Russell Westbrook sprains ankle, has to be helped off court vs. Pelicans

This is scary — for the Oklahoma City, for Russell Westbrook, and for fans of entertaining basketball.

In the third quarter Monday night, Russell Westbrook went up for a rebound, came down on Anthony Davis‘ foot, and went to the ground in pain, screaming. He tried to walk straight to the locker room but needed to be helped. You can see the videos above, but the stills are ugly, it looks like an inversion sprain.

Russ left the game after landing like this on Anthony Davis' foot 😬 pic.twitter.com/eYLdNh791s — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 6, 2018

Tests show Russell Westbrook has a Left high ankle sprain after coming down awkwardly on AD’s foot #NOPvsOKC — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) November 6, 2018

High ankle sprains take longer to heal than a lower sprain, we could be talking a couple of weeks depending. It will take an MRI and some time to see how bad this really is.

The Thunder have won four in a row, after starting the season 0-4 with Westbrook sidelined for three of those recovering from off-season knee surgery. This season the Thunder have been 7.7 points per 100 possessions better with Westbrook on the court this season and they are 4-1 when he plays. If he misses significant time, it could dig the Thunder a hole that will be difficult to climb out of in the deep West.