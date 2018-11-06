Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Reports: Magic Johnson unhappy with Luke Walton’s offense, defense, assistant coaches

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2018, 2:52 PM EST
Magic Johnson already covered the biggest issue from his contentious meeting with Luke Walton last week: The Lakers president said he wouldn’t fire the coach this season.

But Johnson also apparently addressed specific gripes with Walton.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Johnson, president of basketball operations, shouted and cursed at Walton, according to multiple sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. He asked Walton what he was doing with the team, wanting to see an offensive system in place that had yet to be implemented. At one point he chided Walton for interrupting him.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

Magic Johnson is not satisfied with how they look defensively, and he thinks that Luke Walton needs a better coaching staff. Now, he’s not going to say that publicly, but I’m telling you what I know.

Clearly, if Magic Johnson is telling you he wants a more-experienced staff, that’s a hint that you might need to take heed to and do it if you like coaching the Los Angeles Lakers.

Offense, defense, assistant coaches – anything else? That’s a lot for Walton to clean up.

The Lakers’ offense has been solid, though they’ve relied heavily on transition. When slowed into a halfcourt offense, Los Angeles stagnates too often.

The defense has been more problematic. The Lakers are a particularly poor defensive rebounding team.

But look at this roster. LeBron James is great, but the Lakers didn’t surround him with enough shooters to build a well-spaced halfcourt offense. Los Angeles’ defensive personnel is lacking, particularly at center (though maybe Tyson Chandler will help). Walton hasn’t been perfect, but he was handed a team with major liabilities.

He presumably had more say in selecting his assistant coaches – Brian Shaw, Jesse Mermuys, Brian Keefe, Mark Madsen and Miles Simon. If the Lakers will pay for higher-regarded assistants, Walton should take advantage. But who does Johnson have in mind? Byron Scott?

Walton also ought to be careful. Though tweaking the coaching staff might help save his job, hiring a more-qualified assistant might just mean hiring someone Johnson feels comfortable with as the replacement for the head coach.

Vince Carter is still out here dunking off dudes in the post (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter will turn 42 years old in January. He shouldn’t reasonably be able to play basketball at a high level anymore. He certainly shouldn’t be able to dunk off of a spin move to the baseline like we saw on Tuesday night.

But that’s exactly what he did.

The play came late in the first quarter as the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets squared off in the North Carolina. Carter was being guarded by Jeremy Lamb, who was in tight with a forearm to the veteran’s back. Carter used that feeling to give Lamb the quick turnaround toward the left baseline for the one-handed dunk.

Via Twitter:

Was that even the best dunk of the night from this game? Miles Bridges had one that brought down the house over Dewayne Dedmon Just a couple of minutes later.

Hard to say, but either way I’ll take Old Man Carter dunks any time of the year.

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz need to improve shooting, spacing

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers need more shooting. It’s the reason they decided to bring back JJ Redick again this year, and it’s something we have talked about during the entire offseason.

As the regular season has begun, our premonition about Philadelphia has been proven correct. While the team is top five in attempts from beyond the arc per game, they are in the bottom third when it comes to 3-point percentage, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Part of this issue is roster construction, and that includes the addition of Markelle Fultz to heavy playing time this year with the Sixers. The sophomore point guard struggled all last year after having an unexplainable saga that included him completely losing his jump shot.

Fultz is back, and more confident, but that doesn’t mean he is a good shooter. The University of Washington product has fared well at the rim, but shoots no better than 32% in any of the shot distance segments measured by B-R between the rim and the 3-point line.

Wing teammate Ben Simmons is not exactly a sharpshooter himself, but provides more offensive dynamism that helped him last year when Philadelphia had more shooters spaced out around him. This season has been a bit harder as teams have packed the paint against the Sixers, reducing the effectiveness of both Simmons and Fultz.

Eventually, something has to give.

That’s also the opinion of Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown, who said as much on Tuesday.

Via Twitter:

It’s hard to understand exactly how the Sixers can get better, as currently constructed, as a 3-point shooting team. There should be some progression over the next two years by Fultz in the aforementioned shot distance segments. In fact, there needs to be for him to continue to remain playable. Top guards like Damian Lillard are shooting 50 percent from 3-to-10 feet. Fultz is shooting 28 percent. It’s untenable.

The problem is that Simmons isn’t much better from that distance. Even as a bigger, stronger penetrator, Simmons shoots just 33% from 3-to-10 feet, which is unacceptable. At least, it will be as the Sixers mature and try to remain a top team in the Eastern Conference over the coming years.

I’m not sure what Brown wants to happen between these guys. No doubt some shooting improvement — iif only toward league averages — would certainly help space Philadelphia’s offense. But next season the Sixers will need to add some kind of shooting to their roster simply because it’s hard to imagine either of these players building their games around the 3-point line.

They’re going to have to start on how they shoot much closer than that, and work from there.

Watch Hornets rookie Miles Bridges posterize Dewayne Dedmon with huge dunk

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges was touted as having an NBA-ready body before he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Michigan State product has not disappointed as an athlete thus far in his rookie season, and his leaping ability was on full display on Tuesday night as the Hornets took on the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.

With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter on Tuesday, Bridges found himself free on the left baseline with few Hawks defenders between him and the basket.

Bridges went up for a posterizing one-handed dunk that got a huge reaction from the Charlotte bench.

Via Twitter:

Bridges has shown some offensive promise early in the season. He has been an excellent 3-point shooter, and attempts threes at a modern clip.

He’s playing nearly 20 minutes a night for first-year head coach James Borrego, and if Bridges is going to put on some athletic displays like this we might finally get some more highlights out of Charlotte.

Miami Heat release new ‘Vice’ jerseys, court

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
The Miami Heat have been on a bit of a tear with their alternate jerseys the past couple of years, and this season it appears the “Vice” editions in South Beach will not be a letdown.

The team released its latest editions on Monday, and Tuesday saw Miami’s new court come with it.

Both are, frankly, incredible.

Via Miami Heat:

This of course follows the color scheme of the popular television show Miami Vice, which in turn took its color scheme from the art deco stylings of the city of Miami itself.

Unfortunately, that information was lost on LeBron James, who felt the Heat had taken ideas for their jerseys directly from his old shoes and son’s basketball team.

Bron, you’re a great marketer, but as my buddy Kirk put it, you didn’t come up with the ‘80s. They were there well before you.

The Heat are going to look fresh this season.