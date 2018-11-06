Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Reports: Magic Johnson unhappy with Luke Walton’s offense, defense, assistant coaches

Magic Johnson already covered the biggest issue from his contentious meeting with Luke Walton last week: The Lakers president said he wouldn’t fire the coach this season.

But Johnson also apparently addressed specific gripes with Walton.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Johnson, president of basketball operations, shouted and cursed at Walton, according to multiple sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. He asked Walton what he was doing with the team, wanting to see an offensive system in place that had yet to be implemented. At one point he chided Walton for interrupting him.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

Magic Johnson is not satisfied with how they look defensively, and he thinks that Luke Walton needs a better coaching staff. Now, he’s not going to say that publicly, but I’m telling you what I know.

Clearly, if Magic Johnson is telling you he wants a more-experienced staff, that’s a hint that you might need to take heed to and do it if you like coaching the Los Angeles Lakers.

Offense, defense, assistant coaches – anything else? That’s a lot for Walton to clean up.

The Lakers’ offense has been solid, though they’ve relied heavily on transition. When slowed into a halfcourt offense, Los Angeles stagnates too often.

The defense has been more problematic. The Lakers are a particularly poor defensive rebounding team.

But look at this roster. LeBron James is great, but the Lakers didn’t surround him with enough shooters to build a well-spaced halfcourt offense. Los Angeles’ defensive personnel is lacking, particularly at center (though maybe Tyson Chandler will help). Walton hasn’t been perfect, but he was handed a team with major liabilities.

He presumably had more say in selecting his assistant coaches – Brian Shaw, Jesse Mermuys, Brian Keefe, Mark Madsen and Miles Simon. If the Lakers will pay for higher-regarded assistants, Walton should take advantage. But who does Johnson have in mind? Byron Scott?

Walton also ought to be careful. Though tweaking the coaching staff might help save his job, hiring a more-qualified assistant might just mean hiring someone Johnson feels comfortable with as the replacement for the head coach.

Russell Westbrook’s injury not as bad as it looked

Russell Westbrook injured his ankle last night, and it looked bad.

But now comes good news for the Thunder star.

Royce Young of ESPN:

After the Dallas and Phoenix games Young mentioned, Oklahoma City plays the Knicks then Suns again. That relatively soft schedule could allow Oklahoma City to keep winning while Westbrook sits.

The Thunder will rely more on Dennis Schroder, who’s fine but obviously nowhere near Westbrook’s caliber. Raymond Felton should slide into the rotation.

No team is well-suited to handle an injury to its best player. But Oklahoma City is relatively deep at point guard.

More importantly, the Thunder should get Westbrook back soon enough.

Ryan McDonough says Suns fired him over the phone

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The Suns fired general manager Ryan McDonough just nine days before the season.

Why?

Suns owner Robert Sarver provided some rationale, but not nearly enough to explain letting McDonough run nearly the entire offseason then canning him before seeing whether his plan worked.The timing was so strange.

McDonough expanded on his exit in an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

  • Nichols: “You were in the room when you got fired. So, I can ask someone who was in the room. What did they tell you? What was the reason they gave you?”
  • McDonough: “Well, I probably don’t want to go into specifics of the call, Rachel. It was, as I mentioned, it was our third preseason game.
  • Nichols: “It was over the phone?”
  • McDonough: “Yeah.”

McDonough didn’t complain, though he made a point of bringing up it was a call. Maybe that’s just because he cares about accuracy. Maybe that’s because he wanted to appeal to people who’d look down on the Suns for firing someone over the phone.

That’s not me. I’ve been called in to the office to get fired. As well-intentioned as my boss was, the extra commute was a waste of my time.

That said, if Sarver and McDonough were in the facility together, it should have happened in-person. That is the better approach when it doesn’t inconvenience the fired.

I just don’t know enough about the situation to say Sarver handled this wrong.

Besides, if you want to pillory Sarver, there’s already enough reasons.

Heat’s Tyler Johnson hits 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt (video)

Many players hold the ball rather than heaving at the end of a quarter to protect their 3-point percentage, especially when the slightest bit contested.

Not Heat guard Tyler Johnson.

That shot proved big, as the Heat beat the Pistons in overtime, 120-115.

Kyrie Irving throws ball deep into stands because Jamal Murray tried to score 50 (video)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Jamal Murray scored 48 points on the Celtics last night.

He wanted 50.

The Nuggets guard shot twice in the final 20 seconds with Denver’s victory already secure, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Murray probably could have driven to the basket for an easy layup. By then, Boston let its guard down even more than it had earlier. The final 3 struck me as a self-imposed compromise to Murray.

But Kyrie Irving sure didn’t see it that way. He refused a handshake from Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, who worked with Irving on the Cavaliers, then launched the ball into the stands:

That will probably get Irving fined. That it happened after the buzzer shouldn’t be an excuse. Kelly Oubre got fined for kicking a ball into the stands after a game last year.

Irving, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

“I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn’t it bother?” Irving said after dressing quick following Boston’s loss. “I understand if we fouled him, going to the free-throw line. I don’t want to make a big deal out of it. Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it’s time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.

“But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls—— move like that. So I threw it in the crowd.”

Marcus Morris, via Forsberg:

“I know him personally, so I’m not gonna sit up here and badger him. It was definitely unprofessional,” said Morris. “If I was out there, I probably would have did something. Definitely unprofessional. But he’s a young player, he’ll learn later down the road, I guess.”

The Celtics have a right to feel however they want. They can be sensitive, petulant and vindictive.

But it should make them look worse than Murray.

Murray tried to score during a basketball game. Was it attempting to run up the score? Yeah. Was that the primary purpose? No. He wanted to hit a statistical milestone. If the Celtics didn’t like it, they had a recourse available to them:

Play defense.