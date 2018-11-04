Getty

How did Lakers guard Josh Hart save this basketball? (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers finally beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. It took the Latke Show 17 tries to beat Rip City, this time in an ugly, drag-it-out matchup at Moda Center in Portland.

One of the most impressive plays of the night was the save of a ball from going out of bounds by Lakers guard Josh Hart late in the game.

As Hart reached for the ball, he grabbed it with one hand, slid on one foot, then kept his right foot from touching the baseline as he contorted his body a la “The Matrix”.

Via Twitter:

The Blazers bench was furious that Hart was not called for being out of bounds, but indeed the Lakers youngster kept any part of his body from touching the baseline. They might have had better luck arguing that Hart travelled given that in slow motion he appeared to have gained control of the ball with his right hand, legally established a pivot foot with his left foot, then dragged that foot for a couple of feet.

It was a physically impressive play no matter what, and Los Angeles getting the win in Portland was perhaps an important moment in this young Lakers season.

Report: Kyle Korver asked to be traded in summer, that he wasn’t part of Cavaliers dysfunction

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

There’s a lot of competition early for the “worst team in the NBA” title. Phoenix has the worst point differential as they lean heavily on their young stars, and Orlando is scoring less than a point per possession in a league where offenses are exploding, but don’t forget the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are right in the middle of that mix with the worst defense in the NBA.

There’s a lot of competition early for the “most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA” title, with the Washington Wizards doing everything they can to run away with that “honor,” but the latest piece by Joe Varden at the Athletic makes the case the Cavaliers should be right in the middle of that mix, too.

The interesting news out of the piece was Kyle Korver having a handshake agreement to be traded if LeBron James left, but the Cavaliers saying no. Which is symbolic of the dysfunction and failure to set one clear path by the organization.

The first player Altman ever signed to a contract as GM was Kyle Korver. It was a three-year, $22 million deal inked in July of 2017, but it came with an understanding: If LeBron were to leave, the Cavs would either trade Korver or buy him out of the deal so he could move his family to his next team during the summer. So when LeBron left July 1 for the Lakers, Korver asked for the Cavs to move him. They refused because, they told him, they wanted him to play and for the team to try and win. To be fair, in the event of a Korver trade they would want maximum value in return, like a first-round pick. Anyway, the same basic message of competing now was communicated to Kevin Love before he agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension and to rest of the returning players…

In on the record commentary, time and again, veterans like Tristan Thompson have made clear there is a divide between the Cavs’ holdover vets from the LeBron glory years — like him, Smith, Frye, and Korver (Tristan didn’t mention Love, who’s gone from the team after foot surgery) — and the team’s mostly unnamed younger players. In the meantime, they’re getting their asses kicked as a team almost every night. “Team is in a very weird place right now and we have to figure it out, whether it’s a players-only meeting or coaches or front office meeting or whatever it is, we have to figure it out and let everyone know what their individual role is and what to expect,” Smith said. Except, the veterans do not expect [Larry] Drew to do this because, while they respect him greatly, they don’t think he’s the head coach because of his contract situation.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that when you hear a Cavs veteran talk about younger players not knowing their role, or knowing how to win, or what to do on the court, they mean Sexton. Throughout the organization, the line on Sexton is that he does not “know how to play.” He doesn’t know how to defend the pick and roll. He doesn’t know how to set up teammates as a point guard. He’s playing 25 minutes a night, averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 assists (2.1 turnovers) and is shooting 22 percent from 3-point range. Against the Hornets, he had as many points (four) as fouls.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, you really should go read the entire piece. Or, if you’re a Cavaliers fan, maybe don’t. It’s pretty bleak.

The Cavaliers core flaw this season was trying to walk the fine line of staying competitive — they talked openly about competing for a playoff spot — while rebuilding and playing Colin Sexton, Cedi Osman, and other young players big minutes. It’s not an impossible balance, but it takes a very different roster than the LeBron supporting cast Cleveland had in place. Plus, the Cavs need to make decisions on guys like Jordan Clarkson so he’s going to get run, too. The winning while rebuiding balance was never going to work for the Cavs — and then Kevin Love’s body betrayed him, and he will be out a couple of months with foot surgery.

Their original flaw may come from the hubris of owner Dan “my team will win without LeBron” Gilbert. Maybe it’s GM Koby Altman, maybe a combination of things. But the Cavaliers are terrible on the court and a bag of mixed messages off it right now. A clearer direction needs to be set from the top down. Is Cleveland’s ownership and management capable of setting that tone is another question.

Victor Oladipo drains cold-blooded game-winning three, Pacers knock off Celtics

Associated PressNov 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo connected on a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 102-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Oladipo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 17 points for the Pacers, who shot 41 percent (36 for 87).

Marcus Morris had a team-high 23 points and six rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 43 percent (38 for 88) and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Pacers trailed 101-97 after Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds to go, but Jaylen Brown fouled Oladipo with 29.2 seconds left, and the second-year All-Star made both free throws as the Pacers closed to 101-99.

Oladipo then came up with a rebound of a miss by Irving. He dribbled across midcourt before pulling up on the right wing over the outstretched arms of Boston center Al Horford, hitting a 3-pointer. As the ball dropped through the net, Oladipo skipped toward the bench.

Gordon Hayward inbounded with 3.4 seconds remaining and had his pass deflected and stolen by Oladipo.

The Pacers overcame a slow start in which Boston led 28-18 after the first quarter. The game was tied at 45 at halftime and at 72 entering the fourth quarter.

 

Lakers snap losing streak to Trail Blazers behind LeBron James 28 points

Associated PressNov 4, 2018, 7:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It took LeBron James to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a lengthy losing streak against Portland.

James had 28 points and seven assists and the Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 114-110 Saturday night.

The Lakers snapped the franchise’s 16-game losing streak against the Blazers. In addition to the streak, Saturday was the Lakers’ first road win this season against a team with a winning record.

“Great to snap that,” James said of the Lakers’ streak of futility against Portland. “They’re a very good team, obviously. To beat Portland, you can’t just come in and win without playing really hard and really well.”

Rajon Rondo gave the Lakers a huge lift off the bench, finishing with 17 points and 10 assists in 25 minutes.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each scored 30 points for Portland.

The Lakers used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead. Josh Hart hit a 3-pointer with 9:44 left that gave the Lakers their biggest lead at 95-75, forcing a Portland timeout.

And the timeout might have been just what Portland needed to get back into the game.

The Blazers went on a 22-8 run, cutting the Lakers’ lead to six points with 3:34 left after a layup by Jusuf Nurkic.

Sloppy play once again came back to hurt the Lakers in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers couldn’t get much closer as James and JaVale McGee made crucial baskets in the final two minutes.

“LeBron closed them out over the final three minutes,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of James.

McGee, who James said is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, also had six blocks to add to his league-leading total.

“He’s doing a little bit of everything,” James said of McGee. “He’s leading the league in blocks. And tonight he saved us and covered our defensive mistakes with blocks at the rim.”

Portland shot a 6 for 35 (17 percent) from beyond the arc and shot just 42 percent from the field overall.

“Our defense won us the game tonight,” Walton said. “They missed some 3s, but we were contesting, chasing over the top and defending.”

The Lakers had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 overall, but they survived their mistakes.

The Lakers sped to a good start, but the Blazers quickly regained control. Turnovers and second chances fueled a 17-2 run by Portland in the first quarter.

The Lakers bench helped get Los Angeles back into the game in the first half and outscored the Blazers subs 51-26.

“Our second unit was outstanding tonight,” Walton said. “Rondo led it and then the lift that (Ivica) Zubac gave us off the bench was incredible.”

 

With NBA’s worst defense, among other issues, Wizards start 1-7

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 3, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Brooks knows he needs to try something to change the way things are going for his Washington Wizards. The problems are so plentiful, the coach just is not quite sure what to do.

All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal lead the Wizards into their game against the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday with a 1-7 record, including 0-3 at home, and five consecutive losses overall.

“Patience is running low from everybody,” Beal said. “We’ve got to do it more collectively. The only way were going to get out of this slump is we’ve got to do it together.”

Their defense already was the worst in the NBA, giving up 122.4 points per game, before allowing even more than that in a 134-111 setback against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

“It just looks like nobody’s on the same page. I mean, like, if one person gets beat or somebody gives up a wide-open shot, nobody is there to help that person or pick that person up. Got to all be on one string,” Wall said. “You can’t teach effort. You can’t teach heart. You’ve got to go out there and compete. That’s just something you’ve got to be born with.”

The transition defense, in particular, is absent.

Washington’s rebounding isn’t much better.

Its second unit – which Brooks often deploys without a starter to lead the way – is slumping and turned a 30-all contest against OKC into a 79-50 blowout by halftime. Turnovers have become a real issue, with Beal and Wall combining for 12 on Friday.

So how will Brooks fix all of that?

“Everything’s open. We have to figure out ways to play better in all the 48 minutes that we’re on the floor, whether it’s going with a smaller rotation or it’s playing other guys. I have to figure it out,” he said. “We can’t just keep watching the same thing over and over and over and expect things are going to change.”

Against the Thunder, the Wizards led by 10 points in the first quarter, but were run off the court in the second, outscored by 24 in that period alone.

“That’s where they killed us,” Wall said. “When we’re not making shots, we don’t defend at a high level.”

The Wizards heard boos from spectators as the Thunder pulled away and piled on.

“We know the fans are getting impatient with it. Ted is probably impatient with it,” Beal said, referring to team owner Ted Leonsis. “So we’ve just got to do it.”

Otherwise, this season is on the verge of spiraling out of control.

Last season, when Wall sat out 41 games because of a bad knee, Washington was the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed and lost in the first round of the playoffs to No. 1 seed Toronto. There were questions about chemistry, defense and rebounding.

Team architect Ernie Grunfeld hoped to help those last two areas by adding center Dwight Howard. But Howard wasn’t able to play in a Wizards uniform until Friday after dealing with a sore backside. And while his debut looked promising at the outset – 13 of his 20 points came in the first quarter – the result was the same for the team.

“Dwight,” Brooks noted, “was a bright spot.”

Those have been few and far between lately for the Wizards during what their coach called “a tough patch.”

That might be underselling it.

No one in the NBA has a worse record.

“We can’t keep looking at the negatives, negatives, negatives,” Beal said, “because it’s just going to continue to brainwash us and kill us mentally.”

 