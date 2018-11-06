PBT Podcast: What is up with the Sacramento Kings fast start?

The Sacramento Kings have been the biggest positive surprise in the young season.
The Kings are 6-4 to open the season, and that includes wins over the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Heat. This is now De'Aaron Fox‘s team and the Kings are running — the second-fastest pace in the NBA, and that has become their identity. With Buddy Hield running to the arc and knocking down threes, and Willie Cauley-Stein rim running, the Kings have become a solid team that puts pressure on its opponent.
Can it last? Kurt Helin of NBC Sports welcomes in James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area to talk about the fast start, what’s working, why the Kings will not be tanking, and why you should expect the Kings to be active at the trade deadline. And they will be active.
In the third quarter of what was ultimately the Thunder’s fifth straight win Monday night, Russell Westbrook went up for a rebound next to Anthony Davis and when he came down rolled his left ankle. Badly. As in drop to the ground, screaming in pain, have to be helped back to the locker room badly.
What we know for sure is that it’s an inversion sprain, that the Thunder are calling it a “high ankle sprain,” and that X-rays were negative. As is the case with most sprains, it will take until the next day and an MRI to determine the actual severity.
If it’s a grade 1 sprain, Westbrook likely misses a week or two. If it’s a grade 2 sprain, he could be out a month or more. Westbrook has an incredibly high pain tolerance and will want to be back on the court tomorrow, but it becomes more questions of stability and mobility. Bottom line, the Thunder are wed to Westbrook with his new max contract for a long time and they are not risking the future (or this becoming chronic) for a few wins now.
The Thunder are 7.7 points per 100 possessions better when Westbrook is on the court and have won five straight. They are not the same team without Westbrook and will now have to ask a lot more of Dennis Schröeder. The good news is they move into a relatively soft part of the schedule for a couple of weeks (Cleveland, Dallas, Phoenix twice, the Knicks) so they should be able to hold their ground.
However, if this is a Grade 2 sprain, if the Thunder have to go a month or more without the former MVP, it could alter the shape of the West playoff chase. It’s watching and waiting now with Westbrook’s ankle.
2) Jamal Murray drops 48, Nuggets would like you to know they are for real in West. Unfortunately, the end of this game became the story — Jamal Murray had 48 points, the Nuggets were up by 12 and there were only a few seconds left on the clock, the classy thing to do would be to dribble it out and walk off winners. Murray jacked up a three trying to get to 50 points. It pissed off the Celtics, and even the veterans and coach on the Nuggets pulled Murray aside after the game and told him not to break the unwritten rule.
Whatever. That was so Jamal Murray it was almost funny. If the Celtics really want to be upset it should be about the fact Murray owned them and dropped 48 in the first place.
The Nuggets are no fluke — a 9-1 start that includes handing Golden State its only loss and now a win over Boston. Denver has a top-10 offense, as we expected (it will probably climb up from its current ninth), but it’s the team’s third-ranked defense that has both surprised and not fallen off the map as expected. Even Nikola Jokic is playing pretty good defense (at least he’s a big body in the right spot much of the time).
Boston’s level of execution stunned the Nuggets at the start of the game, a 10-2 run that had coach Mike Malone calling an early timeout. It was right then Murray got hot — he hit a couple of threes out of the timeout and it was on. Still, Boston led by 18 in the first quarter, it was in the second that a 19-8 Nuggets run got it close, and we had a game.
The difference was Murray had 19 in the fourth quarter, and once he got rolling nothing Brad Stevens and Boston could throw at him mattered. Murray did much of his damage in one-on-one situations off a pick-and-roll where he got a matchup he liked. Which by the end seemed to be any matchup. But Murray has become a strong one-on-one scorer, providing a balance Denver’s offense needs.
The Nuggets are not going to maintain this pace (Cleaning the Glass currently projects them at 66 wins, that’s not happening). But they are for real — a team that may well not only host the first playoff round but will be a tough out for anyone in the second round. It’s time to take Denver seriously, if you weren’t already.
3) Zach LaVine drops 41 in Madison Square Garden, including game-winning free throw in double overtime. Count me among the people who ripped the Bulls for giving Zach LaVine four-years, $78 million this summer. I thought it was a serious overpay.
Count me among the people eating my words.
LaVine is averaging an efficient 27.9 points per game, has an impressive true shooting percentage of 60.2, and looks like an All-Star. He still can’t defend but is offense has covered that up and then some. The season highlight came on Monday night when LaVine dropped 41 on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, including the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left in double overtime.
DENVER (AP) —Jamal Murray simply got caught up in the moment when he hoisted a long shot with the clock winding down.
He took some heat for it. No disrespect meant, he maintained.
Murray scored a career-high 48 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a sluggish start to beat the Boston Celtics 115-107 on Monday night.
The point guard knew he was on from his first jumper – a deep 3-pointer. He realized he might have ruffled some feathers with his last – an even deeper 3 in an effort to score 50.
“My emotion took over as it normally does when I get going like that,” Murray explained.
Murray was feeling it all night, hitting 19 of 30 shots, including five 3s. He had two attempts to reach 50 points in the final seconds, but missed a reverse layup and then that 3 at the buzzer – one that bothered the Celtics with the game already decided.
“What kind of competitor wouldn’t it bother? I was (mad), but we’re not going to make a big thing about it,” said Kyrie Irving, who scored 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting. “But congratulations to him on 48 points. He did it in a great fashion.”
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the veterans on his team talked to Murray about the late shot.
“He’s young. He’s still learning,” Malone said. “You never want to try to disrespect anybody. It wasn’t disrespect. He was trying to get to 50 points.”
At 9-1, the Nuggets are earning a measure of respect around the NBA as they’re off to their best start since 1976-77. They’re 6-0 at home, including wins over Golden State and now Boston.
“We’ve accomplished nothing,” Murray said. “Keep trusting each other and get the job done.”
Denver spotted the Celtics an 18-point lead in the first quarter but quickly made up ground behind Murray, who scored 23 in the first half.
In a matchup between two of the league’s top defenses, it was offense that ruled on this night.
More specifically, Murray.
He took over the game in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to give the Nuggets some breathing room. The Celtics even tried to double-team him.
It didn’t work.
“He was rolling,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “He got a couple of easy ones out of the gate that I think made him feel good. He deserves credit.”
The Nuggets needed a big game from Murray because the Celtics found some rhythm. Malone knew it was just a matter of time before a streaky Boston offense started consistently knocking down jumpers. He was just hoping it would happen after Monday.
“Their offense is trending in the right direction,” Malone said. “Couple that with their defense, which can be suffocating at times, and that’s what makes them such a dangerous team – a team that’s going to go very, very deep in the playoffs.”
Rudy Gobert says new “freedom of movement” part of reason for Utah’s defensive struggles
The Utah Jazz defense isn’t bad this season, allowing 107.7 points per game heading into Monday night against Toronto, 13th in the NBA. It’s middle of the pack…
Except the Jazz were supposed to be elite on that end. They had the NBA’s best defense last season, allowing 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions than they have this season, and with the continuity of roster and coaching staff — plus a healthy Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint all season — it was expected they would be a top three defense.
“A lot. I think it impacts everyone,” Gobert said. “We want to be a physical team and we want to impact the other team’s movement. It’s a big change and it’s hard with all those screens and guards that are using that as an advantage to get fouled. It’s hard, but it’s the same for everyone so we have to adapt.”
You can see the struggles in the numbers. Utah is doing a good job in shutting down transition chances for their opponents (second lowest percentage of offensive plays starting in transition allowed, via Cleaning the Glass). However, in the halfcourt they are doing pretty well but not spectacularly against the pick-and-roll, struggling more if the ball handler maintains possession and takes the shot (0.92 points allowed per possession, which is pretty high compared to the league). They also are struggling with things like containing players on dribble hand-offs, where again they can’t bump the player now.
The Jazz are not alone in their frustration with the way the rule is being enforced. There is a sense among teams that eventually this will level out a little — teams will adjust, the referees will back off — but we’re not there yet. But if the 4-5 Jazz are going to get rolling again this season, they need to adapt sooner rather than later. The West is unforgiving this season.