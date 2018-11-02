Nuggets release new, retro-inspired rainbow jerseys (PHOTOS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018-19 NBA season has begun, and as the fall turns to winter we are expecting to see more leaks (and out right releases) of new jerseys.

This past week saw the publication of a couple of good ones, including some Prince-themed kits from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not to be outdone, the Denver Nuggets decided to get in the mix with a new take on an old jersey of theirs.

The old Nuggets rainbow jerseys are sort of divisive, but it seems like a large portion of social media really loves these throwbacks.

What about you? Would you rock these even if you weren’t a Denver fan?

No doubt they will show up en masse at outdoor music festivals next summer.