Kawhi Leonard: ‘I didn’t like the Lakers’ growing up

Kawhi Leonard‘s impending free agency feels wide open.
He engineered a trade from the Spurs, recently widely considered the model organization. For an in-his-prime superstar, he has almost no connection to his current team, the Raptors. The Clippers are reportedly frontrunner to sign him, though the Lakers offer equal proximity to his native Southern California.
But the Leonard, unlike many from that region, didn’t grow up a Lakers fan.
Leonard, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
“I wasn’t at all,” Leonard said Saturday. “My family was, but I wasn’t.
“I liked Allen Iverson, I was an A.I. fan, so I didn’t like the Lakers.”
Does this mean Leonard disliked the Lakers, who beat Iverson’s 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals? Or did Leonard merely not care about the Lakers while focused on Iverson?
The former would be more telling, though not necessarily significant. Plenty of players get far past childhood rooting interests by the time they reach the NBA.
Heck, Paul George (a Clippers fan growing up) said he’ll “always” want to play for the Lakers even while arranging to re-sign with the Thunder without even meeting with the Lakers last summer. These things matter only so much.
But Leonard’s decision will affect the league so much, and clues about his future are scant. I’ll take what I can get.
Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan bumped teammate Luka Doncic to grab an otherwise-uncontested rebound during Dallas’ loss to the Knicks on Friday. Doncic’s body language suggested he wasn’t thrilled by the play. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, sitting behind the baseline, appeared to snap at Jordan.
But Jordan is standing up for himself.
Jordan, via Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:
“I guess I’ve been poaching for the past 11 years,” he said Monday. “I feel like every rebound that comes off is mine. So I am guilty of that. But honestly, when I’m going for the ball, I don’t really look for anybody else.”
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called it “a little bit” over the top. And it was. Jordan should have let Doncic take that rebound.
But that relentless helps Jordan get other rebounds. It’s not an easy thing to turn on and off. What if Jordan restrained himself from trying to grab a rebound he thought was headed to a teammate but was mistaken and it went to an opponent? That wouldn’t be received well, either.
Of course, it’s probably not coincidental Jordan took the approach that helps him rack up the more impressive box-score stats. But that doesn’t make him wrong. He might just be on the wrong side of a fine line.
And if he is wrong, assign some blame to everyone who gushes about his high rebound-per-game mark and double-doubles.
Jimmy Butler sat out the Timberwolves’ 30-point thrashing Sunday at the hands of the Trail Blazers due to “precautionary rest.”
Monday night, against the Los Angeles Clippers — one of the teams he reportedly would like to be traded to — he will be back, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
While the team and Butler himself have called it rest, there have been reports that sitting out to put pressure on the organization to trade him.
Butler returning doesn’t instantly make the Timberwolves dramatically better, or even good. Minnesota’s starting five with Butler — Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, and Jeff Teague — is -13.2 points per 100 possession in limited run this season. Teague will be out for this Clippers matchup. Butler has played much better with Derrick Rose (questionable tonight), Anthony Tolliver and the second unit.
The Clippers are 5-4 on the season but have played better than their record indicates, outscoring teams by 5.5 points per 100 possessions and with an offense and defense both in the top 10 in the league so far.
Larry Drew was a highly-paid assistant coach behind Tyronn Lue, making close to $1 million a season. Part of the unwritten rule of a contract like that is if the head coach is fired you step in as the head man, with a little bump in salary.
However, when the Cavaliers fired Lue, Drew looked at the situation — unhappy veterans wanting a trade, young stars who don’t yet know how to play, and a lot of losses about to pile up on his resume — and wisely said he wanted some job security. He was doing the job temporarily but didn’t want to take on a no-win situation (in many senses of the phrase) and not have an extra year and some extra money on his deal. That led to a standoff with an organization already waist deep (at least) in uncertainty.
Drew finally got enough of a concession for him to take on the job, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN breaking the news.
The assistant coaches on the roster did not get any additional security (that is not unusual).
Drew is well liked and respected by the players, this is a smart move which brings some level of stability to an organization that has had precious little of it since July 1. Drew is going to have to play the youth a lot and live with the ugly results, but that’s where the Cavaliers should be right now. This is a rebuilding team, management should not delude itself otherwise.
Markelle Fultz‘s fourth-quarter three against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday was just ugly. As in bringing back the nightmares of last season ugly.
Take a look at the shot, side-by-side with a better (less aimed) jumper earlier in the season:
Sixers fans, growing frustrated watching their team get off to a worse-than-expected 6-5 start, have gone after Drew Hanlen, Fultz’s trainer and the guy who reworked the 20-year-old’s shot over the summer. Which led to this interesting exchange, something Hanlen has now deleted (but nothing ever truly dies online).
Hanlen appears to be saying that Fultz’s shoulder, which sidelined him much of last season (and for the Fultz camp is what led to his shot being off and then the crisis of confidence) is not yet right. That may be true, guys play through some pain pretty much every game, it’s a question of degree and impact. Brett Brown and the Sixers have not sat Fultz or put him on an injury report, so we don’t really have a way to know how serious this is and how much it may be impacting him.
Fultz is taking threes this season (1.2) a game and is shooting 30.8 percent on them. His shot has improved some, both visually and it’s simply going in more often. But he also still doesn’t have a lot of confidence in it, and he doesn’t attack the rim as often as had been expected, and while he finished pretty well when he gets all the way there (65.6 percent inside three feet) beyond that he is just not a threat. Which is bogging down the offense because opposing teams are increasingly not guarding him (it’s especially a problem when he is on the court with the non-shooting Ben Simmons).
For the record, while Fultz is hitting a higher percentage of threes than Kyle Kuzma, what separates the two at this early point in their careers is Kuzma is confident and decisive. He attacks. He did before LeBron James joined the Lakers and has played well just finishing what others set up for him in L.A. Sixers fans can only dream of Fultz playing with that kind of confidence and aggression.