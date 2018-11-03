Raptors continue to ease Kawhi Leonard back, sit him in half of back-to-backs

The Toronto Raptors have a tough back-to-back coming up: Sunday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles, then lose an hour flying East and play the Jazz at altitude on Monday night.
Kawhi Leonard is going to sit one of those games, as he has half of every back-to-back the Raptors have played this season. After missing all but nine games last season with a quadriceps tendon issue, Toronto has been playing the long game with its star (even though they may not have him back next season) and working to keep him healthy. Leonard told Tim Bontemps of ESPN he’s good with that.
“The plan is for a little while here to not let him play [both halves of] the back-to-backs,” [Raptors coach Nick] Nurse said. “I don’t think we’ve decided how long that’s gonna be yet. We’re going game by game.”
“I just wanted to get healthy,” said Leonard, who scored 19 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists Friday night to help improve Toronto’s record to 8-1 this season. “I feel healthy now, and they just don’t want to rush into things. I don’t either. It’s a long season, so we’re thinking about the long road.”
That’s smart. Whatever it was that Leonard was dealing with last season — the two sides’ doctors disagreed about whether it was tendon or muscle related — overuse was a part of it. Toronto, with a healthy Leonard, is a threat to Boston in the East, and that’s where the focus is — and should be.
Leonard jammed his foot at the end of the win over the Suns on Friday night. Both Nurse and Leonard downplayed it as nothing serious, but expect the Raptors to be cautious and patient with it. That’s the plan.
No one thing is going to help the Raptors win over Leonard and keep him as a free agent next summer, that remains a long shot, but how he and any injuries are treated by the organization is part of his ultimate decision. Toronto is getting that part right.
Watch Carmelo Anthony drop 28, but Chris Paul took charge to get desperate Rockets a win
Against Brooklyn on Friday night, Anthony knocked down his catch-and-shoots, was strong when posting up after a switch, played well on the pick-and-roll, and finished with 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting, sparking the Houston offense. This is what Houston brought in Anthony to do.
‘Melo, however, was not the main reason Houston came from 14 points down to beat the Nets with James Harden still sidelined (hamstring).
That is Chris Paul. Again his 32 points mattered, but it was more what he did when the team was down 14 — he kicked the coaches out of a timeout huddle for a brief players-only meeting.
“We just said, you all stay out for a second. Let us talk,” Chris Paul said after the game (via AP). “At some point, enough is enough.”
Paul was more aggressive going after his shot in this game, he hunted it and controlled the game, and scoring 32 himself.
The Rockets are 2-5 now, but they are finally getting healthy. James Ennis returned from his hamstring issue on Friday night, and Harden is expected back on Saturday. The Rockets starters have played just two games together. Before anyone freaks out about the team being outscored by 7.2 points per 100 possessions so far, let’s see what they look like over 10 games when healthy.
The Orlando Magic have two jerseys — the retro blues and blacks — that almost everyone who watches the NBA agrees are some of the best kits to ever appear in league history. And indeed, Orlando will be wearing their retro pinstripe uniforms at times this season.
Meanwhile, the Magic’s regular jerseys continue to disappoint.
This week Orlando released their edition of Nike’s “City” uniform and it’s just … bland.
I’m not really sure what to say about these because they are just so ridiculously boring. I suppose the only offensive thing about them is the giant logo in the middle, which has the feeling of a truck company (seriously, why are the emblems on the front of trucks like a foot across now?)
The Magic have had terrible uniforms for years, largely because they made their players look in-athletic. In recent years they’ve tried to mimic their old uniforms but fell short with a weird, short v-neck with wide pinstripes that expanded at the top.
You don’t have to be a sartorial expert to know that stripes can make you look taller. But wide stripes? They’re going to make you look … wider.
Just look at this nightmare.
The next CBA should include a clause that makes it impossible for Orlando to wear anything but their original 90s uniforms. That or their alternates should be Stuff-themed.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead the way in Warriors’ 7th straight win
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —Kevin Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Stephen Curry contributed 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-99 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
Klay Thompson scored 22 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers 50 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put Golden State ahead 91-89 with 10:17 to play. Draymond Green then got back-to-back baskets, one helped by goaltending.
Derrick Rose played five minutes in the first quarter and scored three points, then didn’t return because of left ankle soreness – two nights after the 2011 MVP scored a career-high 50 points in a victory against Utah.
“Amazing story just in terms of what he’s been through,” Curry said of Rose’s feat. “It’s great for him, comeback story all about opportunity, believing in yourself.”
Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Minnesota was outrebounded 61-39.
Jimmy Butler scored 21 for Minnesota after sitting out Wednesday to rest. Tyus Jones also returned and had eight points on 3-for-11 shooting after missing the win over the Jazz because of a sore right foot.
Durant made his first six shots, and eight of the initial 11 he took, on the way to 20 points in the first half. Green had seven of his 11 assists by the 4:40 mark of the opening quarter and has 61 assists over the past six games. He also had nine points and nine boards.
Alfonzo McKinnie added eight points and eight rebounds off the bench in the Warriors’ fifth straight home victory against the T-Wolves.
Both teams shot 50 percent or better in the first quarter.
Chicago Bulls release ‘City’ jersey based on municipal flag
With the NBA season underway, it’s time for teams to do what they do: make money.
Part of that is releasing new jerseys just in time for the holiday season so fans can purchase the latest gear and have it waiting under the tree come Christmas morning.
As such, it doesn’t really matter to teams whether or not designs for these new jerseys are universally accepted. The alternates almost never stick around for more than a season or two, and so many fans are obsessed with having the latest thing that it doesn’t matter if some designs miss the mark.
Anyway, I guess that’s my way of telling you that these Chicago Bulls jerseys are not that great.
I’m sure people in Chicago like this jersey just fine. It’s based off of the city’s flag, and as such many will have a local fire burning inside them that will compel them to purchase this particular uniform.
It’s brilliant marketing, to be perfectly honest. Out here in Portland it has been floated that the Trail Blazers produce a jersey similarly-based on their own flag. I can tell you right now as a resident of the city that it would immediately become the most popular jersey for fans in Oregon.
From a distance, Chicago’s jersey doesn’t look like it’s actually related to the Bulls themselves. I suppose that doesn’t matter.