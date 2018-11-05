Report: Cavaliers, Larry Drew reach agreement for him to take on head coaching job

Larry Drew was a highly-paid assistant coach behind Tyronn Lue, making close to $1 million a season. Part of the unwritten rule of a contract like that is if the head coach is fired you step in as the head man, with a little bump in salary.
However, when the Cavaliers fired Lue, Drew looked at the situation — unhappy veterans wanting a trade, young stars who don’t yet know how to play, and a lot of losses about to pile up on his resume — and wisely said he wanted some job security. He was doing the job temporarily but didn’t want to take on a no-win situation (in many senses of the phrase) and not have an extra year and some extra money on his deal. That led to a standoff with an organization already waist deep (at least) in uncertainty.
Drew finally got enough of a concession for him to take on the job, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN breaking the news.
The assistant coaches on the roster did not get any additional security (that is not unusual).
Drew is well liked and respected by the players, this is a smart move which brings some level of stability to an organization that has had precious little of it since July 1. Drew is going to have to play the youth a lot and live with the ugly results, but that’s where the Cavaliers should be right now. This is a rebuilding team, management should not delude itself otherwise.
Jimmy Butler sat out the Timberwolves’ 30-point thrashing Sunday at the hands of the Trail Blazers due to “precautionary rest.”
Monday night, against the Los Angeles Clippers — one of the teams he reportedly would like to be traded to — he will be back, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
While the team and Butler himself have called it rest, there have been reports that sitting out to put pressure on the organization to trade him.
Butler returning doesn’t instantly make the Timberwolves dramatically better, or even good. Minnesota’s starting five with Butler — Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, and Jeff Teague — is -13.2 points per 100 possession in limited run this season. Teague will be out for this Clippers matchup. Butler has played much better with Derrick Rose (questionable tonight), Anthony Tolliver and the second unit.
The Clippers are 5-4 on the season but have played better than their record indicates, outscoring teams by 5.5 points per 100 possessions and with an offense and defense both in the top 10 in the league so far.
Markelle Fultz‘s fourth-quarter three against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday was just ugly. As in bringing back the nightmares of last season ugly.
Take a look at the shot, side-by-side with a better (less aimed) jumper earlier in the season:
Sixers fans, growing frustrated watching their team get off to a worse-than-expected 6-5 start, have gone after Drew Hanlen, Fultz’s trainer and the guy who reworked the 20-year-old’s shot over the summer. Which led to this interesting exchange, something Hanlen has now deleted (but nothing ever truly dies online).
Hanlen appears to be saying that Fultz’s shoulder, which sidelined him much of last season (and for the Fultz camp is what led to his shot being off and then the crisis of confidence) is not yet right. That may be true, guys play through some pain pretty much every game, it’s a question of degree and impact. Brett Brown and the Sixers have not sat Fultz or put him on an injury report, so we don’t really have a way to know how serious this is and how much it may be impacting him.
Fultz is taking threes this season (1.2) a game and is shooting 30.8 percent on them. His shot has improved some, both visually and it’s simply going in more often. But he also still doesn’t have a lot of confidence in it, and he doesn’t attack the rim as often as had been expected, and while he finished pretty well when he gets all the way there (65.6 percent inside three feet) beyond that he is just not a threat. Which is bogging down the offense because opposing teams are increasingly not guarding him (it’s especially a problem when he is on the court with the non-shooting Ben Simmons).
For the record, while Fultz is hitting a higher percentage of threes than Kyle Kuzma, what separates the two at this early point in their careers is Kuzma is confident and decisive. He attacks. He did before LeBron James joined the Lakers and has played well just finishing what others set up for him in L.A. Sixers fans can only dream of Fultz playing with that kind of confidence and aggression.
Cavaliers veterans have criticized rookie teammate Collin Sexton enough that it filtered into a recent report.
Nets forward Dudley:
Veteran mentorship is such an overplayed concept. Veterans want to help young players take their job? Yeah, right.
In the right circumstances – a veteran with the right temperament and job security – it happens. But it’s far more limited than most people realize.
Maybe the Cleveland veterans are being too hard on Sexton. Or maybe they tried to handle their issues behind the scenes and a public kick in the pants to come back down to Earth is what he needs.
I don’t see the Cavs veterans as necessarily wrong, though there are plenty of people with old-school sensibilities who didn’t like it. But those same people are also generally the type to criticize Dudley for speaking about another team.