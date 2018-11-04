Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo throw down a huge dunk on Kosta Koufos (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has long arms. By now, we know this. But sometimes it just doesn’t make any sense just how far out NBA teams have to guard against a possible dunk when the Greek Freak takes the floor.

On Sunday as the Bucks took on the Sacramento Kings, Antetokounmpo found his way down the lane midway through the third quarter as he snaked his way off a pick-and-roll.

Sacramento’s Kosta Koufos was down low, waiting to try and head off Antetokounmpo before he could get to the rim. Antetokounmpo saw things differently, and gave us a highlight dunk that will surely be in the running for Dunk of the Year come the end of the season.

Watch the video of Antetokounmpo’s slam above.

Suns make buyout of Tyson Chandler official, Lakers signing expected

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Tyson Chandler is no longer a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Word came out earlier this week that the veteran center would reach a buyout with Phoenix and be free to sign with a team of his choosing — likely the Los Angeles Lakers — soon.

On Sunday, Phoenix sent out a release stating that Chandler had indeed been bought out by the team.

Suns President of Basketball Operations James Jones said he wished Chandler well and was glad to give additional opportunity to Phoenix’s younger players moving forward.

Chandler will be free to sign with the Lakers, who Aare pretty well capped out at the moment but can add Chandler at a minimum contract if they would like. LA’s center minutes have been tenuous, although JaVale McGee has played well in a sub-30 minute per-night role.

Chandler, 36, has not played more than 47 games since 2015-16 and at this point he will be hovering around 20 minutes at night as a veteran contributor. What he has left in tank to offer the Lakers this season and perhaps beyond isn’t immediately clear. Things are sort of wonky in LA right now, although the Lakers did pull out a nice win on Saturday night over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Chandler is a player who used to be a star but whose current abilities might not match his reputation. When viewed from that angle, he fits right in with this Lakers roster.

Watch Al-Farouq Aminu block LeBron James with force (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may have gotten the last laugh Saturday night in Portland, but Al-Farouq Aminu was no jester as he took on The King in Portland.

LeBron was aggressive going at Aminu all night, and the Trail Blazers forward responded in kind, playing tough defense against the determined superstar.

The most impressive sequence of the night was when James found himself down low and trying to bully Aminu on the left block. James went up for a shot from short-range, which Aminu promptly slapped away with force.

It’s not often that you see LeBron get blocked, much less with a whole-handed one like the one Aminu laid down.

The Lakers broke their 16-game losing streak against the Blazers, 114-110, but Aminu’s rejection will be something Portlanders talk about each time these two teams meet from here on out.

Cavaliers vets reportedly say rookie Collin Sexton doesn’t ‘know how to play’

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
It was never going to be an easy year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their best player, LeBron James, left for the Los Angeles Lakers, and although management wanted to try to keep a modicum of talent on the roster, any kind of success looked difficult to obtain.

JR Smith wants to be traded, Kevin Love has already undergone surgery, and reports this week are that Kyle Korver requested a trade back in the summer because he did not feel he was a part of the Cavaliers’ dysfunction.

On Sunday, a report from The Athletic said that Cavaliers veterans are not exactly high on the No. 8 overall pick from June’s draft, Collin Sexton.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that when you hear a Cavs veteran talk about younger players not knowing their role, or knowing how to win, or what to do on the court, they mean Sexton. Throughout the organization, the line on Sexton is that he does not “know how to play.”

At one point during Saturday’s game, veteran starting point guard George Hill told Sexton he’d teach him how to play defense. Only, there is little confidence in the locker room that Sexton will listen to him. Remember when I wrote during the preseason that the Cavs’ players loved Sexton? Well, that was true then. And they don’t think he’s a bad guy now. They know he’s 19 and he only played one year of college ball. They still think he’s a nice kid. But they see his deficiencies, they know he’s going to be on the court, and they’re discouraged when after these losses, he doesn’t seem bothered by them.

It takes time for rookies to get up to speed in the NBA, but the most worrying concern is perhaps the last line in that paragraph. If Sexton doesn’t see the need to get better, or doesn’t appear to have a drive the way that veterans need him to, it could create a larger rift between the rookie and the older guys on the team.

It’s extremely early in the Sexton’s career, so there’s no need for panic. The guy is 19, after all. But this is the kind of thing you would expect to come out of Cleveland, and will be something to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

How did Lakers guard Josh Hart save this basketball? (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers finally beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. It took the Latke Show 17 tries to beat Rip City, this time in an ugly, drag-it-out matchup at Moda Center in Portland.

One of the most impressive plays of the night was the save of a ball from going out of bounds by Lakers guard Josh Hart late in the game.

As Hart reached for the ball, he grabbed it with one hand, slid on one foot, then kept his right foot from touching the baseline as he contorted his body a la “The Matrix”.

The Blazers bench was furious that Hart was not called for being out of bounds, but indeed the Lakers youngster kept any part of his body from touching the baseline. They might have had better luck arguing that Hart travelled given that in slow motion he appeared to have gained control of the ball with his right hand, legally established a pivot foot with his left foot, then dragged that foot for a couple of feet.

It was a physically impressive play no matter what, and Los Angeles getting the win in Portland was perhaps an important moment in this young Lakers season.