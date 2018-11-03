Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead the way in Warriors’ 7th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Stephen Curry contributed 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-99 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Klay Thompson scored 22 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers 50 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put Golden State ahead 91-89 with 10:17 to play. Draymond Green then got back-to-back baskets, one helped by goaltending.

Derrick Rose played five minutes in the first quarter and scored three points, then didn’t return because of left ankle soreness – two nights after the 2011 MVP scored a career-high 50 points in a victory against Utah.

“Amazing story just in terms of what he’s been through,” Curry said of Rose’s feat. “It’s great for him, comeback story all about opportunity, believing in yourself.”

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Minnesota was outrebounded 61-39.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 for Minnesota after sitting out Wednesday to rest. Tyus Jones also returned and had eight points on 3-for-11 shooting after missing the win over the Jazz because of a sore right foot.

Durant made his first six shots, and eight of the initial 11 he took, on the way to 20 points in the first half. Green had seven of his 11 assists by the 4:40 mark of the opening quarter and has 61 assists over the past six games. He also had nine points and nine boards.

Alfonzo McKinnie added eight points and eight rebounds off the bench in the Warriors’ fifth straight home victory against the T-Wolves.

Both teams shot 50 percent or better in the first quarter.

 

The Orlando Magic have two jerseys — the retro blues and blacks — that almost everyone who watches the NBA agrees are some of the best kits to ever appear in league history. And indeed, Orlando will be wearing their retro pinstripe uniforms at times this season.

Meanwhile, the Magic’s regular jerseys continue to disappoint.

This week Orlando released their edition of Nike’s “City” uniform and it’s just … bland.

Take a look:

I’m not really sure what to say about these because they are just so ridiculously boring. I suppose the only offensive thing about them is the giant logo in the middle, which has the feeling of a truck company (seriously, why are the emblems on the front of trucks like a foot across now?)

The Magic have had terrible uniforms for years, largely because they made their players look in-athletic. In recent years they’ve tried to mimic their old uniforms but fell short with a weird, short v-neck with wide pinstripes that expanded at the top.

You don’t have to be a sartorial expert to know that stripes can make you look taller. But wide stripes? They’re going to make you look … wider.

Just look at this nightmare.

The next CBA should include a clause that makes it impossible for Orlando to wear anything but their original 90s uniforms. That or their alternates should be Stuff-themed.

With the NBA season underway, it’s time for teams to do what they do: make money.

Part of that is releasing new jerseys just in time for the holiday season so fans can purchase the latest gear and have it waiting under the tree come Christmas morning.

As such, it doesn’t really matter to teams whether or not designs for these new jerseys are universally accepted. The alternates almost never stick around for more than a season or two, and so many fans are obsessed with having the latest thing that it doesn’t matter if some designs miss the mark.

Anyway, I guess that’s my way of telling you that these Chicago Bulls jerseys are not that great.

Via Twitter:

I’m sure people in Chicago like this jersey just fine. It’s based off of the city’s flag, and as such many will have a local fire burning inside them that will compel them to purchase this particular uniform.

It’s brilliant marketing, to be perfectly honest. Out here in Portland it has been floated that the Trail Blazers produce a jersey similarly-based on their own flag. I can tell you right now as a resident of the city that it would immediately become the most popular jersey for fans in Oregon.

From a distance, Chicago’s jersey doesn’t look like it’s actually related to the Bulls themselves. I suppose that doesn’t matter.

I still think the Timberwolves one is better. Heck, even the old Bulls city flag jersey was better.

What is your perception of the New York Knicks? Most would probably answer that it’s a bumbling franchise run by a penny-pinching billionaire who sometimes seems more interested in making a buck and playing in his blues band (JD & The Straight Shot) than winning NBA games.

Of course, that perception is largely correct because that’s more or less the description of how James Dolan runs his team. Dolan operates the Knicks with all the flair of some guy who owns a bunch of Subway franchises off an interstate. If he could put more air in the bags of chips, he would.

The NBA has this idea that the next step for the league is adding a competitive program in New York. That’s likely never to be the case with the Knicks as long as Dolan owns the team. Owning the franchise and Madison Square Garden is essentially the right to print legal tender, and the results on the floor have less impact on the income statement than they do elsewhere. Even more pressing on that front is Dolan’s inability to hire anyone knowledgeable to run his team.

The list of poor front office hires has been long for the Knicks: Glen Grunwald, Steve Mills, Isiah Thomas, Phil Jackson … it’s not pretty. The list of bad deals by the NYK front office have been, frankly, wild. An ancient Joakim Noah, a hobbled Amar’e Stoudemire that the Suns didn’t even want, Andrea Bargnani, Jose Calderon, Ray Felton … this is before we even get to the coaches New York has had or their wasted draft picks.

To go through those would take too long. It’s safe to say that it’s obvious the Knicks have been mismanaged for quite some time.

This is all to set up a quote from former Knick Carmelo Anthony that appeared this week on ESPN. Speaking about why New York has failed to draw free agents despite being the biggest market in America, Anthony offered this.

Via ESPN:

“I think just the business. Everything that was going on. The perception of New York Knicks … not basketball but the organization,” Anthony said Thursday when asked what kept the Knicks from landing a top free agent when he was there.

“I think it probably scared a lot of people away. Scared some people away. Not knowing the nuances and the ins and outs of kind of what was going on, who is in charge, who is not. So it was more than just basketball when it came to people making those decisions,” he said.

If you can’t read between the lines, Anthony appears to be saying that the culture around the Knicks is shoddy and that’s why nobody signs there.

Contextually, all of this comes into frame as we talk about Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors this offseason. It certainly does seem like Durant leaving Oakland is on the table, but the idea of him trading in rings for the culture in New York just seems insane. Then again, Durant unpredictable, so who knows what is on his mind? If I were him I certainly wouldn’t try to be the savior of the Knicks.

The truth is the only person who can save New York is the next guy to own the team.

The 2018-19 NBA season has begun, and as the fall turns to winter we are expecting to see more leaks (and out right releases) of new jerseys.

This past week saw the publication of a couple of good ones, including some Prince-themed kits from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not to be outdone, the Denver Nuggets decided to get in the mix with a new take on an old jersey of theirs.

Via Twitter:

The old Nuggets rainbow jerseys are sort of divisive, but it seems like a large portion of social media really loves these throwbacks.

What about you? Would you rock these even if you weren’t a Denver fan?

No doubt they will show up en masse at outdoor music festivals next summer.