Alvin Gentry pissed by mischaracterization of postgame talk with DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis

You might have seen a video of DeMarcus Cousins having what looks like might be a heated conversation with Anthony Davis and Alvin Gentry after Cousins’ Warriors beat the Pelicans, Cousins’ former team, Wednesday.
You probably didn’t see the above version.
That shows Cousins warmly embracing the New Orleans star and coach before the talk and Gentry laughing afterward. If that weren’t enough context, Gentry provided more.
Sean Highkin:
Yes, Davis called Cousins the “enemy” for leaving the Pelicans for Golden State. But that was in a everyone-not-on-New-Orleans-is-the-enemy sense. There’s clearly a bond between those two.
Now, there’s even more reason to see one between Cousins and Gentry, too.
Cousins appearing sassy – without hearing what anyone is saying – shouldn’t have been taken so seriously. It was all in good fun.
The 2018-19 NBA season has begun, and as the fall turns to winter we are expecting to see more leaks (and out right releases) of new jerseys.
This past week saw the publication of a couple of good ones, including some Prince-themed kits from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Not to be outdone, the Denver Nuggets decided to get in the mix with a new take on an old jersey of theirs.
Via Twitter:
The old Nuggets rainbow jerseys are sort of divisive, but it seems like a large portion of social media really loves these throwbacks.
What about you? Would you rock these even if you weren’t a Denver fan?
No doubt they will show up en masse at outdoor music festivals next summer.
Will DeMarcus Cousins be a member of the Golden State Warriors next season? Not according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kerr acknowledged that Cousins’ one-year deal with the team was explicitly signed as a means to help the veteran big man find success in the postseason. Kerr also said that Golden State will not have the money to sign Cousins next year.
Via Twitter:
At least Kerr is being open about it.
Golden State is about to enter a serious cap space crunch. Kevin Durant can opt out of his current contract this summer, and Klay Thompson‘s current deal expires at the same time. Draymond Green‘s deal will expire at the end of next season, so there is lots to think about in the Bay Area before considering whether Cousins could be part of that mix.
Nobody really thought that he would stick around, and this is just another vote of confidence that Boogie will need to find a new team next year.
Former Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing the Cavaliers, owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman for age discrimination.
Now, the Cavs are hitting back.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:
The option clause allowed the Cavaliers to terminate Boylan’s contract without reason.
But according to Boylan’s accounts of a voicemail left by Tyronn Lue and a meeting with Altman, Lue and Boylan gave a reason: The Cavs wanted to go young. That could violate Ohio’s age-discrimination laws.
I’m not sure who will prevail in this case, but both sides are trying to push their message. Neither should be taken as gospel.
Magic Johnson’s voice carries serious weight. The fact that he’s around the team only part-time and spends most of his hours on his other business ventures doesn’t matter (GM Rob Pelinka runs basketball operations day-to-day). Magic is the franchise icon, the guy his name at the top of the flowchart, the guy who sat down with LeBron James at midnight on July 1 and sealed the deal — what he says goes.
And he reportedly made it clear to Luke Walton that the Lakers’ slow start — 2-5 when Magic spoke to Walton, 3-5 now — is not what’s expected. Even though even Magic himself said a slow start should be expected.
How does Walton feel about all this? He’s a pretty chill guy.
It’s a little harder when the distraction comes from inside the organization, but the point is the same for Walton.
Most observers expected the Lakers to start a little slow, LeBron James and a host of other veterans were thrown in with a young team that won 35 games last season and were still trying to figure things out before the roster upheaval. That screams “adjustment period” to anyone sane. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, the two guys with the ball in their hands the most last season, are taking longer to figure out how to play with LeBron and the sacrifices involved. That should have been expected. That doesn’t excuse everything — for example the Lakers’ 23rd-ranked defense — but it does mean there needs to be patience.
Walton is likely safe for a while — owner Jeanie Buss brought him in and she’s in his corner. That’s a strong ally to have. If this team is still struggling when we all get serious about Christmas shopping (so, Dec. 24), then things will look and feel different. But right now it is too early, and Walton should just keep doing what he feels is best.
But he had to notice his seat just got a little warmer.