Joel Embiid scores 39, dominates Andre Drummond leading Sixers past Pistons

Associated Press Nov 3, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia star big man Joel Embiid revels in the chances to go against Detroit center Andre Drummond. And Embiid doesn’t stop going at Drummond when the game is over.

Embiid scored 32 of his 39 points in a dominating first half and had 17 rebounds and then let Drummond know about it afterward, leading the 76ers to a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Saturday.

Embiid made 10 of 18 field goals and 18 of 23 free throws to help Philadelphia improve to 6-0 at home.

Drummond and Embiid have butted heads throughout their careers, with Embiid recently saying he “owns real estate” in Drummond’s head after Detroit’s big man was ejected in the Pistons’ 133-132 overtime victory on Oct. 23.

“He’s a fun matchup,” Embiid said. “I feel like I dominate every game, especially against him.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey and Drummond questioned the officiating. Drummond and backup center Zaza Pachulia were in foul trouble early trying to guard Embiid, and the teams combined for 63 fouls and 92 free-throw attempts.

“I don’t understand how the game was being called,” Casey said.

Said Drummond, “It’s like you have to play with your hands behind your back; you can’t really touch nobody. That’s the way they’re calling the game right now. I have to figure a way to adjust. It’s hard to play like that.”

Embiid’s first-half numbers were astounding. He made 8 of 9 shots, including his only 3-point attempt, and 15 of 17 free-throw attempts with eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes in a one-sided duel with Drummond.

Drummond went scoreless in four foul-plagued minutes in the opening half and finished with eight points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes.

Embiid went right at Drummond early on Saturday, drawing a foul just 1:24 into the contest and then a second on Drummond 1:16 later. The Philadelphia big man held up two fingers after that one, letting everyone know Drummond had picked up his second, and Drummond exited to the bench for Pachulia.

Pachulia was no match for Embiid either, drawing four fouls in 10 first-half minutes.

The 76ers’ lead grew to as many as 24 points, 58-34, when rookie Landry Shamet converted a three-point play after draining a 13-foot jumper and the ensuing free throw.

The Pistons scored the first 13 points of the second half over 3:55 as Philadelphia went 0-for-5 with three turnovers to start the third period. That surge cut Detroit’s deficit to nine, 69-60, but the 76ers’ advantage built up in the opening 24 minutes proved to be too great.

Detroit got as close as down five with 4:48 remaining before an Embiid layup and J.J. Redick 3-pointer pushed the lead to a comfortable 10 points.

 

Raptors nutmegged rookie Deandre Ayton four times Friday night

Associated Press
Nov 3, 2018
Deandre Ayton, welcome to the NBA.

The rookie No. 1 pick has put up numbers this season — 16.9 points, 11 rebounds a game, shooting 62.5 percent — but his defense is going to take a lot longer to come around. Which was expected coming into the season, but when an elite passing offense comes to town it can get ugly.

Toronto did that to the Phoenix center, passing between Ayton’s legs — a “nutmeg” to borrow the soccer term — four times.

The Raptors won the game 107-98.

Ayton will get better on defense and is on track to be a quality NBA player. The learning process can be rough, though.

Reports: Suns to buy out Tyson Chandler; Lakers will be landing spot

Getty Images
Nov 3, 2018
With Deandre Ayton in town, there is almost no role for Tyson Chandler in Phoenix, and he’s playing limited minutes a night in a backup role (89 for the entire season). The sides had talked buyout before, but Chandler was not about to surrender any of his $13.6 million salary unless he had a team that could take him on and give him a quality role.

Enter the Lakers, a team in desperate need of a solid, veteran backup big.

The buyout is happening and Chandler will soon land with the Lakers, according to multiple reports, with Marc Stein of the New York Times breaking the news.

What do the Suns get out of this? They save cash, whatever discount Chandler gives them on the buyout is money they keep.

For the Lakers, this is a solid pickup. How much Chandler has in the tank remains to be seen — he is 36 and hasn’t been asked to play much of a role for years now. He may not be able to help that much, but for the same reason JaVale McGee is thriving in a very defined role Chandler may as well. For Los Angeles, this is a good role of the dice because if he can give them 15 minutes a night Chandler brings precisely what they need.

When the Lakers have the rim-protecting JaVale McGee on the court, their defense is 17.2 points per 100 possessions better, and has the numbers of a top five defense. However, when he sits they are dreadful, and the result is a defense that is bottom 10 overall. The hope is Chandler can provide some defense and rim protection with the second unit and help keep McGee’s minutes under control. The Lakers have gotten some solid minutes out of rookie Johnathan Williams, but the rookie is inconsistent (as rookies tend to be).

LeBron James on Magic/Walton noise around Lakers: "I don't pay attention to it"

Getty Images
Nov 3, 2018
Magic Johnson came down from on high last week and expressed frustration with the Lakers, their sets and the slow start and coach Luke Walton caught his wrath. Walton couldn’t really respond the way he should have — “Did you see the roster you gave me? What did you expect?” — so it’s become the latest storm around the Lakers. Because every season around the Lakers has drama, real and manufactured.

LeBron James says he is tuning it all out. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t listen to it,” James said Saturday…

“It actually never even gets to me really, so it’s not a big deal for us,” James continued. “We need to figure out how we can string together some great games or even good games and bring our win total from where it is now. Because that’s the business we’re in. That’s the only thing we want to do. We want to be as good a team as we can be and win ball games.”

Do I think LeBron lets this kind of noise impact his play on the court? No. Been around too long, heard and seen too much, he knows how to tune it all out. What you see right now is what you get with LeBron, who coasts a little at times during the regular season (some Lakers fans seem surprised by this).

Does he listen to it and pay attention? Damn straight. LeBron understands organizational politics and how he can influence it more than anyone. If anything is going to happen with Walton — and don’t expect some panic move early — it will be with LeBron’s approval. If LeBron wants Walton, then Walton stays.

What the Lakers need are wins, but a tough Saturday game in Portland followed by a long flight to play the Raptors at home is a challenging back-to-back. To put it mildly.

Jimmy Butler says he's not a distraction, may miss one of next two games

Getty Images
Nov 3, 2018
After winning a couple of games in a row and feeling better about themselves, the Timberwolves ran headfirst into the brick wall that is the Golden State Warriors Friday night. That 116-99 loss was a reminder of the reality for Minnesota on the court.

The reality of its off-the-court distraction also returned after the game — the talk was back to “all Jimmy Butler radio.” With his trade demand hanging out there, Butler status — and how it impacts the team this season and going forward — is the focus of all the attention around the Timberwolves.

Just don’t tell Butler he’s a distraction, especially after he sat out a game, officially for “general soreness” although pretty much everyone around the league thinks it was about sending a message. Here is what Butler told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports after Friday’s loss.

“No, because they know the truth,” Butler told Yahoo Sports. “My team knows what’s going on and they understand everything. As much as this is basketball, it’s a business and everybody knows that. I tell everybody, ‘Hey, if you’re nicked up, sit out. If you can’t go out there and give everything you got without worrying about getting injured, sit out. Injuries do happen, but you can prevent them if you’re not right.

“That goes for everybody in this league. You have to take care of yourself because at the end of the day, every organization, their job is to take care of themselves. You have to look out for you.”

Butler is looking out for himself, which is why he’s trying to get traded (if he’s moved Butler can re-sign with that team for a five-year, $190 million max contract next summer, as an unrestricted free agent he can get “only” four years, $139 million).

All that talk is a distraction. Maybe Butler doesn’t feel it, but the Timberwolves have played like a distracted team — particularly on defense — much of the season.

The Timberwolves have a back-to-back coming up, on the road at Portland Sunday then at the Clippers Monday). Butler told Nick Friedell of ESPN he may sit out one of those.

“I let them know,” Butler said after Friday’s 116-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors. “They don’t know how my body feels. So if I’m nicked up, then you can count on that. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t know what we plan on doing tomorrow. Obviously, I got to get some treatment along with a lot of other guys. But we’ll see whenever Sunday and Monday gets here.”

Butler’s status for those games — and why he’s sitting out — will be all the talk around the team for the next 48 hours. But it’s not a distraction, right?