plan worked.The timing was so strange.

McDonough expanded on his exit in an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

  • Nichols: “You were in the room when you got fired. So, I can ask someone who was in the room. What did they tell you? What was the reason they gave you?”
  • McDonough: “Well, I probably don’t want to go into specifics of the call, Rachel. It was, as I mentioned, it was our third preseason game.
  • Nichols: “It was over the phone?”
  • McDonough: “Yeah.”

McDonough didn’t complain, though he made a point of bringing up it was a call. Maybe that’s just because he cares about accuracy. Maybe that’s because he wanted to appeal to people who’d look down on the Suns for firing someone over the phone.

That’s not me. I’ve been called in to the office to get fired. As well-intentioned as my boss was, the extra commute was a waste of my time.

That said, if Sarver and McDonough were in the facility together, it should have happened in-person. That is the better approach when it doesn’t inconvenience the fired.

I just don’t know enough about the situation to say Sarver handled this wrong.

Besides, if you want to pillory Sarver, there’s already enough reasons.

Heat’s Tyler Johnson hits 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
Many players hold the ball rather than heaving at the end of a quarter to protect their 3-point percentage, especially when the slightest bit contested.

Not Heat guard Tyler Johnson.

That shot proved big, as the Heat beat the Pistons in overtime, 120-115.

Kyrie Irving throws ball deep into stands because Jamal Murray tried to score 50 (video)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
Jamal Murray scored 48 points on the Celtics last night.

He wanted 50.

The Nuggets guard shot twice in the final 20 seconds with Denver’s victory already secure, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Murray probably could have driven to the basket for an easy layup. By then, Boston let its guard down even more than it had earlier. The final 3 struck me as a self-imposed compromise to Murray.

But Kyrie Irving sure didn’t see it that way. He refused a handshake from Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, who worked with Irving on the Cavaliers, then launched the ball into the stands:

That will probably get Irving fined. That it happened after the buzzer shouldn’t be an excuse. Kelly Oubre got fined for kicking a ball into the stands after a game last year.

Irving, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

“I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn’t it bother?” Irving said after dressing quick following Boston’s loss. “I understand if we fouled him, going to the free-throw line. I don’t want to make a big deal out of it. Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it’s time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.

“But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls—— move like that. So I threw it in the crowd.”

Marcus Morris, via Forsberg:

“I know him personally, so I’m not gonna sit up here and badger him. It was definitely unprofessional,” said Morris. “If I was out there, I probably would have did something. Definitely unprofessional. But he’s a young player, he’ll learn later down the road, I guess.”

The Celtics have a right to feel however they want. They can be sensitive, petulant and vindictive.

But it should make them look worse than Murray.

Murray tried to score during a basketball game. Was it attempting to run up the score? Yeah. Was that the primary purpose? No. He wanted to hit a statistical milestone. If the Celtics didn’t like it, they had a recourse available to them:

Play defense.

PBT Podcast: What is up with the Sacramento Kings fast start?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
The Sacramento Kings have been the biggest positive surprise in the young season.

The Kings are 6-4 to open the season, and that includes wins over the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Heat. This is now De'Aaron Fox‘s team and the Kings are running — the second-fastest pace in the NBA, and that has become their identity. With Buddy Hield running to the arc and knocking down threes, and Willie Cauley-Stein rim running, the Kings have become a solid team that puts pressure on its opponent.

Can it last? Kurt Helin of NBC Sports welcomes in James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area to talk about the fast start, what’s working, why the Kings will not be tanking, and why you should expect the Kings to be active at the trade deadline. And they will be active.

Trail Blazers fans struggle through another game of tic-tac-toe (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
This is like many sequels — not as good as the original, but still worth watching.

Are the lights shining down on the board too brightly to tell where previously played symbols are? Otherwise, this is just terrible X-and-Os.