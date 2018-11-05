Nets fans chant ‘Jayson Tatum!’ at Markelle Fultz, which… (video)

Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum haunts half the rest of the Atlantic Division.
In the doomed-for-the-Nets Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce trade, Brooklyn dealt the pick Boston used to get Tatum. That pick landed No. 1 in last year’s draft, and the Celtics traded down with the 76ers to No. 3, drafting Tatum there. Philadelphia picked Markelle Fultz, who has struggled so far.
Nobody comes out well in this outside Boston.
But with the 76ers visiting the Nets yesterday, Brooklyn fans tried to remind Fultz of his unflattering connection to Tatum – as if they don’t have their own unflattering connection to Tatum!
They could be heard clearly on television, though that doesn’t mean the chant was widespread. It could have been just a couple fans near a microphone.
Still, what a brutal self-own.
Report: Jeff Bzdelik coming out of retirement, returning to Rockets
But Sexton – though much further behind – is still plausibly in the race.
Was Smith just giving his honest opinion on the race? I’m fine with that, though I also don’t share a locker room with him.
Was Smith trying to motivate Sexton? This could be a well-intentioned – and maybe eventually effective – tweet as it pertains to Sexton.
Or was Smith just unthoughtful or, even worse, malicious about how this would affect his teammate? There’s obviously a difference in each of those scenarios, and a whole spectrum between them. But it’d all fit under a not-ideal label.
This isn’t anything worth fretting about unless the Sexton or Cavs management views this tweet as part of a larger pattern. Which maybe.
Magic Johnson on Luke Walton: “Yeah, we’re not going to fire him”
“Yeah, we’re not going to fire him,” Johnson told ESPN… “[The meeting last week with Walton] wasn’t even a meeting about that. We just have to be better, and that was it.”
And to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” Johnson told The Times. “It’s no big deal…
“He’s going to finish the season,” Johnson said. “Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”
Team presidents getting frustrated with coaches during a rough patch is about as common as a Stephen Curry three around the NBA. Magic can be right in saying that this was nothing out of the ordinary and got blown out of proportion.
However, Magic has been with the Lakers long enough to know that everything gets blown out of proportion with this team. He has to know that news of these kinds of meetings will leak and he has to know what the optics are like. Magic is not with the team daily — that’s GM Rob Pelinka — so when he parachutes in and chews people out he has to understand how that is going to play out in the world.
Magic also has to know that the Lakers’ struggles are more about him than Walton. While the Lakers landed LeBron in the offseason, they surrounded him with young players still trying to figure out their games and where they fit in the league, and a group of mismatched veterans they could get on one-year contracts. This was not a team built to contend, and it was always going to be a rough start as the team started to figure out how to fit. Walton is trying to guide that, but it’s a process.
A process Walton gets to continue. At least until the end of the season.
Three Things to Know: Lakers’ Kawhi recruiting pitch unimpressive as Raptors win in rout
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Lakers’ Kawhi recruiting pitch unimpressive as Raptors rout Lakers without him. Whatever Kawhi Leonard decides to do next summer, it will not be based on the outcome of one game in November.
However, this one game in November was a microcosm of why sources around league front offices believe the Lakers are an increasingly longer shot to land Leonard — way more think the Clippers are a likely destination — and the Raptors have a chance to keep him. One of the teams playing in Staples Center Sunday night was complete and ready to compete for a ring now. And it’s not the one from the land of palm trees.
Leonard sat out Sunday night in Los Angeles after jamming his toe at the end of Friday night’s win in Phoenix — Laker fans did not get to make their “we love you, come here” pitch during the game. Even without him, Toronto raced out to a 41-10 lead in the first quarter, Serge Ibaka made his first 14 shots scoring 20 in the opening frame (and a career-high 34 points for the game), and the Raptors routed the Lakers 121-107 (and it wasn’t that close).
There were two keys to this blowout. One, the 9-1 Raptors are very good. Ibaka couldn’t miss, but Kyle Lowry is what makes the Raptors’ offense work — he had 21 points and 15 assists, continuing his red-hot start to the season. Lowry is averaging a league-best 11.6 assists per game, which is way up from his previous career high of 7.4. With the shift in the Raptors offense — new coach in Nick Nurse, no DeMar DeRozan — Lowry has thrived as a playmaker, one who had nine assists in the first quarter Sunday.
The Raptors raced out to that big first quarter exploiting two things: Brandon Ingram could not keep up with Danny Green as he came off multiple picks, and the Raptors would run a pick-and-pop with JaVale McGee’s man setting the pick because he could/would not come out and contest.
Which brings us to the second part of this blowout: The Lakers’ defense is terrible.
The Lakers have the 23rd ranked defense in the league, allowing 111.6 points per 100 possessions, but when you combine that with their fast pace (106.2 possessions per game, third in the league, via NBA.com) you end up in a situation where the Lakers have given up at least 110 points in every game. (Jack in the Box is safe — they give out two free tacos to Lakers fans if L.A. wins and holds the other team under 100 points, that’s not happening this season.) The Lakers were going to be a work in progress this season, a team that would have to learn to win, but the defense has been the slow part of that process.
Los Angeles’ wins this season have come in shootouts, and while their point differential is better than their record early (the Lakers should be a .500 team by that metric), Los Angeles has a long way to go to reach the NBA’s elite. Luke Walton had a young, scrappy Lakers team playing solid defense last season (12th in the league) but right now, despite athleticism and some length on the roster, the communication, recognition, and flat-out effort are not there.
Unless those things start to show up, the playoffs will not be there for the Lakers, either.
2) Greek on Greek crime: Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk of the year candidate. This is just filthy, the Greek Freak dunking on countryman Kosta Kufos.
Antetokounmpo was almost apologetic afterward. Almost.
"He's a great guy….I've met his family. I've met his mother. It's going be kind of awkward when we go back to Greece and talk again, but you gotta do what you gotta do."
3) Suns Devin Booker owns the fourth quarter, drains game-winner against Grizzlies. Devin Booker played the entire fourth quarter Sunday with five fouls, but they needed him on the court to spark a 21-7 fourth-quarter run to make it a game again. Booker had 14 points in the final frame.
And they needed him to hit clutch jumpers down the stretch, including a 17 footer with 1.7 seconds left to secure the 102-100 Phoenix win against Memphis.
Booker has bounced back this season. He missed all of the preseason due to a broken hand, then missed the start of the season with a left hamstring injury. Still, he has found his form averaging 25.7 points per game with an impressive True Shooting Percentage of 60.5. It’s impressive. The Suns and Booker really want him to be an All-Star guard this season, and if he were in the East I’d say “done deal,” but in the West — Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell — it’s tough to crack the club.