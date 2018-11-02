Getty Images

Lakers’ coach Luke Walton: “I don’t feel like I am going anywhere”

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Magic Johnson’s voice carries serious weight. The fact that he’s around the team only part-time and spends most of his hours on his other business ventures doesn’t matter (GM Rob Pelinka runs basketball operations day-to-day). Magic is the franchise icon, the guy his name at the top of the flowchart, the guy who sat down with LeBron James at midnight on July 1 and sealed the deal — what he says goes.

And he reportedly made it clear to Luke Walton that the Lakers’ slow start — 2-5 when Magic spoke to Walton, 3-5 now — is not what’s expected. Even though even Magic himself said a slow start should be expected.

How does Walton feel about all this? He’s a pretty chill guy.

It’s a little harder when the distraction comes from inside the organization, but the point is the same for Walton.

Most observers expected the Lakers to start a little slow, LeBron James and a host of other veterans were thrown in with a young team that won 35 games last season and were still trying to figure things out before the roster upheaval. That screams “adjustment period” to anyone sane. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, the two guys with the ball in their hands the most last season, are taking longer to figure out how to play with LeBron and the sacrifices involved. That should have been expected. That doesn’t excuse everything — for example the Lakers’ 23rd-ranked defense — but it does mean there needs to be patience.

Walton is likely safe for a while — owner Jeanie Buss brought him in and she’s in his corner. That’s a strong ally to have. If this team is still struggling when we all get serious about Christmas shopping (so, Dec. 24), then things will look and feel different. But right now it is too early, and Walton should just keep doing what he feels is best.

But he had to notice his seat just got a little warmer.

 

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: Tom Thibodeau wasn’t ready for Jimmy Butler’s trade request

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Many leaks around Jimmy Butler‘s trade request – whether from Butler or opposing teams – seemed to have the same agenda: Convince Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to step in and trade Butler more quickly and for less return than president-coach Tom Thibodeau would.

Obviously, Minnesota hasn’t traded Butler yet. And it sounds as if Taylor is holding firm.

Taylor, via 1500 ESPN:

We’re not going to get the perfect deal. I know that. But I’ve got to be out there trying to get the very best deal that I can. And part of that, I guess, is patience on myself.

What is sort of happening is that the timetable for this is just a very poor one. The other teams, and including ourselves, were just putting our teams together. So, they were ready to go with that. Most of them don’t want to be disrupted this early into the season until they’ve sort of established their own track records.

Some of that is starting to pull out now. We’ve had some teams that have lost some games that they didn’t expect. It’s still pretty early. But I think those are probably going to be the teams that will have the best opportunity to make a trade, because they won’t be satisfied with their record and where they’re going.

So, it’s a tough one. But I have to be patient, and I hope our fans will be patient with me.

I just think that when he told the coach that he wanted to leave, I think it caught the coach off by surprise. He wasn’t ready for it. So, of course, I think his plan was Jimmy would be here. I think he would want him here.

But there are just times, even if he wants it, if Jimmy isn’t going to want to be here, I don’t see how we’re going to be the team that we need to be.

Butler said he told Thibodeau four days after last season he wanted to leave Minnesota and made clear his trade request in August. So if Thibodeau weren’t ready for last month’s new, maybe that was on Thibodeau.

But at least Thibodeau has his boss’ backing – both with his job and handling of this saga.

Taylor has endured Timberwolves fans booing Thibodeau and Butler. Taylor has seen reports Butler held out for a game. Many expected Taylor to buckle by now.

That he hasn’t gives Minnesota leverage.

Kevin Love undergoes surgery, out at least six weeks

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
The Cavaliers were reportedly preparing for Kevin Love to miss more than a month due to his toe injury.

This will lock it in.

Cavaliers release:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent successful surgery on Friday, November 2 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, by Dr. Martin O’Malley, to address continued left foot symptoms. He will now undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation, with the timeline for his return to basketball activity updated in approximately six weeks.

The Cavs have been awful with Love. They’ll be even worse without him.

But this season is already a lost cause, anyway. The more interesting questions are how this affects Cleveland’s rebuild.

Love signed a four-year extension worth more than $120 million last summer, many believing the Cavaliers wanted to eventually trade him. This injury for the 30-year-old will not help his value.

It will help the Cavs keep the top-10-protected pick they owe the Hawks. But that seemed extremely likely, anyway.

This is just more bad news for a team that already invites so much of it on itself.

Report: Wizards’ internal issues with contract-year players

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
It’s not just that the Wizards are 1-6. It’s how they’re acting and talking.

Bradley Beal: “Sometimes we have our own agendas on the floor whether it’s complaining about shots, complaining about playing time, complaining about whatever it may be. We’re worried about the wrong [expletive], and that’s not where our focus needs to be and it’s just going to continue to hurt us.”

John Wall: “Everybody on their own agenda.”

More drama between those star guards? Perhaps not.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

There have been quite a few theories put forth as to whom all that referred to. But in talking to Wizards players this week, one theme brought up was the number of guys they have who are facing free agency at the end of the season.

That would exempt Wall and Beal, who are both on long-term contracts. It’d also absolve frequent criticism target Otto Porter, who also has long-term financial security.

Wizards on expiring contracts:

Dwight Howard can also opt out after the season. But he has yet to play and therefore shouldn’t be blamed for on-court selfishness to date.

Still, five key players in contract years are a lot to manage. Washington backing Scott Brooks can help the coach maintain authority, but getting everyone to buy in still isn’t easy.

This is why the 2015-16 Hornets are one of my favorite teams. They were stuffed with players on expiring contracts, but they banded together and won a post-reincarnation franchise-record 48 games.

The Wizards have the talent to do something similar. There’s just no sign of that type of cohesion. Or much cohesion at all.

Report: Lakers president Magic Johnson admonished coach Luke Walton for slow start

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Before the season, Lakers president Magic Johnson said coach Luke Walton needn’t worry about starting slow, as LeBron James‘ new teams typically take a while to find their groove.

A 3-5 start later…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In a meeting on Tuesday following a winless two-game trip, Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson admonished coach Luke Walton for the team’s sluggish start to the season, league sources told ESPN.

Johnson’s aggressive meeting tone circulated to individuals throughout the organization, including to principal owner Jeanie Buss, league sources said. Throughout his tenure with the Lakers, Johnson has earned an internal reputation for an often-time volatile management style, including with his handling of Walton and the coaching staff, sources said.

Perhaps, it wasn’t LeBron’s patience we should have been concerned with running out.

This doesn’t mean the Lakers will fire Walton. Maybe this is just Johnson’s leadership style. He has apparently displayed this volatility before, and he has never fired a coach.

But plenty of people around the league believed Johnson considered firing Walton last season. Remember, Johnson inherited, rather than hired, Walton. (That Buss had a hand in picking Walton complicates matter, though.)

Walton looked good coaching the Warriors, who had otherworldly talent. He also seemed to do fine coaching a bad Lakers team last season. It’d be abrupt to fire Walton now, but he doesn’t deserve a lifetime appointment to the job, either.

The Lakers’ biggest problem is roster construction around LeBron. There’s only so much Walton can do about having these mismatched veterans and young players still learning how to win.

As I wrote when Johnson made his preseason comments about Walton, it’s one thing to soberly assess the situation before the season. It’s another to back Walton while living daily through losing. The clear-headed analysis is probably more reliable. If Johnson truly meant what he said before the season, he should look back on those comments to anchor himself.

But Johnson sounds somewhat erratic. Walton might want to take care of business this weekend – at the Trail Blazers on Saturday, vs. the Raptors on Sunday. That’s a tough stretch, even if your boss weren’t breathing down your neck.