Kevin Love undergoes surgery, out at least six weeks

The Cavaliers were reportedly preparing for Kevin Love to miss more than a month due to his toe injury.

This will lock it in.

Cavaliers release:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent successful surgery on Friday, November 2 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, by Dr. Martin O’Malley, to address continued left foot symptoms. He will now undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation, with the timeline for his return to basketball activity updated in approximately six weeks.

The Cavs have been awful with Love. They’ll be even worse without him.

But this season is already a lost cause, anyway. The more interesting questions are how this affects Cleveland’s rebuild.

Love signed a four-year extension worth more than $120 million last summer, many believing the Cavaliers wanted to eventually trade him. This injury for the 30-year-old will not help his value.

It will help the Cavs keep the top-10-protected pick they owe the Hawks. But that seemed extremely likely, anyway.

This is just more bad news for a team that already invites so much of it on itself.