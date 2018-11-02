Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Report: Lakers president Magic Johnson admonished coach Luke Walton for slow start

By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Before the season, Lakers president Magic Johnson said coach Luke Walton needn’t worry about starting slow, as LeBron James‘ new teams typically take a while to find their groove.

A 3-5 start later…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In a meeting on Tuesday following a winless two-game trip, Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson admonished coach Luke Walton for the team’s sluggish start to the season, league sources told ESPN.

Johnson’s aggressive meeting tone circulated to individuals throughout the organization, including to principal owner Jeanie Buss, league sources said. Throughout his tenure with the Lakers, Johnson has earned an internal reputation for an often-time volatile management style, including with his handling of Walton and the coaching staff, sources said.

Perhaps, it wasn’t LeBron’s patience we should have been concerned with running out.

This doesn’t mean the Lakers will fire Walton. Maybe this is just Johnson’s leadership style. He has apparently displayed this volatility before, and he has never fired a coach.

But plenty of people around the league believed Johnson considered firing Walton last season. Remember, Johnson inherited, rather than hired, Walton. (That Buss had a hand in picking Walton complicates matter, though.)

Walton looked good coaching the Warriors, who had otherworldly talent. He also seemed to do fine coaching a bad Lakers team last season. It’d be abrupt to fire Walton now, but he doesn’t deserve a lifetime appointment to the job, either.

The Lakers’ biggest problem is roster construction around LeBron. There’s only so much Walton can do about having these mismatched veterans and young players still learning how to win.

As I wrote when Johnson made his preseason comments about Walton, it’s one thing to soberly assess the situation before the season. It’s another to back Walton while living daily through losing. The clear-headed analysis is probably more reliable. If Johnson truly meant what he said before the season, he should look back on those comments to anchor himself.

But Johnson sounds somewhat erratic. Walton might want to take care of business this weekend – at the Trail Blazers on Saturday, vs. the Raptors on Sunday. That’s a tough stretch, even if your boss weren’t breathing down your neck.

Report: Wizards’ internal issues with contract-year players

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
It’s not just that the Wizards are 1-6. It’s how they’re acting and talking.

Bradley Beal: “Sometimes we have our own agendas on the floor whether it’s complaining about shots, complaining about playing time, complaining about whatever it may be. We’re worried about the wrong [expletive], and that’s not where our focus needs to be and it’s just going to continue to hurt us.”

John Wall: “Everybody on their own agenda.”

More drama between those star guards? Perhaps not.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

There have been quite a few theories put forth as to whom all that referred to. But in talking to Wizards players this week, one theme brought up was the number of guys they have who are facing free agency at the end of the season.

That would exempt Wall and Beal, who are both on long-term contracts. It’d also absolve frequent criticism target Otto Porter, who also has long-term financial security.

Wizards on expiring contracts:

Dwight Howard can also opt out after the season. But he has yet to play and therefore shouldn’t be blamed for on-court selfishness to date.

Still, five key players in contract years are a lot to manage. Washington backing Scott Brooks can help the coach maintain authority, but getting everyone to buy in still isn’t easy.

This is why the 2015-16 Hornets are one of my favorite teams. They were stuffed with players on expiring contracts, but they banded together and won a post-reincarnation franchise-record 48 games.

The Wizards have the talent to do something similar. There’s just no sign of that type of cohesion. Or much cohesion at all.

Alvin Gentry pissed by mischaracterization of postgame talk with DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
You might have seen a video of DeMarcus Cousins having what looks like might be a heated conversation with Anthony Davis and Alvin Gentry after Cousins’ Warriors beat the Pelicans, Cousins’ former team, Wednesday.

You probably didn’t see the above version.

That shows Cousins warmly embracing the New Orleans star and coach before the talk and Gentry laughing afterward. If that weren’t enough context, Gentry provided more.

Sean Highkin:

Yes, Davis called Cousins the “enemy” for leaving the Pelicans for Golden State. But that was in a everyone-not-on-New-Orleans-is-the-enemy sense. There’s clearly a bond between those two.

Now, there’s even more reason to see one between Cousins and Gentry, too.

Cousins appearing sassy – without hearing what anyone is saying – shouldn’t have been taken so seriously. It was all in good fun.

Former assistant coach sues Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Cavaliers interim coach Larry Drew says he’s making progress in contract negotiations with the team.

But now the Cavs are facing yet another coaching saga.

Former Cleveland assistant coach Jim Boylan, 63, is suing Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, general manager Koby Altman and the team itself for age discrimination.

Among Boylan’s claims:

screenshot-www.scribd.com-2018.11.02-11-03-15

screenshot-www.scribd.com-2018.11.02-11-03-52

screenshot-www.scribd.com-2018.11.02-11-04-25

screenshot-www.scribd.com-2018.11.02-11-05-28

screenshot-www.scribd.com-2018.11.02-11-05-53

Gilbert and Altman deserve a chance to respond to these allegations. They might reveal different reasons for firing Boylan.

But it’s possible to see a first-time general manager like Altman – who replaced the more experienced David Griffin after Gilbert let Griffin’s contract expire – erring in the handling of this dismissal.

Adam Silver: J.R. Smith won’t get fined for trade desire, per Cavaliers’ feedback

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Asked by a reporter whether he wanted to be traded, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith said yes.

That had the NBA considering a fine.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“It’s a last resort to be sanctioning or disciplining a player,” Silver said to a small group of reporters following the on-stage reveal. “I think in the first instance those are team matters, and, even if it came to a situation where there is a technical rules violation we usually look to the team in the first instance to see how they want to handle it. Talking to Koby (Altman) earlier, it is something that he and his interim coach are addressing directly.

“My hunch is that he’ll find a way to deal with it and it won’t be necessary for the league office to get involved.”

Good.

And good for the Cavs for not escalating the issue into Smith getting punished. They’ve jerked him around so far this season. This is a welcome change of pace.

Also: If teams can basically decide how the league handles players openly and honestly expressing their desire to be traded, that sheds light on previous fines. Eric Bledsoe and Markieff Morris both got fined for that while with the Suns. No wonder former Phoenix players reveled in Ryan McDonough’s firing.