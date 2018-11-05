Russell Westbrook sprains ankle, has to be helped off court vs. Pelicans

This is scary — for the Oklahoma City, for Russell Westbrook, and for fans of entertaining basketball.
In the third quarter Monday night, Russell Westbrook went up for a rebound, came down on Anthony Davis‘ foot, and went to the ground in pain, screaming. He tried to walk straight to the locker room but needed to be helped. You can see the videos above, but the stills are ugly, it looks like an inversion sprain.
High ankle sprains take longer to heal than a lower sprain, we could be talking a couple of weeks depending. It will take an MRI and some time to see how bad this really is.
The Thunder have won four in a row, after starting the season 0-4 with Westbrook sidelined for three of those recovering from off-season knee surgery. This season the Thunder have been 7.7 points per 100 possessions better with Westbrook on the court this season and they are 4-1 when he plays. If he misses significant time, it could dig the Thunder a hole that will be difficult to climb out of in the deep West.
Evan Fournier is a little overpaid and languishes in some anonymity playing in Orlando, but the man is in the league because he has the most valuable NBA skill:
He can flat-out shoot the rock. Despite his stumbles to start the season with his shot, nobody doubts he can knock it down.
The Cavaliers found that out the hard way with the game on the line Monday night, tied 100-100 with 1.8 seconds left.
Another painful loss for the Cavaliers.
To give credit where it’s due, Aaron Gordon‘s was the best Orlando player on the court by far in this game, scoring 23 (on 15 shots), the final one of those being a clutch corner three to make it a one possession game late.
DeAndre Jordan on stealing rebound from Luka Doncic: ‘I guess I’ve been poaching for the past 11 years’ (video)
Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan bumped teammate Luka Doncic to grab an otherwise-uncontested rebound during Dallas’ loss to the Knicks on Friday. Doncic’s body language suggested he wasn’t thrilled by the play. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, sitting behind the baseline, appeared to snap at Jordan.
“I guess I’ve been poaching for the past 11 years,” he said Monday. “I feel like every rebound that comes off is mine. So I am guilty of that. But honestly, when I’m going for the ball, I don’t really look for anybody else.”
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called it “a little bit” over the top. And it was. Jordan should have let Doncic take that rebound.
But that relentless helps Jordan get other rebounds. It’s not an easy thing to turn on and off. What if Jordan restrained himself from trying to grab a rebound he thought was headed to a teammate but was mistaken and it went to an opponent? That wouldn’t be received well, either.
Of course, it’s probably not coincidental Jordan took the approach that helps him rack up the more impressive box-score stats. But that doesn’t make him wrong. He might just be on the wrong side of a fine line.
And if he is wrong, assign some blame to everyone who gushes about his high rebound-per-game mark and double-doubles.
Kawhi Leonard: ‘I didn’t like the Lakers’ growing up
He engineered a trade from the Spurs, recently widely considered the model organization. For an in-his-prime superstar, he has almost no connection to his current team, the Raptors. The Clippers are reportedly frontrunner to sign him, though the Lakers offer equal proximity to his native Southern California.
But the Leonard, unlike many from that region, didn’t grow up a Lakers fan.
“I wasn’t at all,” Leonard said Saturday. “My family was, but I wasn’t.
“I liked Allen Iverson, I was an A.I. fan, so I didn’t like the Lakers.”
Does this mean Leonard disliked the Lakers, who beat Iverson’s 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals? Or did Leonard merely not care about the Lakers while focused on Iverson?
The former would be more telling, though not necessarily significant. Plenty of players get far past childhood rooting interests by the time they reach the NBA.
Heck, Paul George (a Clippers fan growing up) said he’ll “always” want to play for the Lakers even while arranging to re-sign with the Thunder without even meeting with the Lakers last summer. These things matter only so much.
But Leonard’s decision will affect the league so much, and clues about his future are scant. I’ll take what I can get.
Jimmy Butler expected to play Monday for Timberwolves vs. Clippers
While the team and Butler himself have called it rest, there have been reports that sitting out to put pressure on the organization to trade him.
Butler returning doesn’t instantly make the Timberwolves dramatically better, or even good. Minnesota’s starting five with Butler — Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, and Jeff Teague — is -13.2 points per 100 possession in limited run this season. Teague will be out for this Clippers matchup. Butler has played much better with Derrick Rose (questionable tonight), Anthony Tolliver and the second unit.
The Clippers are 5-4 on the season but have played better than their record indicates, outscoring teams by 5.5 points per 100 possessions and with an offense and defense both in the top 10 in the league so far.