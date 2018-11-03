Getty Images

Reports: Suns to buy out Tyson Chandler; Lakers will be landing spot

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

With Deandre Ayton in town, there is almost no role for Tyson Chandler in Phoenix, and he’s playing limited minutes a night in a backup role (89 for the entire season). The sides had talked buyout before, but Chandler was not about to surrender any of his $13.6 million salary unless he had a team that could take him on and give him a quality role.

Enter the Lakers, a team in desperate need of a solid, veteran backup big.

The buyout is happening and Chandler will soon land with the Lakers, according to multiple reports, with Marc Stein of the New York Times breaking the news.

What do the Suns get out of this? They save cash, whatever discount Chandler gives them on the buyout is money they keep.

For the Lakers, this is a solid pickup. How much Chandler has in the tank remains to be seen — he is 36 and hasn’t been asked to play much of a role for years now. He may not be able to help that much, but for the same reason JaVale McGee is thriving in a very defined role Chandler may as well. For Los Angeles, this is a good role of the dice because if he can give them 15 minutes a night Chandler brings precisely what they need.

When the Lakers have the rim-protecting JaVale McGee on the court, their defense is 17.2 points per 100 possessions better, and has the numbers of a top five defense. However, when he sits they are dreadful, and the result is a defense that is bottom 10 overall. The hope is Chandler can provide some defense and rim protection with the second unit and help keep McGee’s minutes under control. The Lakers have gotten some solid minutes out of rookie Johnathan Williams, but the rookie is inconsistent (as rookies tend to be).

Raptors nutmegged rookie Deandre Ayton four times Friday night

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Deandre Ayton, welcome to the NBA.

The rookie No. 1 pick has put up numbers this season — 16.9 points, 11 rebounds a game, shooting 62.5 percent — but his defense is going to take a lot longer to come around. Which was expected coming into the season, but when an elite passing offense comes to town it can get ugly.

Toronto did that to the Phoenix center, passing between Ayton’s legs — a “nutmeg” to borrow the soccer term — four times.

The Raptors won the game 107-98.

Ayton will get better on defense and is on track to be a quality NBA player. The learning process can be rough, though.

LeBron James on Magic/Walton noise around Lakers: “I don’t pay attention to it”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

Magic Johnson came down from on high last week and expressed frustration with the Lakers, their sets and the slow start and coach Luke Walton caught his wrath. Walton couldn’t really respond the way he should have — “Did you see the roster you gave me? What did you expect?” — so it’s become the latest storm around the Lakers. Because every season around the Lakers has drama, real and manufactured.

LeBron James says he is tuning it all out. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t listen to it,” James said Saturday…

“It actually never even gets to me really, so it’s not a big deal for us,” James continued. “We need to figure out how we can string together some great games or even good games and bring our win total from where it is now. Because that’s the business we’re in. That’s the only thing we want to do. We want to be as good a team as we can be and win ball games.”

Do I think LeBron lets this kind of noise impact his play on the court? No. Been around too long, heard and seen too much, he knows how to tune it all out. What you see right now is what you get with LeBron, who coasts a little at times during the regular season (some Lakers fans seem surprised by this).

Does he listen to it and pay attention? Damn straight. LeBron understands organizational politics and how he can influence it more than anyone. If anything is going to happen with Walton — and don’t expect some panic move early — it will be with LeBron’s approval. If LeBron wants Walton, then Walton stays.

What the Lakers need are wins, but a tough Saturday game in Portland followed by a long flight to play the Raptors at home is a challenging back-to-back. To put it mildly.

Jimmy Butler says he’s not a distraction, may miss one of next two games

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

After winning a couple of games in a row and feeling better about themselves, the Timberwolves ran headfirst into the brick wall that is the Golden State Warriors Friday night. That 116-99 loss was a reminder of the reality for Minnesota on the court.

The reality of its off-the-court distraction also returned after the game — the talk was back to “all Jimmy Butler radio.” With his trade demand hanging out there, Butler status — and how it impacts the team this season and going forward — is the focus of all the attention around the Timberwolves.

Just don’t tell Butler he’s a distraction, especially after he sat out a game, officially for “general soreness” although pretty much everyone around the league thinks it was about sending a message. Here is what Butler told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports after Friday’s loss.

“No, because they know the truth,” Butler told Yahoo Sports. “My team knows what’s going on and they understand everything. As much as this is basketball, it’s a business and everybody knows that. I tell everybody, ‘Hey, if you’re nicked up, sit out. If you can’t go out there and give everything you got without worrying about getting injured, sit out. Injuries do happen, but you can prevent them if you’re not right.

“That goes for everybody in this league. You have to take care of yourself because at the end of the day, every organization, their job is to take care of themselves. You have to look out for you.”

Butler is looking out for himself, which is why he’s trying to get traded (if he’s moved Butler can re-sign with that team for a five-year, $190 million max contract next summer, as an unrestricted free agent he can get “only” four years, $139 million).

All that talk is a distraction. Maybe Butler doesn’t feel it, but the Timberwolves have played like a distracted team — particularly on defense — much of the season.

The Timberwolves have a back-to-back coming up, on the road at Portland Sunday then at the Clippers Monday). Butler told Nick Friedell of ESPN he may sit out one of those.

“I let them know,” Butler said after Friday’s 116-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors. “They don’t know how my body feels. So if I’m nicked up, then you can count on that. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t know what we plan on doing tomorrow. Obviously, I got to get some treatment along with a lot of other guys. But we’ll see whenever Sunday and Monday gets here.”

Butler’s status for those games — and why he’s sitting out — will be all the talk around the team for the next 48 hours. But it’s not a distraction, right?

Raptors continue to ease Kawhi Leonard back, sit him in half of back-to-backs

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Toronto Raptors have a tough back-to-back coming up: Sunday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles, then lose an hour flying East and play the Jazz at altitude on Monday night.

Kawhi Leonard is going to sit one of those games, as he has half of every back-to-back the Raptors have played this season. After missing all but nine games last season with a quadriceps tendon issue, Toronto has been playing the long game with its star (even though they may not have him back next season) and working to keep him healthy. Leonard told Tim Bontemps of ESPN he’s good with that.

“The plan is for a little while here to not let him play [both halves of] the back-to-backs,” [Raptors coach Nick] Nurse said. “I don’t think we’ve decided how long that’s gonna be yet. We’re going game by game.”

“I just wanted to get healthy,” said Leonard, who scored 19 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists Friday night to help improve Toronto’s record to 8-1 this season. “I feel healthy now, and they just don’t want to rush into things. I don’t either. It’s a long season, so we’re thinking about the long road.”

That’s smart. Whatever it was that Leonard was dealing with last season — the two sides’ doctors disagreed about whether it was tendon or muscle related — overuse was a part of it. Toronto, with a healthy Leonard, is a threat to Boston in the East, and that’s where the focus is — and should be.

Leonard jammed his foot at the end of the win over the Suns on Friday night. Both Nurse and Leonard downplayed it as nothing serious, but expect the Raptors to be cautious and patient with it. That’s the plan.

No one thing is going to help the Raptors win over Leonard and keep him as a free agent next summer, that remains a long shot, but how he and any injuries are treated by the organization is part of his ultimate decision. Toronto is getting that part right.