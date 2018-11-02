Former assistant coach sues Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Celtics rain 24 threes to beat Bucks, but Milwaukee shows it belongs. “No doubt, we feel like we can be in that upper echelon of teams in the East. There’s some teams, for good reason, that everybody talks about, you know, Boston and Philadelphia and Toronto and, you know, Indiana. Teams that had great years last year and have great rosters. But, you know, we certainly feel like we should be in that mix.”

That’s what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told Mike Krzyzewski on Coach K’s SiriusXM radio show on ESPNU Radio. His team then went out and proved it belongs.

The Celtics, however, got the win with 24 threes (On 55 attempts), one shy of the NBA record for a single game, to beat the Bucks 117-113. Boston got 72 points off of threes and 45 points off free throws and buckets inside the arc.

For the Celtics, it’s a big win behind Kyrie Irving‘s 28 points, and they hand the Bucks their first loss. After stumbling the first few games, the Celtics are finding their offense — they scored 115.8 points per 100 in this one — and remain the team to beat in the East.

But the Bucks hung with them, on the road, on a night when the Celtics knocking it down from deep. The Bucks didn’t treat this like a playoff game (they kept having Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova drop off the pick-and-roll, their standard defense, but it gave Al Horford and other bigs clean threes they could hit, something the Bucks wouldn’t do in a seven-game series) and yet they were in it at the end. The Bucks also got 33 points and 11 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also did this.

There are no moral victories, but for the Bucks their first loss shouldn’t have them down — they looked like a team that can hang with anyone in the East. They belong.

2) De'Aaron Fox has his first triple-double, the Kings rout the Hawks and are now 6-3. The biggest surprise to start the NBA season? More than the Rockets stumbles out of the gate or the Wizards imploding (is that even a surprise?) it’s the Sacramento Kings — they are playing well. Playing hard.

Leading the way has been De’Aaron Fox, who showed flashes as a rookie but has come alive in his second season and against the Hawks “defense” (they have been terrible) he dropped 31 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds — at age 20 the youngest player in NBA history to drop 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a game.

It’s not just Fox in Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 27 against the Hawks and that makes five straight games with at least 20 — he is the shooter we expected. Willie Cauley-Stein has been a beast this season. Nemanja Bjelica had 19 against the Hawks and has become the secondary sniper this team needs.

The Kings have the point differential of a team that should be closer to .500 (+1.6 per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning The Glass) but that still is light years ahead of where we had this team before the season. The Kings are playing well and opponents better take them seriously. This team is good and will outwork you every night.

3) Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder pick up first road win, they’re finding their groove. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-4 now after coming from 19 down in the third quarter to beat the Hornets in Charlotte. That’s a solid win, Charlotte is playing well.

The formula remains the same in OKC: Their defense is good, currently fifth in the NBA, and then get enough out of Russell Westbrook to win. He had 29 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, and pulled out the Shammgod last night for a bucket.

0️⃣’s digits tonight.

29p-10a-8r

…and stuff like this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ze16zg7ncK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 2, 2018

OKC stumbled out of the gate this season, but the Thunder have gotten back to their identity once healthy and that means wins. But about the healthy part, this is a concern.