Jimmy Butler says he’s not a distraction, may miss one of next two games

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
After winning a couple of games in a row and feeling better about themselves, the Timberwolves ran headfirst into the brick wall that is the Golden State Warriors Friday night. That 116-99 loss was a reminder of the reality for Minnesota on the court.

The reality of its off-the-court distraction also returned after the game — the talk was back to “all Jimmy Butler radio.” With his trade demand hanging out there, Butler status — and how it impacts the team this season and going forward — is the focus of all the attention around the Timberwolves.

Just don’t tell Butler he’s a distraction, especially after he sat out a game, officially for “general soreness” although pretty much everyone around the league thinks it was about sending a message. Here is what Butler told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports after Friday’s loss.

“No, because they know the truth,” Butler told Yahoo Sports. “My team knows what’s going on and they understand everything. As much as this is basketball, it’s a business and everybody knows that. I tell everybody, ‘Hey, if you’re nicked up, sit out. If you can’t go out there and give everything you got without worrying about getting injured, sit out. Injuries do happen, but you can prevent them if you’re not right.

“That goes for everybody in this league. You have to take care of yourself because at the end of the day, every organization, their job is to take care of themselves. You have to look out for you.”

Butler is looking out for himself, which is why he’s trying to get traded (if he’s moved Butler can re-sign with that team for a five-year, $190 million max contract next summer, as an unrestricted free agent he can get “only” four years, $139 million).

All that talk is a distraction. Maybe Butler doesn’t feel it, but the Timberwolves have played like a distracted team — particularly on defense — much of the season.

The Timberwolves have a back-to-back coming up, on the road at Portland Sunday then at the Clippers Monday). Butler told Nick Friedell of ESPN he may sit out one of those.

“I let them know,” Butler said after Friday’s 116-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors. “They don’t know how my body feels. So if I’m nicked up, then you can count on that. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t know what we plan on doing tomorrow. Obviously, I got to get some treatment along with a lot of other guys. But we’ll see whenever Sunday and Monday gets here.”

Butler’s status for those games — and why he’s sitting out — will be all the talk around the team for the next 48 hours. But it’s not a distraction, right?

LeBron James on Magic/Walton noise around Lakers: “I don’t pay attention to it”

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
Magic Johnson came down from on high last week and expressed frustration with the Lakers, their sets and the slow start and coach Luke Walton caught his wrath. Walton couldn’t really respond the way he should have — “Did you see the roster you gave me? What did you expect?” — so it’s become the latest storm around the Lakers. Because every season around the Lakers has drama, real and manufactured.

LeBron James says he is tuning it all out. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t listen to it,” James said Saturday…

“It actually never even gets to me really, so it’s not a big deal for us,” James continued. “We need to figure out how we can string together some great games or even good games and bring our win total from where it is now. Because that’s the business we’re in. That’s the only thing we want to do. We want to be as good a team as we can be and win ball games.”

Do I think LeBron lets this kind of noise impact his play on the court? No. Been around too long, heard and seen too much, he knows how to tune it all out. What you see right now is what you get with LeBron, who coasts a little at times during the regular season (some Lakers fans seem surprised by this).

Does he listen to it and pay attention? Damn straight. LeBron understands organizational politics and how he can influence it more than anyone. If anything is going to happen with Walton — and don’t expect some panic move early — it will be with LeBron’s approval. If LeBron wants Walton, then Walton stays.

What the Lakers need are wins, but a tough Saturday game in Portland followed by a long flight to play the Raptors at home is a challenging back-to-back. To put it mildly.

Raptors continue to ease Kawhi Leonard back, sit him in half of back-to-backs

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors have a tough back-to-back coming up: Sunday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles, then lose an hour flying East and play the Jazz at altitude on Monday night.

Kawhi Leonard is going to sit one of those games, as he has half of every back-to-back the Raptors have played this season. After missing all but nine games last season with a quadriceps tendon issue, Toronto has been playing the long game with its star (even though they may not have him back next season) and working to keep him healthy. Leonard told Tim Bontemps of ESPN he’s good with that.

“The plan is for a little while here to not let him play [both halves of] the back-to-backs,” [Raptors coach Nick] Nurse said. “I don’t think we’ve decided how long that’s gonna be yet. We’re going game by game.”

“I just wanted to get healthy,” said Leonard, who scored 19 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists Friday night to help improve Toronto’s record to 8-1 this season. “I feel healthy now, and they just don’t want to rush into things. I don’t either. It’s a long season, so we’re thinking about the long road.”

That’s smart. Whatever it was that Leonard was dealing with last season — the two sides’ doctors disagreed about whether it was tendon or muscle related — overuse was a part of it. Toronto, with a healthy Leonard, is a threat to Boston in the East, and that’s where the focus is — and should be.

Leonard jammed his foot at the end of the win over the Suns on Friday night. Both Nurse and Leonard downplayed it as nothing serious, but expect the Raptors to be cautious and patient with it. That’s the plan.

No one thing is going to help the Raptors win over Leonard and keep him as a free agent next summer, that remains a long shot, but how he and any injuries are treated by the organization is part of his ultimate decision. Toronto is getting that part right.

Watch Carmelo Anthony drop 28, but Chris Paul took charge to get desperate Rockets a win

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
This was the Carmelo Anthony the Rockets need.

Against Brooklyn on Friday night, Anthony knocked down his catch-and-shoots, was strong when posting up after a switch, played well on the pick-and-roll, and finished with 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting, sparking the Houston offense. This is what Houston brought in Anthony to do.

‘Melo, however, was not the main reason Houston came from 14 points down to beat the Nets with James Harden still sidelined (hamstring).

That is Chris Paul. Again his 32 points mattered, but it was more what he did when the team was down 14 — he kicked the coaches out of a timeout huddle for a brief players-only meeting.

“We just said, you all stay out for a second. Let us talk,” Chris Paul said after the game (via AP). “At some point, enough is enough.”

Paul was more aggressive going after his shot in this game, he hunted it and controlled the game, and scoring 32 himself.

The Rockets are 2-5 now, but they are finally getting healthy. James Ennis returned from his hamstring issue on Friday night, and Harden is expected back on Saturday. The Rockets starters have played just two games together. Before anyone freaks out about the team being outscored by 7.2 points per 100 possessions so far, let’s see what they look like over 10 games when healthy.

Magic release space-themed ‘City’ jerseys (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Orlando Magic have two jerseys — the retro blues and blacks — that almost everyone who watches the NBA agrees are some of the best kits to ever appear in league history. And indeed, Orlando will be wearing their retro pinstripe uniforms at times this season.

Meanwhile, the Magic’s regular jerseys continue to disappoint.

This week Orlando released their edition of Nike’s “City” uniform and it’s just … bland.

Take a look:

I’m not really sure what to say about these because they are just so ridiculously boring. I suppose the only offensive thing about them is the giant logo in the middle, which has the feeling of a truck company (seriously, why are the emblems on the front of trucks like a foot across now?)

The Magic have had terrible uniforms for years, largely because they made their players look in-athletic. In recent years they’ve tried to mimic their old uniforms but fell short with a weird, short v-neck with wide pinstripes that expanded at the top.

You don’t have to be a sartorial expert to know that stripes can make you look taller. But wide stripes? They’re going to make you look … wider.

Just look at this nightmare.

The next CBA should include a clause that makes it impossible for Orlando to wear anything but their original 90s uniforms. That or their alternates should be Stuff-themed.