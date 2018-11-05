Evan Fournier drains game-winning three, Magic beat Cavaliers 103-100

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Evan Fournier is a little overpaid and languishes in some anonymity playing in Orlando, but the man is in the league because he has the most valuable NBA skill:

He can flat-out shoot the rock. Despite his stumbles to start the season with his shot, nobody doubts he can knock it down.

The Cavaliers found that out the hard way with the game on the line Monday night, tied 100-100 with 1.8 seconds left.

Another painful loss for the Cavaliers.

To give credit where it’s due, Aaron Gordon‘s was the best Orlando player on the court by far in this game, scoring 23 (on 15 shots), the final one of those being a clutch corner three to make it a one possession game late.