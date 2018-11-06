Murray scores 48 as Nuggets beat Celtics 115-107

Nov 6, 2018
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray simply got caught up in the moment when he hoisted a long shot with the clock winding down.

He took some heat for it. No disrespect meant, he maintained.

Murray scored a career-high 48 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a sluggish start to beat the Boston Celtics 115-107 on Monday night.

The point guard knew he was on from his first jumper – a deep 3-pointer. He realized he might have ruffled some feathers with his last – an even deeper 3 in an effort to score 50.

“My emotion took over as it normally does when I get going like that,” Murray explained.

Murray was feeling it all night, hitting 19 of 30 shots, including five 3s. He had two attempts to reach 50 points in the final seconds, but missed a reverse layup and then that 3 at the buzzer – one that bothered the Celtics with the game already decided.

“What kind of competitor wouldn’t it bother? I was (mad), but we’re not going to make a big thing about it,” said Kyrie Irving, who scored 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting. “But congratulations to him on 48 points. He did it in a great fashion.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the veterans on his team talked to Murray about the late shot.

“He’s young. He’s still learning,” Malone said. “You never want to try to disrespect anybody. It wasn’t disrespect. He was trying to get to 50 points.”

At 9-1, the Nuggets are earning a measure of respect around the NBA as they’re off to their best start since 1976-77. They’re 6-0 at home, including wins over Golden State and now Boston.

“We’ve accomplished nothing,” Murray said. “Keep trusting each other and get the job done.”

Denver spotted the Celtics an 18-point lead in the first quarter but quickly made up ground behind Murray, who scored 23 in the first half.

In a matchup between two of the league’s top defenses, it was offense that ruled on this night.

More specifically, Murray.

He took over the game in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to give the Nuggets some breathing room. The Celtics even tried to double-team him.

It didn’t work.

“He was rolling,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “He got a couple of easy ones out of the gate that I think made him feel good. He deserves credit.”

The Nuggets needed a big game from Murray because the Celtics found some rhythm. Malone knew it was just a matter of time before a streaky Boston offense started consistently knocking down jumpers. He was just hoping it would happen after Monday.

“Their offense is trending in the right direction,” Malone said. “Couple that with their defense, which can be suffocating at times, and that’s what makes them such a dangerous team – a team that’s going to go very, very deep in the playoffs.”

 

Rudy Gobert says new “freedom of movement” part of reason for Utah’s defensive struggles

Associated Press
Nov 5, 2018
The Utah Jazz defense isn’t bad this season, allowing 107.7 points per game heading into Monday night against Toronto, 13th in the NBA. It’s middle of the pack…

Except the Jazz were supposed to be elite on that end. They had the NBA’s best defense last season, allowing 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions than they have this season, and with the continuity of roster and coaching staff — plus a healthy Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint all season — it was expected they would be a top three defense.

What has gone wrong? Gobert says the league focusing on “freedom of movement” for offensive players, especially off the ball, has been part of it. The league is calling bumps, clutching, and little holds to slow players off the ball, and it’s made life harder for the Jazz, Gobert told Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News.

“A lot. I think it impacts everyone,” Gobert said. “We want to be a physical team and we want to impact the other team’s movement. It’s a big change and it’s hard with all those screens and guards that are using that as an advantage to get fouled. It’s hard, but it’s the same for everyone so we have to adapt.”

You can see the struggles in the numbers. Utah is doing a good job in shutting down transition chances for their opponents (second lowest percentage of offensive plays starting in transition allowed, via Cleaning the Glass). However, in the halfcourt they are doing pretty well but not spectacularly against the pick-and-roll, struggling more if the ball handler maintains possession and takes the shot (0.92 points allowed per possession, which is pretty high compared to the league). They also are struggling with things like containing players on dribble hand-offs, where again they can’t bump the player now.

The Jazz are not alone in their frustration with the way the rule is being enforced. There is a sense among teams that eventually this will level out a little — teams will adjust, the referees will back off — but we’re not there yet. But if the 4-5 Jazz are going to get rolling again this season, they need to adapt sooner rather than later. The West is unforgiving this season.

Russell Westbrook sprains ankle, has to be helped off court vs. Pelicans

Nov 5, 2018
This is scary — for the Oklahoma City, for Russell Westbrook, and for fans of entertaining basketball.

In the third quarter Monday night, Russell Westbrook went up for a rebound, came down on Anthony Davis‘ foot, and went to the ground in pain, screaming. He tried to walk straight to the locker room but needed to be helped. You can see the videos above, but the stills are ugly, it looks like an inversion sprain.

X-rays being negative is good, but it will be tomorrow, and after an MRI, when we will know more details.

High ankle sprains take longer to heal than a lower sprain, we could be talking a couple of weeks depending.

The Thunder have won four in a row, after starting the season 0-4 with Westbrook sidelined for three of those recovering from off-season knee surgery. This season the Thunder have been 7.7 points per 100 possessions better with Westbrook on the court this season and they are 4-1 when he plays. If he misses significant time, it could dig the Thunder a hole that will be difficult to climb out of in the deep West.

 

Evan Fournier drains game-winning three, Magic beat Cavaliers 103-100

Associated Press
Nov 5, 2018
Evan Fournier is a little overpaid and languishes in some anonymity playing in Orlando, but the man is in the league because he has the most valuable NBA skill:

He can flat-out shoot the rock. Despite his stumbles to start the season with his shot, nobody doubts he can knock it down.

The Cavaliers found that out the hard way with the game on the line Monday night, tied 100-100 with 1.8 seconds left.

Another painful loss for the Cavaliers.

To give credit where it’s due, Aaron Gordon‘s was the best Orlando player on the court by far in this game, scoring 23 (on 15 shots), the final one of those being a clutch corner three to make it a one possession game late.

DeAndre Jordan on stealing rebound from Luka Doncic: ‘I guess I’ve been poaching for the past 11 years’ (video)

Nov 5, 2018
Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan bumped teammate Luka Doncic to grab an otherwise-uncontested rebound during Dallas’ loss to the Knicks on Friday. Doncic’s body language suggested he wasn’t thrilled by the play. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, sitting behind the baseline, appeared to snap at Jordan.

But Jordan is standing up for himself.

Jordan, via Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

“I guess I’ve been poaching for the past 11 years,” he said Monday. “I feel like every rebound that comes off is mine. So I am guilty of that. But honestly, when I’m going for the ball, I don’t really look for anybody else.”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called it “a little bit” over the top. And it was. Jordan should have let Doncic take that rebound.

But that relentless helps Jordan get other rebounds. It’s not an easy thing to turn on and off. What if Jordan restrained himself from trying to grab a rebound he thought was headed to a teammate but was mistaken and it went to an opponent? That wouldn’t be received well, either.

Of course, it’s probably not coincidental Jordan took the approach that helps him rack up the more impressive box-score stats. But that doesn’t make him wrong. He might just be on the wrong side of a fine line.

And if he is wrong, assign some blame to everyone who gushes about his high rebound-per-game mark and double-doubles.