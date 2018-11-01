Bob Levey/Getty Images

Rockets’ Marquese Chriss, 76ers’ Furkan Korkmaz, Nuggets’ Tyler Lydon, Thunder’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot also have options declined

By Dan Feldman Nov 1, 2018
The Rockets tried to sell that their trade with the Suns wasn’t just about financial relief, that they truly believe Marquese Chriss would thrive in their system.

But forced to put their money where their mouth is, the Rockets buckled.

Houston declined Chriss’ $4,078,236 team option for next season.

That was the right call. Chriss is too far from being a productive NBA player to guarantee him that much. He’s just 21 and still possesses the raw tools that got him drafted No. 8 just two years ago, but NBA play is too complex for him right now. This is just more evidence the Rockets’ offseason was primarily driven by limiting costs.

We already knew of four other declined rookie-scale team options – Suns’ Dragan Bender, Timberwolves’ Justin Patton, Pistons’ Henry Ellenson and Raptors’ Malachi Richardson. (How rookie-scale contracts work.) But in addition to Chriss, three other players had their declined options revealed shortly before last night’s deadline. Those three with option salaries:

76ers’ Furkan Korkmaz ($2,033,160)

The 76ers badly want another star, and next summer might be their last good chance to sign one in free agency. It’ll be the last offseason Ben Simmons is still on his relatively cheap rookie-scale contract before he joins Joel Embiid on a max deal. So, I can see why Philadelphia aximizedits flexibility by declining Korkmaz’s option.

But I would have exercised it. Korkmaz is athletic and skilled, and though he must get stronger, that isn’t disqualifying for a 21-year-old. Though Korkmaz was drafted No. 26 in 2016, this is actually his third-year option, because he waited a year to sign. So, exercising this option would have come with the chance to keep Korkmaz yet another year at a potentially cheap price if he develops.

The clearer failure probably was not trading Korkmaz to a team that would have exercised his option. Maybe that’s what happens when you go through the offseason without a general manager.

Now, it’ll be tougher to find suitors, because any team that trades for him and ends the season with him will be limited to paying him a starting salary of $2,033,160 in free agency. If he breaks out, that wouldn’t be enough.

Nuggets’ Tyler Lydon ($2,190,720)

The Nuggets have gotten plenty of grief for trading down from the No. 13 pick – which the Jazz used on rising star Donovan Mitchell – in last year’s draft.

This won’t help.

In the deal with Utah, Denver received Trey Lyles (nice) and No. 24 pick Tyler Lydon (not so nice). Lydon just hasn’t looked on track to stick in the NBA, in part due to injury. He was good enough in the NBA’s minor league that I probably would have exercised this third-year option, but the Nuggets could face a luxury-tax crunch next season. It’s a close call.

That said, the Nuggets did this knowing this would make their already-panned draft-day trade look even worse. That says something.

Thunder’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot ($2,529,684)

The Thunder love to take fliers on athletic wings – including Luwawu-Cabarrot, who was acquired from the 76ers in the Carmelo AnthonyDennis Schroder trade. But Luwawu-Cabarrot hasn’t developed even a niche, so declining his fourth-year option makes sense. Especially considering Oklahoma City faces repeater-rate tax concerns for next season.

J.R. Smith says he wants Cavaliers to trade him

By Dan Feldman Nov 1, 2018
J.R. Smith reportedly considered leaving the Cavaliers after they – again – pulled him from the rotation (which Smith basically confirmed despite calling it “false,” though he added the important detail that Cleveland gave him him the option to leave).

Jordan Heck of Sporting News:

The Cavs surely want to trade him, too. The problem: Nobody wants the 33-year-old Smith, who’s guaranteed $18.59 million on a contract that will surely end after this season.

These are the aftereffects of four years of title contention. The Cavs had little choice but to pay Smith. He was a helpful – though aging – player, and capped-out Cleveland had no mechanism to sign a comparable replacement. Now, LeBron James is gone, and the Cavaliers are left with the rest of what has become Smiths’ toxic contract. That’s just how it goes.

Cleveland shouldn’t surrender the sweeteners necessary to dump Smith via trade. The best hope probably is hanging onto him in hopes his contract proves useful in facilitating a larger trade.

Maybe Smith and the Cavaliers will agree to a buyout. However, there aren’t many, if any, teams that would play Smith at this point. Would a better team want Smith on its bench? How much money would he relinquish to get there?

Unless he’s willing to leave money on the table, he’s probably stuck in Cleveland for a while.

Spencer Dinwiddie gets revenge on Pistons with overtime-forcing, game-winning 3-pointers (video)

By Dan Feldman Nov 1, 2018
The Pistons drafted then gave up on Spencer Dinwiddie.

He takes that personally.

The Nets guard got (more) revenge last night. He made several clutch plays – including hitting a 3-pointer to force overtime and making another to win the game – in Brooklyn’s 120-119 win.

Dinwiddie finished with 25 points. If he keeps this up, he could get paid.

Watch Wesley Matthews inexplicably foul LeBron James, set up game-winning free throw (video)

By Dan Feldman Nov 1, 2018
The Lakers tried hard to lose last night.

Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews tried even harder.

In the final four minutes, Los Angeles missed all its shots, went 4-for-8 on free throws and blew a 14-point lead.

But after Luka Doncic made the game-tying shot, Matthews fouled LeBron James as if he were intentionally fouling him despite Dallas having no fouls to give. LeBron missed the first free throw, but made the second to give the Lakers a 114-113 win.

Matthews said he knew the Mavericks had no fouls to give. I don’t know whether that makes his foul look better or worse, but it was definitely a terrible play.

NBA players applaud Derrick Rose’s 50-point game, comeback story on social media

By Kurt Helin Nov 1, 2018
NBA players know and appreciate hard work.

Yes, you have to win the genetic lottery to a degree to make the NBA, but that alone is not enough. It takes more hard work than most people realize — a lot of lonely hours in the gym working on technique and footwork, a lot of hours in the weight room working on their bodies — to make it to the top 450 players in the world. It’s even harder to stay there, thousands of players around the world want to replace them. NBA players feel a fraternity with each other because they understand the hours, the sacrifice, the grind of it all.

Which is why they love the Derrick Rose story. He had an ACL and two meniscus surgeries on his knee, but the former MVP had gotten paid, had the big shoe deal, and could have walked away from the game set for life. But he didn’t. He got back in the gym, worked as hard as anyone, all because he wanted to keep playing.

So when he dropped 50 on the Utah Jazz, other NBA players were pumped for him.