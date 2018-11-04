Victor Oladipo drains cold-blooded game-winning three, Pacers knock off Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo connected on a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 102-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Oladipo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 17 points for the Pacers, who shot 41 percent (36 for 87).

Marcus Morris had a team-high 23 points and six rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 43 percent (38 for 88) and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Pacers trailed 101-97 after Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds to go, but Jaylen Brown fouled Oladipo with 29.2 seconds left, and the second-year All-Star made both free throws as the Pacers closed to 101-99.

Oladipo then came up with a rebound of a miss by Irving. He dribbled across midcourt before pulling up on the right wing over the outstretched arms of Boston center Al Horford, hitting a 3-pointer. As the ball dropped through the net, Oladipo skipped toward the bench.

Gordon Hayward inbounded with 3.4 seconds remaining and had his pass deflected and stolen by Oladipo.

The Pacers overcame a slow start in which Boston led 28-18 after the first quarter. The game was tied at 45 at halftime and at 72 entering the fourth quarter.

 

Lakers snap losing streak to Trail Blazers behind LeBron James 28 points

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It took LeBron James to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a lengthy losing streak against Portland.

James had 28 points and seven assists and the Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 114-110 Saturday night.

The Lakers snapped the franchise’s 16-game losing streak against the Blazers. In addition to the streak, Saturday was the Lakers’ first road win this season against a team with a winning record.

“Great to snap that,” James said of the Lakers’ streak of futility against Portland. “They’re a very good team, obviously. To beat Portland, you can’t just come in and win without playing really hard and really well.”

Rajon Rondo gave the Lakers a huge lift off the bench, finishing with 17 points and 10 assists in 25 minutes.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each scored 30 points for Portland.

The Lakers used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead. Josh Hart hit a 3-pointer with 9:44 left that gave the Lakers their biggest lead at 95-75, forcing a Portland timeout.

And the timeout might have been just what Portland needed to get back into the game.

The Blazers went on a 22-8 run, cutting the Lakers’ lead to six points with 3:34 left after a layup by Jusuf Nurkic.

Sloppy play once again came back to hurt the Lakers in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers couldn’t get much closer as James and JaVale McGee made crucial baskets in the final two minutes.

“LeBron closed them out over the final three minutes,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of James.

McGee, who James said is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, also had six blocks to add to his league-leading total.

“He’s doing a little bit of everything,” James said of McGee. “He’s leading the league in blocks. And tonight he saved us and covered our defensive mistakes with blocks at the rim.”

Portland shot a 6 for 35 (17 percent) from beyond the arc and shot just 42 percent from the field overall.

“Our defense won us the game tonight,” Walton said. “They missed some 3s, but we were contesting, chasing over the top and defending.”

The Lakers had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 overall, but they survived their mistakes.

The Lakers sped to a good start, but the Blazers quickly regained control. Turnovers and second chances fueled a 17-2 run by Portland in the first quarter.

The Lakers bench helped get Los Angeles back into the game in the first half and outscored the Blazers subs 51-26.

“Our second unit was outstanding tonight,” Walton said. “Rondo led it and then the lift that (Ivica) Zubac gave us off the bench was incredible.”

 

With NBA’s worst defense, among other issues, Wizards start 1-7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Brooks knows he needs to try something to change the way things are going for his Washington Wizards. The problems are so plentiful, the coach just is not quite sure what to do.

All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal lead the Wizards into their game against the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday with a 1-7 record, including 0-3 at home, and five consecutive losses overall.

“Patience is running low from everybody,” Beal said. “We’ve got to do it more collectively. The only way were going to get out of this slump is we’ve got to do it together.”

Their defense already was the worst in the NBA, giving up 122.4 points per game, before allowing even more than that in a 134-111 setback against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

“It just looks like nobody’s on the same page. I mean, like, if one person gets beat or somebody gives up a wide-open shot, nobody is there to help that person or pick that person up. Got to all be on one string,” Wall said. “You can’t teach effort. You can’t teach heart. You’ve got to go out there and compete. That’s just something you’ve got to be born with.”

The transition defense, in particular, is absent.

Washington’s rebounding isn’t much better.

Its second unit – which Brooks often deploys without a starter to lead the way – is slumping and turned a 30-all contest against OKC into a 79-50 blowout by halftime. Turnovers have become a real issue, with Beal and Wall combining for 12 on Friday.

So how will Brooks fix all of that?

“Everything’s open. We have to figure out ways to play better in all the 48 minutes that we’re on the floor, whether it’s going with a smaller rotation or it’s playing other guys. I have to figure it out,” he said. “We can’t just keep watching the same thing over and over and over and expect things are going to change.”

Against the Thunder, the Wizards led by 10 points in the first quarter, but were run off the court in the second, outscored by 24 in that period alone.

“That’s where they killed us,” Wall said. “When we’re not making shots, we don’t defend at a high level.”

The Wizards heard boos from spectators as the Thunder pulled away and piled on.

“We know the fans are getting impatient with it. Ted is probably impatient with it,” Beal said, referring to team owner Ted Leonsis. “So we’ve just got to do it.”

Otherwise, this season is on the verge of spiraling out of control.

Last season, when Wall sat out 41 games because of a bad knee, Washington was the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed and lost in the first round of the playoffs to No. 1 seed Toronto. There were questions about chemistry, defense and rebounding.

Team architect Ernie Grunfeld hoped to help those last two areas by adding center Dwight Howard. But Howard wasn’t able to play in a Wizards uniform until Friday after dealing with a sore backside. And while his debut looked promising at the outset – 13 of his 20 points came in the first quarter – the result was the same for the team.

“Dwight,” Brooks noted, “was a bright spot.”

Those have been few and far between lately for the Wizards during what their coach called “a tough patch.”

That might be underselling it.

No one in the NBA has a worse record.

“We can’t keep looking at the negatives, negatives, negatives,” Beal said, “because it’s just going to continue to brainwash us and kill us mentally.”

 

Joel Embiid scores 39, dominates Andre Drummond leading Sixers past Pistons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia star big man Joel Embiid revels in the chances to go against Detroit center Andre Drummond. And Embiid doesn’t stop going at Drummond when the game is over.

Embiid scored 32 of his 39 points in a dominating first half and had 17 rebounds and then let Drummond know about it afterward, leading the 76ers to a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Saturday.

Embiid made 10 of 18 field goals and 18 of 23 free throws to help Philadelphia improve to 6-0 at home.

Drummond and Embiid have butted heads throughout their careers, with Embiid recently saying he “owns real estate” in Drummond’s head after Detroit’s big man was ejected in the Pistons’ 133-132 overtime victory on Oct. 23.

“He’s a fun matchup,” Embiid said. “I feel like I dominate every game, especially against him.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey and Drummond questioned the officiating. Drummond and backup center Zaza Pachulia were in foul trouble early trying to guard Embiid, and the teams combined for 63 fouls and 92 free-throw attempts.

“I don’t understand how the game was being called,” Casey said.

Said Drummond, “It’s like you have to play with your hands behind your back; you can’t really touch nobody. That’s the way they’re calling the game right now. I have to figure a way to adjust. It’s hard to play like that.”

Embiid’s first-half numbers were astounding. He made 8 of 9 shots, including his only 3-point attempt, and 15 of 17 free-throw attempts with eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes in a one-sided duel with Drummond.

Drummond went scoreless in four foul-plagued minutes in the opening half and finished with eight points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes.

Embiid went right at Drummond early on Saturday, drawing a foul just 1:24 into the contest and then a second on Drummond 1:16 later. The Philadelphia big man held up two fingers after that one, letting everyone know Drummond had picked up his second, and Drummond exited to the bench for Pachulia.

Pachulia was no match for Embiid either, drawing four fouls in 10 first-half minutes.

The 76ers’ lead grew to as many as 24 points, 58-34, when rookie Landry Shamet converted a three-point play after draining a 13-foot jumper and the ensuing free throw.

The Pistons scored the first 13 points of the second half over 3:55 as Philadelphia went 0-for-5 with three turnovers to start the third period. That surge cut Detroit’s deficit to nine, 69-60, but the 76ers’ advantage built up in the opening 24 minutes proved to be too great.

Detroit got as close as down five with 4:48 remaining before an Embiid layup and J.J. Redick 3-pointer pushed the lead to a comfortable 10 points.

 

Raptors nutmegged rookie Deandre Ayton four times Friday night

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Deandre Ayton, welcome to the NBA.

The rookie No. 1 pick has put up numbers this season — 16.9 points, 11 rebounds a game, shooting 62.5 percent — but his defense is going to take a lot longer to come around. Which was expected coming into the season, but when an elite passing offense comes to town it can get ugly.

Toronto did that to the Phoenix center, passing between Ayton’s legs — a “nutmeg” to borrow the soccer term — four times.

The Raptors won the game 107-98.

Ayton will get better on defense and is on track to be a quality NBA player. The learning process can be rough, though.