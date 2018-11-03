Getty Images

With NBA’s worst defense, among other issues, Wizards start 1-7

Associated PressNov 3, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Brooks knows he needs to try something to change the way things are going for his Washington Wizards. The problems are so plentiful, the coach just is not quite sure what to do.

All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal lead the Wizards into their game against the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday with a 1-7 record, including 0-3 at home, and five consecutive losses overall.

“Patience is running low from everybody,” Beal said. “We’ve got to do it more collectively. The only way were going to get out of this slump is we’ve got to do it together.”

Their defense already was the worst in the NBA, giving up 122.4 points per game, before allowing even more than that in a 134-111 setback against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

“It just looks like nobody’s on the same page. I mean, like, if one person gets beat or somebody gives up a wide-open shot, nobody is there to help that person or pick that person up. Got to all be on one string,” Wall said. “You can’t teach effort. You can’t teach heart. You’ve got to go out there and compete. That’s just something you’ve got to be born with.”

The transition defense, in particular, is absent.

Washington’s rebounding isn’t much better.

Its second unit – which Brooks often deploys without a starter to lead the way – is slumping and turned a 30-all contest against OKC into a 79-50 blowout by halftime. Turnovers have become a real issue, with Beal and Wall combining for 12 on Friday.

So how will Brooks fix all of that?

“Everything’s open. We have to figure out ways to play better in all the 48 minutes that we’re on the floor, whether it’s going with a smaller rotation or it’s playing other guys. I have to figure it out,” he said. “We can’t just keep watching the same thing over and over and over and expect things are going to change.”

Against the Thunder, the Wizards led by 10 points in the first quarter, but were run off the court in the second, outscored by 24 in that period alone.

“That’s where they killed us,” Wall said. “When we’re not making shots, we don’t defend at a high level.”

The Wizards heard boos from spectators as the Thunder pulled away and piled on.

“We know the fans are getting impatient with it. Ted is probably impatient with it,” Beal said, referring to team owner Ted Leonsis. “So we’ve just got to do it.”

Otherwise, this season is on the verge of spiraling out of control.

Last season, when Wall sat out 41 games because of a bad knee, Washington was the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed and lost in the first round of the playoffs to No. 1 seed Toronto. There were questions about chemistry, defense and rebounding.

Team architect Ernie Grunfeld hoped to help those last two areas by adding center Dwight Howard. But Howard wasn’t able to play in a Wizards uniform until Friday after dealing with a sore backside. And while his debut looked promising at the outset – 13 of his 20 points came in the first quarter – the result was the same for the team.

“Dwight,” Brooks noted, “was a bright spot.”

Those have been few and far between lately for the Wizards during what their coach called “a tough patch.”

That might be underselling it.

No one in the NBA has a worse record.

“We can’t keep looking at the negatives, negatives, negatives,” Beal said, “because it’s just going to continue to brainwash us and kill us mentally.”

 

Joel Embiid scores 39, dominates Andre Drummond leading Sixers past Pistons

Associated PressNov 3, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia star big man Joel Embiid revels in the chances to go against Detroit center Andre Drummond. And Embiid doesn’t stop going at Drummond when the game is over.

Embiid scored 32 of his 39 points in a dominating first half and had 17 rebounds and then let Drummond know about it afterward, leading the 76ers to a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Saturday.

Embiid made 10 of 18 field goals and 18 of 23 free throws to help Philadelphia improve to 6-0 at home.

Drummond and Embiid have butted heads throughout their careers, with Embiid recently saying he “owns real estate” in Drummond’s head after Detroit’s big man was ejected in the Pistons’ 133-132 overtime victory on Oct. 23.

“He’s a fun matchup,” Embiid said. “I feel like I dominate every game, especially against him.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey and Drummond questioned the officiating. Drummond and backup center Zaza Pachulia were in foul trouble early trying to guard Embiid, and the teams combined for 63 fouls and 92 free-throw attempts.

“I don’t understand how the game was being called,” Casey said.

Said Drummond, “It’s like you have to play with your hands behind your back; you can’t really touch nobody. That’s the way they’re calling the game right now. I have to figure a way to adjust. It’s hard to play like that.”

Embiid’s first-half numbers were astounding. He made 8 of 9 shots, including his only 3-point attempt, and 15 of 17 free-throw attempts with eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes in a one-sided duel with Drummond.

Drummond went scoreless in four foul-plagued minutes in the opening half and finished with eight points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes.

Embiid went right at Drummond early on Saturday, drawing a foul just 1:24 into the contest and then a second on Drummond 1:16 later. The Philadelphia big man held up two fingers after that one, letting everyone know Drummond had picked up his second, and Drummond exited to the bench for Pachulia.

Pachulia was no match for Embiid either, drawing four fouls in 10 first-half minutes.

The 76ers’ lead grew to as many as 24 points, 58-34, when rookie Landry Shamet converted a three-point play after draining a 13-foot jumper and the ensuing free throw.

The Pistons scored the first 13 points of the second half over 3:55 as Philadelphia went 0-for-5 with three turnovers to start the third period. That surge cut Detroit’s deficit to nine, 69-60, but the 76ers’ advantage built up in the opening 24 minutes proved to be too great.

Detroit got as close as down five with 4:48 remaining before an Embiid layup and J.J. Redick 3-pointer pushed the lead to a comfortable 10 points.

 

Raptors nutmegged rookie Deandre Ayton four times Friday night

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Deandre Ayton, welcome to the NBA.

The rookie No. 1 pick has put up numbers this season — 16.9 points, 11 rebounds a game, shooting 62.5 percent — but his defense is going to take a lot longer to come around. Which was expected coming into the season, but when an elite passing offense comes to town it can get ugly.

Toronto did that to the Phoenix center, passing between Ayton’s legs — a “nutmeg” to borrow the soccer term — four times.

The Raptors won the game 107-98.

Ayton will get better on defense and is on track to be a quality NBA player. The learning process can be rough, though.

Reports: Suns to buy out Tyson Chandler; Lakers will be landing spot

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
3 Comments

With Deandre Ayton in town, there is almost no role for Tyson Chandler in Phoenix, and he’s playing limited minutes a night in a backup role (89 for the entire season). The sides had talked buyout before, but Chandler was not about to surrender any of his $13.6 million salary unless he had a team that could take him on and give him a quality role.

Enter the Lakers, a team in desperate need of a solid, veteran backup big.

The buyout is happening and Chandler will soon land with the Lakers, according to multiple reports, with Marc Stein of the New York Times breaking the news.

What do the Suns get out of this? They save cash, whatever discount Chandler gives them on the buyout is money they keep.

For the Lakers, this is a solid pickup. How much Chandler has in the tank remains to be seen — he is 36 and hasn’t been asked to play much of a role for years now. He may not be able to help that much, but for the same reason JaVale McGee is thriving in a very defined role Chandler may as well. For Los Angeles, this is a good role of the dice because if he can give them 15 minutes a night Chandler brings precisely what they need.

When the Lakers have the rim-protecting JaVale McGee on the court, their defense is 17.2 points per 100 possessions better, and has the numbers of a top five defense. However, when he sits they are dreadful, and the result is a defense that is bottom 10 overall. The hope is Chandler can provide some defense and rim protection with the second unit and help keep McGee’s minutes under control. The Lakers have gotten some solid minutes out of rookie Johnathan Williams, but the rookie is inconsistent (as rookies tend to be).

LeBron James on Magic/Walton noise around Lakers: “I don’t pay attention to it”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
3 Comments

Magic Johnson came down from on high last week and expressed frustration with the Lakers, their sets and the slow start and coach Luke Walton caught his wrath. Walton couldn’t really respond the way he should have — “Did you see the roster you gave me? What did you expect?” — so it’s become the latest storm around the Lakers. Because every season around the Lakers has drama, real and manufactured.

LeBron James says he is tuning it all out. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t listen to it,” James said Saturday…

“It actually never even gets to me really, so it’s not a big deal for us,” James continued. “We need to figure out how we can string together some great games or even good games and bring our win total from where it is now. Because that’s the business we’re in. That’s the only thing we want to do. We want to be as good a team as we can be and win ball games.”

Do I think LeBron lets this kind of noise impact his play on the court? No. Been around too long, heard and seen too much, he knows how to tune it all out. What you see right now is what you get with LeBron, who coasts a little at times during the regular season (some Lakers fans seem surprised by this).

Does he listen to it and pay attention? Damn straight. LeBron understands organizational politics and how he can influence it more than anyone. If anything is going to happen with Walton — and don’t expect some panic move early — it will be with LeBron’s approval. If LeBron wants Walton, then Walton stays.

What the Lakers need are wins, but a tough Saturday game in Portland followed by a long flight to play the Raptors at home is a challenging back-to-back. To put it mildly.