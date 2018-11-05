Wisconsin.
Nets’ Jared Dudley calls out Cavaliers veterans for Collin Sexton comments
Cavaliers veterans have criticized rookie teammate Collin Sexton enough that it filtered into a recent report.
Nets forward Dudley:
Veteran mentorship is such an overplayed concept. Veterans want to help young players take their job? Yeah, right.
In the right circumstances – a veteran with the right temperament and job security – it happens. But it’s far more limited than most people realize.
Maybe the Cleveland veterans are being too hard on Sexton. Or maybe they tried to handle their issues behind the scenes and a public kick in the pants to come back down to Earth is what he needs.
I don’t see the Cavs veterans as necessarily wrong, though there are plenty of people with old-school sensibilities who didn’t like it. But those same people are also generally the type to criticize Dudley for speaking about another team.
Anthony Davis: ‘I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win’
The Pelicans started 4-0 by following the same formula each game: Outscore their opponent with Anthony Davis on the court and get outscored when he sat.
Then, Davis got hurt and hasn’t played quite as well. He has missed three of five games, all losses, and New Orleans got outscored with him on the court in both games he played.
For the season, the Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per 100 possessions with Davis on the floor and getting outscored by 14.8 points per 100 possessions with him off. That 27.5-point difference in net rating is one of the highest in the NBA.
Here are the highest net-rating differences, with a player off to on (minimum: 50 minutes):
Davis, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
“Of course, I know that in order to win games, a lot of pressure is going to be on me,” Davis told Yahoo Sports while sitting at his locker stall Wednesday night. “If we lose, it’s on me. If we win, they give my team the credit and I’m fine with that.
“A perfect example [was against the Warriors]. I don’t have a good game and we lose. So, I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win. But my teammates do a great job. Even the games I didn’t play, those guys have been battling night in and night out to get victories. … I don’t try to put too much pressure on myself, but I know it’s there.”
Davis doesn’t sound as if he’s complaining about his teammates. He sounds focused inward, putting more on his own shoulders.
This is how he has long sounded.
But, now, his 2020 free agency is approaching. He has high expectations, and they’re not met by a 4-5 start with a couple underwhelming individual games. Though injury offers an explanation, the Pelicans must show they can do more when Davis doesn’t play heroically.
There are people in Boston and the Bay Area eager to tell him: This is no way to live. Feeling as though you must carry your team is stressful. It helps to have a better supporting cast.
Maybe Davis wants that challenge, anyway. For all the ease of having better teammates, overcoming the odds to lift your original team to a championship is fulfilling. Kevin Durant will never get that gratification.
But losing grows tiresome. Even if Davis intends this comments to be self-motivating, they could be planting the seeds for his eventual exit when he assesses his situation outside the midst of the season.
Report: Furkan Korkmaz requested trade from 76ers
The 76ers declined Furkan Korkmaz‘s third-year team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent next summer.
He apparently wants to leave Philadelphia even sooner.
Sources have said the Turkish player requested to be traded because of lack of playing time.
“If I’m not getting minutes here, I just want to look for other options,” he said. “I don’t know what’s the options right now, just try to be on the court.”
“I feel like I didn’t really have that opportunity,” he said of receiving a fair opportunity. “Last year, I was injured for a long time and this year just a couple of games in the garbage time. It wasn’t like good rotation minutes for me. That’s why I feel like I didn’t get that opportunity to show on the court what I got.”
This is very normal. Most players who aren’t in the rotation believe they didn’t get a fair shake and want to be traded.
From the outside, it seems Korkmaz has gotten a fair opportunity. Philadelphia trying to win now. He’s a 21-year-old who must get stronger. It’s a tough fit.
But he possesses intriguing tools, and teams looking more toward the future could use him.
The catch: Any team that trades for Korkmaz and ends the season with him could re-sign him for a starting salary only up to his declined option amount ($2,033,160). So, if a team gets Korkmaz and he breaks out, that team would have a significant disadvantage in keeping him. Better to just wait and try to sign him next summer.
The 76ers got themselves into this predicament by declining Korkmaz’s option. Perhaps, waiting until the Oct. 31 deadline and hoping for the best was their best course. Just because it backfired doesn’t mean it was the wrong plan.
But there probably would have been a better trade market for Korkmaz, a first-round pick just two years ago, earlier in the summer. Perhaps, a team would have traded for Korkmaz intending to exercise his third-year option.
Except Philadelphia didn’t have a general manager throughout the offseason after ousting Bryan Colangelo. This seems like the type of non-move that could slip through the cracks.
So, Korkmaz might be stuck – unless his expiring contract proves useful in a trade or he finds a team that believes in him, but not too much.
Report: Jeff Bzdelik coming out of retirement, returning to Rockets
After jumping from 18th in the NBA in points allowed per possession two years ago to seventh last year, the Rockets have crashed to 21st this year.
Why?
It’s hard to overlook the surprising retirement of assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik, the architect of Houston’s switching scheme, shortly before training camp.
But… he’s back.
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
What a chance for Bzdelik to bolster his reputation as a defensive mastermind. The Rockets look so lost on that end.
But he won’t have the same tools as last season. Mainly, Houston lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency. It’ll be a bigger challenge building a defense around Carmelo Anthony, whom Bzdelik coached with the Nuggets.
The Rockets’ 3-5 start might not have directly lured back Bzdelik, but owner Tilman Fertitta surely felt the sting of losing. Fertitta’s words to Bzdelik were influenced by Houston’s results.
I wonder whether Bzdelik parlayed that into a raise.