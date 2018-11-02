Kyrie Irving scores 28, Celtics rain threes on Bucks to win 117-113

Associated PressNov 2, 2018, 1:35 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics went outside and stayed there while knocking off the last of the NBA’s unbeatens with a barrage of 3-pointers.

The Celtics set a franchise record for 3-pointers with 24 in a 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday night, handing Milwaukee its first loss of the season.

“We got a lot of open looks. We were taking what they were giving us,” said Gordon Hayward, who hit three 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 18. “Those are big shots for us. We have to be able to hit those.”

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 28 points, including six 3-pointers as the Celtics shattered the club record of 19 and came up one short of the NBA record.

Al Horford also scored 18, hitting four from beyond-the-arc, and Marcus Morris made five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.

“It was probably a little more than we wanted to shoot, but those were the shots that were there,” said Horford, who also led the Celtics with eight assists. “We definitely want to be better, but we did a good job. I just felt like we moved the ball well. That was encouraging to see.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after missing one game while in the NBA’s concussion protocol and led Milwaukee with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to a 62-22 advantage in points-in-the-paint, but it wasn’t quite enough for Milwaukee to overcome Boston’s outside shooting.

“We were all shooting really well,” Morris said. “We were just knocking them down and our guys got hot.”

Milwaukee, the last unbeaten team left in the NBA after beating Toronto on Monday night, came up just short after a furious rally in the fourth quarter.

Down 15 entering the final period, the Bucks opened on a 12-0 run and were within a point in the final minute, but the Celtics held on for their fourth straight win.

“We still think we are one of the best teams,” Antetokounmpo said. “Tonight we didn’t have an `A’ or `B’ game. Probably a `C’ game, but we were still close to winning the game in Boston.”

Khris Middleton and Malcom Brogdon scored 16 apiece and Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and seven assists for the Bucks.

The Celtics, whose previous record for 3-pointers was 19, came one short of tying the NBA record of 25, set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 4.

Boston didn’t score in the fourth until Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer with 9:13 left in the game. Milwaukee continued to push and pulled within 113-112 when Bledsoe made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 13 seconds.

That was as close as the Bucks would get as the Celtics sealed it from the foul line.

Irving hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter and Boston led 55-53 at halftime. He opened the second half with three straight from beyond-the-arc and the Celtics appeared to be cruising with a 93-78 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“We can get better. We can play better, but credit to Boston tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

 

De’Aaron Fox logs first triple-double, Kings rout Hawks 146-115 to improve to 6-3

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 11:53 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — De'Aaron Fox set career highs with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 146-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 19 for the Kings (6-3), whose winning streak includes four straight against Eastern Conference teams, including the last three on the road.

The Kings averaged 110.8 points over the first four games of the streak. They moved past that number with a full period remaining, carrying a 115-87 lead into the final quarter.

 

After leading by only five points at halftime, the Kings outscored the Hawks 46-23 in the third. Fox had 21 points in the period.

Sacramento maintained its up-tempo pressure in the final period. Fox, Hield and other starters didn’t leave for good until the final few minutes. The Kings scored at least 31 points in every quarter.

Jeremy Lin scored 23 points for the Hawks, who have lost four straight.

Atlanta rookie Trae Young recovered from a slow start to post a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Young had four turnovers with two points in the first period and finished with eight of the Hawks’ 22 turnovers.

Atlanta closed to 65-64 when Tyler Dorsey‘s basket capped an 8-0 run in the second quarter. The Kings answered with back-to-back baskets from Hield and Marvin Bagley III to close the half.

Hawks guard Kevin Huerter departed after he sprained his right ankle with 4:27 remaining in the first period. The rookie got hurt when Hield crashed into the back of his leg while diving for a loose ball.

 

Minnesota Timberwolves unveil Prince-inspired uniform

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are paying tribute to Prince with a purple-highlighted uniform.

The team Thursday unveiled Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms. The new look uniforms were created in collaboration between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince estate.

Prince family members say the “Purple Rain” superstar enjoyed basketball from a young age, both as a player and fan.

The new jersey includes a paisley leaf in tribute to Prince’s Paisley Park studio, the letters “MPLS” recognizing the Minneapolis Sound and purple touches.

The Timberwolves also plan to recognize and donate to nonprofits that advance causes that were important to Prince.

Minnesota will debut the new uniform on Nov. 16 when the Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. The Wolves will wear the uniforms eight times during the regular season.

Here’s your daily reminder Giannis Antetokounmpo does ridiculous things on the court

By Kurt HelinNov 1, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is must watch.

There is no athlete like him in the game. There has never been an athlete quite like him in the game. How far he and these Bucks can ultimately go remains to be seen — the 7-0 start is impressive, but legacies are not made in October — but you still need to watch just because once a game, at least, he does something like this.

Ridiculous.

The Celtics will have something to say about how far the Bucks go, and Boston led 55-53 at the half (and went on a run early in the third). But it doesn’t make the Greek Freak any less must-watch TV.

Anthony Davis: “You hear all the talk. But it’s not coming from me. I’m here to be a Pelican.”

By Kurt HelinNov 1, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
The rumors about Anthony Davis eventually leaving New Orleans spark from a few pieces of kindling that get the fire going. One is that Davis has made it very clear he wants to win and be considered the best player in the game, and up to now the Pelicans haven’t won like that. There is the fact that he switched agents to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, and that’s not the kind of move you necessarily make if the plan is just to stay in place and sign whatever contract they put in front of you (a $240 designated veteran contract, it is certainly possible he grabs that bag).

Finally, there are 29 other teams plotting ways to get him. Those teams speculate and leak. That despite the fact the Pelicans have made zero indications they plan to trade him, and Davis has this season and the next one under contract. Davis is on that rarified Kevin Durant/LeBron James/Stephen Curry level of franchise-changing player, the kind every team would do whatever it takes to get. That leads to speculation.

Just don’t think those rumors are coming from Davis. They’re not, as he told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Undefeated.

“I got two years to ’20-’21. I’m here and whatever happens after that happens,” Davis told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “For me, right now it is about being the most dominant player in the league and helping this team win.

“You hear all the rumors. You hear all the talk. But it’s not coming from me. I’m here to be a Pelican, help this team move forward and help this team win a championship.”

There is nothing new here. Davis has made it clear from the start he would prefer to stay a Pelican, but he is using the leverage he has to pressure the organization to improve the roster. It’s the smart play.

Nothing has changed for the Pelicans, either. They are going to play out this season with Davis, then slap down that $240 million contract extension in front of him. Then things get interesting. What Davis and his agent tell the Pelicans once the money is on the table will influence whether New Orleans starts thinking trade. However, the Pelicans may also go the route Oklahoma City did with Kevin Durant and keep him in an effort to win him over for another year. Players like that don’t fall in New Orleans’ lap often, they need to exhaust every avenue of keeping him before looking at any other options.

But for now, everything is speculation.