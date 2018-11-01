Spencer Dinwiddie gets revenge on Pistons with overtime-forcing, game-winning 3-pointers (video)

In the final four minutes, Los Angeles missed all its shots, went 4-for-8 on free throws and blew a 14-point lead.
But after Luka Doncic made the game-tying shot, Matthews fouled LeBron James as if he were intentionally fouling him despite Dallas having no fouls to give. LeBron missed the first free throw, but made the second to give the Lakers a 114-113 win.
Matthews said he knew the Mavericks had no fouls to give. I don’t know whether that makes his foul look better or worse, but it was definitely a terrible play.
NBA players applaud Derrick Rose’s 50-point game, comeback story on social media
Yes, you have to win the genetic lottery to a degree to make the NBA, but that alone is not enough. It takes more hard work than most people realize — a lot of lonely hours in the gym working on technique and footwork, a lot of hours in the weight room working on their bodies — to make it to the top 450 players in the world. It’s even harder to stay there, thousands of players around the world want to replace them. NBA players feel a fraternity with each other because they understand the hours, the sacrifice, the grind of it all.
Which is why they love the Derrick Rose story. He had an ACL and two meniscus surgeries on his knee, but the former MVP had gotten paid, had the big shoe deal, and could have walked away from the game set for life. But he didn’t. He got back in the gym, worked as hard as anyone, all because he wanted to keep playing.
Every Basketball fan in the world should feel good for DRose. Tonite was an example of never giving up on yourself and when others believe in you. Amazing things can happen. I’m smiling like i scored 50! Congrts to a good dude!
Can't let the night past w/o mentioning my guy Pooh. You're even more special off the court than you are on. That's why the real ones who root for you, root for you all the way through. Thank you for being an inspiration #DROSE 👏🏾
With Butler and point guard Jeff Teague both out, Rose was thrust into the role of starter and primary ball handler. It was his night from the start — 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting plus two assists in the first quarter alone — and it kept piling up. Rose hit the go-ahead shot for the Timberwolves with :30 seconds left, then sealed the game with :13 seconds remaining, hitting a couple of free throws.
Rose finished with 50 points on 19-of-31 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three.
He was hitting from everywhere — at the rim, midrange, and from three.
After the game, it was an emotional Rose who talked about his long journey — an ACL surgery, two meniscus surgeries — and how he could have easily walked away from basketball kept fighting because he loved the game and just wanted to play.
2) Shot of the night: Paul Millsap hits putback jumper to get Nuggets a win in OT. Give the Chicago Bulls credit, they played one of the five best teams in the NBA to start the season to a standstill, forcing overtime. Zach LaVine continues to light it up this season with 28 points and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. added a career-high 25.
It was just a point short. In overtime, Denver was down a point with 3.5 seconds left, they got the ball to their star Nikola Jokic who got a pretty clean look at a 19-footer and back rimmed it, but Paul Millsap was there.
Denver is 6-1 on the season
3) This time, LeBron James gets bailed out by a veteran two guard making a mistake. The Lakers had this, a 14-point lead with four minutes to go in the game, they just had to close out the Dallas Mavericks on the road with a couple of buckets and a couple of stops…
And it’s never that easy for the Lakers. Los Angeles didn’t score a field goal the final 4:15 of the game and were just 3-of-6 from the free throw line. A Luka Doncic drive and baseline eight-foot fadeaway tied the game at 113-113 with seven seconds left. The Lakers gave the ball to LeBron, who brought it up and… Wesley Matthews fouls him on the dribble 35 feet from the basket. The Lakers were in the bonus, LeBron got two free throws with :02 seconds left, hits the second and ballgame. Lakers win, 114-113. Matthews foul led to a lot of these memes on NBA Twitter, because why would you foul that far from the basket unless you thought you had a foul to give?
CHICAGO (AP) —Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Paul Millsap‘s putback with 0.1 seconds left in overtime gave the Denver Nuggets a 108-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Trailing by a point, Denver inbounded the ball with 3.5 seconds remaining. Jokic missed, but Millsap grabbed the rebound and converted a layup off the glass for the winning basket as the Nuggets improved to 6-1.
LaVine has scored at least 20 points in a career-best nine straight games, a streak that dates back to last season. It was Carter’s second consecutive game establishing a new high. He had 18 points Monday against the Golden State Warriors.
After Denver took a 106-104 lead in overtime on Jokic’s 3-pointer – he had eight of Denver’s 10 points in OT – Justin Holiday answered with a 3 to put the Bulls on top 107-106 with 1:26 to play.
After giving up 92 first-half points to Golden State on Monday, the Bulls allowed just 51 in the first two quarters Wednesday but still trailed by three at halftime.
Chicago held a 96-90 edge with three minutes left before Denver went on an 8-2 spurt to tie it at 98 with 1:07 left.
Neither team could convert multiple opportunities in the final minute of regulation.