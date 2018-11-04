AP

Cavaliers vets reportedly say rookie Collin Sexton doesn’t ‘know how to play’

By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
1 Comment

It was never going to be an easy year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their best player, LeBron James, left for the Los Angeles Lakers, and although management wanted to try to keep a modicum of talent on the roster, any kind of success looked difficult to obtain.

JR Smith wants to be traded, Kevin Love has already undergone surgery, and reports this week are that Kyle Korver requested a trade back in the summer because he did not feel he was a part of the Cavaliers’ dysfunction.

On Sunday, a report from The Athletic said that Cavaliers veterans are not exactly high on the No. 8 overall pick from June’s draft, Collin Sexton.

Via The Athletic:

It’s becoming increasingly clear that when you hear a Cavs veteran talk about younger players not knowing their role, or knowing how to win, or what to do on the court, they mean Sexton. Throughout the organization, the line on Sexton is that he does not “know how to play.”

At one point during Saturday’s game, veteran starting point guard George Hill told Sexton he’d teach him how to play defense. Only, there is little confidence in the locker room that Sexton will listen to him. Remember when I wrote during the preseason that the Cavs’ players loved Sexton? Well, that was true then. And they don’t think he’s a bad guy now. They know he’s 19 and he only played one year of college ball. They still think he’s a nice kid. But they see his deficiencies, they know he’s going to be on the court, and they’re discouraged when after these losses, he doesn’t seem bothered by them.

It takes time for rookies to get up to speed in the NBA, but the most worrying concern is perhaps the last line in that paragraph. If Sexton doesn’t see the need to get better, or doesn’t appear to have a drive the way that veterans need him to, it could create a larger rift between the rookie and the older guys on the team.

It’s extremely early in the Sexton’s career, so there’s no need for panic. The guy is 19, after all. But this is the kind of thing you would expect to come out of Cleveland, and will be something to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

Watch Al-Farouq Aminu block LeBron James with force (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may have gotten the last laugh Saturday night in Portland, but Al-Farouq Aminu was no jester as he took on The King in Portland.

LeBron was aggressive going at Aminu all night, and the Trail Blazers forward responded in kind, playing tough defense against the determined superstar.

The most impressive sequence of the night was when James found himself down low and trying to bully Aminu on the left block. James went up for a shot from short-range, which Aminu promptly slapped away with force.

Via Twitter:

It’s not often that you see LeBron get blocked, much less with a whole-handed one like the one Aminu laid down.

The Lakers broke their 16-game losing streak against the Blazers, 114-110, but Aminu’s rejection will be something Portlanders talk about each time these two teams meet from here on out.

How did Lakers guard Josh Hart save this basketball? (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Lakers finally beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. It took the Latke Show 17 tries to beat Rip City, this time in an ugly, drag-it-out matchup at Moda Center in Portland.

One of the most impressive plays of the night was the save of a ball from going out of bounds by Lakers guard Josh Hart late in the game.

As Hart reached for the ball, he grabbed it with one hand, slid on one foot, then kept his right foot from touching the baseline as he contorted his body a la “The Matrix”.

Via Twitter:

The Blazers bench was furious that Hart was not called for being out of bounds, but indeed the Lakers youngster kept any part of his body from touching the baseline. They might have had better luck arguing that Hart travelled given that in slow motion he appeared to have gained control of the ball with his right hand, legally established a pivot foot with his left foot, then dragged that foot for a couple of feet.

It was a physically impressive play no matter what, and Los Angeles getting the win in Portland was perhaps an important moment in this young Lakers season.

Report: Kyle Korver asked to be traded in summer, that he wasn’t part of Cavaliers dysfunction

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s a lot of competition early for the “worst team in the NBA” title. Phoenix has the worst point differential as they lean heavily on their young stars, and Orlando is scoring less than a point per possession in a league where offenses are exploding, but don’t forget the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are right in the middle of that mix with the worst defense in the NBA.

There’s a lot of competition early for the “most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA” title, with the Washington Wizards doing everything they can to run away with that “honor,” but the latest piece by Joe Varden at the Athletic makes the case the Cavaliers should be right in the middle of that mix, too.

The interesting news out of the piece was Kyle Korver having a handshake agreement to be traded if LeBron James left, but the Cavaliers saying no. Which is symbolic of the dysfunction and failure to set one clear path by the organization.

The first player Altman ever signed to a contract as GM was Kyle Korver. It was a three-year, $22 million deal inked in July of 2017, but it came with an understanding: If LeBron were to leave, the Cavs would either trade Korver or buy him out of the deal so he could move his family to his next team during the summer. So when LeBron left July 1 for the Lakers, Korver asked for the Cavs to move him. They refused because, they told him, they wanted him to play and for the team to try and win. To be fair, in the event of a Korver trade they would want maximum value in return, like a first-round pick. Anyway, the same basic message of competing now was communicated to Kevin Love before he agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension and to rest of the returning players…

In on the record commentary, time and again, veterans like Tristan Thompson have made clear there is a divide between the Cavs’ holdover vets from the LeBron glory years — like him, Smith, Frye, and Korver (Tristan didn’t mention Love, who’s gone from the team after foot surgery) — and the team’s mostly unnamed younger players. In the meantime, they’re getting their asses kicked as a team almost every night. “Team is in a very weird place right now and we have to figure it out, whether it’s a players-only meeting or coaches or front office meeting or whatever it is, we have to figure it out and let everyone know what their individual role is and what to expect,” Smith said. Except, the veterans do not expect [Larry] Drew to do this because, while they respect him greatly, they don’t think he’s the head coach because of his contract situation.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that when you hear a Cavs veteran talk about younger players not knowing their role, or knowing how to win, or what to do on the court, they mean Sexton. Throughout the organization, the line on Sexton is that he does not “know how to play.” He doesn’t know how to defend the pick and roll. He doesn’t know how to set up teammates as a point guard. He’s playing 25 minutes a night, averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 assists (2.1 turnovers) and is shooting 22 percent from 3-point range. Against the Hornets, he had as many points (four) as fouls.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, you really should go read the entire piece. Or, if you’re a Cavaliers fan, maybe don’t. It’s pretty bleak.

The Cavaliers core flaw this season was trying to walk the fine line of staying competitive — they talked openly about competing for a playoff spot — while rebuilding and playing Colin Sexton, Cedi Osman, and other young players big minutes. It’s not an impossible balance, but it takes a very different roster than the LeBron supporting cast Cleveland had in place. Plus, the Cavs need to make decisions on guys like Jordan Clarkson so he’s going to get run, too. The winning while rebuiding balance was never going to work for the Cavs — and then Kevin Love’s body betrayed him, and he will be out a couple of months with foot surgery.

Their original flaw may come from the hubris of owner Dan “my team will win without LeBron” Gilbert. Maybe it’s GM Koby Altman, maybe a combination of things. But the Cavaliers are terrible on the court and a bag of mixed messages off it right now. A clearer direction needs to be set from the top down. Is Cleveland’s ownership and management capable of setting that tone is another question.

Victor Oladipo drains cold-blooded game-winning three, Pacers knock off Celtics

Associated PressNov 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo connected on a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 102-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Oladipo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 17 points for the Pacers, who shot 41 percent (36 for 87).

Marcus Morris had a team-high 23 points and six rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 43 percent (38 for 88) and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Pacers trailed 101-97 after Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds to go, but Jaylen Brown fouled Oladipo with 29.2 seconds left, and the second-year All-Star made both free throws as the Pacers closed to 101-99.

Oladipo then came up with a rebound of a miss by Irving. He dribbled across midcourt before pulling up on the right wing over the outstretched arms of Boston center Al Horford, hitting a 3-pointer. As the ball dropped through the net, Oladipo skipped toward the bench.

Gordon Hayward inbounded with 3.4 seconds remaining and had his pass deflected and stolen by Oladipo.

The Pacers overcame a slow start in which Boston led 28-18 after the first quarter. The game was tied at 45 at halftime and at 72 entering the fourth quarter.

 