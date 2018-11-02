Twitter

Chicago Bulls release ‘City’ jersey based on municipal flag

By Dane DelgadoNov 2, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
With the NBA season underway, it’s time for teams to do what they do: make money.

Part of that is releasing new jerseys just in time for the holiday season so fans can purchase the latest gear and have it waiting under the tree come Christmas morning.

As such, it doesn’t really matter to teams whether or not designs for these new jerseys are universally accepted. The alternates almost never stick around for more than a season or two, and so many fans are obsessed with having the latest thing that it doesn’t matter if some designs miss the mark.

Anyway, I guess that’s my way of telling you that these Chicago Bulls jerseys are not that great.

I’m sure people in Chicago like this jersey just fine. It’s based off of the city’s flag, and as such many will have a local fire burning inside them that will compel them to purchase this particular uniform.

It’s brilliant marketing, to be perfectly honest. Out here in Portland it has been floated that the Trail Blazers produce a jersey similarly-based on their own flag. I can tell you right now as a resident of the city that it would immediately become the most popular jersey for fans in Oregon.

From a distance, Chicago’s jersey doesn’t look like it’s actually related to the Bulls themselves. I suppose that doesn’t matter.

I still think the Timberwolves one is better. Heck, even the old Bulls city flag jersey was better.

Carmelo Anthony says perception of Knicks ‘scared a lot of people away’

By Dane DelgadoNov 2, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
What is your perception of the New York Knicks? Most would probably answer that it’s a bumbling franchise run by a penny-pinching billionaire who sometimes seems more interested in making a buck and playing in his blues band (JD & The Straight Shot) than winning NBA games.

Of course, that perception is largely correct because that’s more or less the description of how James Dolan runs his team. Dolan operates the Knicks with all the flair of some guy who owns a bunch of Subway franchises off an interstate. If he could put more air in the bags of chips, he would.

The NBA has this idea that the next step for the league is adding a competitive program in New York. That’s likely never to be the case with the Knicks as long as Dolan owns the team. Owning the franchise and Madison Square Garden is essentially the right to print legal tender, and the results on the floor have less impact on the income statement than they do elsewhere. Even more pressing on that front is Dolan’s inability to hire anyone knowledgeable to run his team.

The list of poor front office hires has been long for the Knicks: Glen Grunwald, Steve Mills, Isiah Thomas, Phil Jackson … it’s not pretty. The list of bad deals by the NYK front office have been, frankly, wild. An ancient Joakim Noah, a hobbled Amar’e Stoudemire that the Suns didn’t even want, Andrea Bargnani, Jose Calderon, Ray Felton … this is before we even get to the coaches New York has had or their wasted draft picks.

To go through those would take too long. It’s safe to say that it’s obvious the Knicks have been mismanaged for quite some time.

This is all to set up a quote from former Knick Carmelo Anthony that appeared this week on ESPN. Speaking about why New York has failed to draw free agents despite being the biggest market in America, Anthony offered this.

“I think just the business. Everything that was going on. The perception of New York Knicks … not basketball but the organization,” Anthony said Thursday when asked what kept the Knicks from landing a top free agent when he was there.

“I think it probably scared a lot of people away. Scared some people away. Not knowing the nuances and the ins and outs of kind of what was going on, who is in charge, who is not. So it was more than just basketball when it came to people making those decisions,” he said.

If you can’t read between the lines, Anthony appears to be saying that the culture around the Knicks is shoddy and that’s why nobody signs there.

Contextually, all of this comes into frame as we talk about Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors this offseason. It certainly does seem like Durant leaving Oakland is on the table, but the idea of him trading in rings for the culture in New York just seems insane. Then again, Durant unpredictable, so who knows what is on his mind? If I were him I certainly wouldn’t try to be the savior of the Knicks.

The truth is the only person who can save New York is the next guy to own the team.

Nuggets release new, retro-inspired rainbow jerseys (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoNov 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
The 2018-19 NBA season has begun, and as the fall turns to winter we are expecting to see more leaks (and out right releases) of new jerseys.

This past week saw the publication of a couple of good ones, including some Prince-themed kits from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not to be outdone, the Denver Nuggets decided to get in the mix with a new take on an old jersey of theirs.

The old Nuggets rainbow jerseys are sort of divisive, but it seems like a large portion of social media really loves these throwbacks.

What about you? Would you rock these even if you weren’t a Denver fan?

No doubt they will show up en masse at outdoor music festivals next summer.

Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘We’re not going to have the money to sign him next year’

By Dane DelgadoNov 2, 2018, 8:25 PM EDT
Will DeMarcus Cousins be a member of the Golden State Warriors next season? Not according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kerr acknowledged that Cousins’ one-year deal with the team was explicitly signed as a means to help the veteran big man find success in the postseason. Kerr also said that Golden State will not have the money to sign Cousins next year.

At least Kerr is being open about it.

Golden State is about to enter a serious cap space crunch. Kevin Durant can opt out of his current contract this summer, and Klay Thompson‘s current deal expires at the same time. Draymond Green‘s deal will expire at the end of next season, so there is lots to think about in the Bay Area before considering whether Cousins could be part of that mix.

Nobody really thought that he would stick around, and this is just another vote of confidence that Boogie will need to find a new team next year.

Cavaliers call former assistant coach’s lawsuit ‘opportunistically-timed effort at a shameless cash grab’

By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Former Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing the Cavaliers, owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman for age discrimination.

Now, the Cavs are hitting back.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

The option clause allowed the Cavaliers to terminate Boylan’s contract without reason.

But according to Boylan’s accounts of a voicemail left by Tyronn Lue and a meeting with Altman, Lue and Boylan gave a reason: The Cavs wanted to go young. That could violate Ohio’s age-discrimination laws.

I’m not sure who will prevail in this case, but both sides are trying to push their message. Neither should be taken as gospel.