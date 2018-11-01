Paul Millsap’s putback with 0.1 on clock gives Nuggets 108-107 win over Bulls in OT

CHICAGO (AP) —Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Paul Millsap‘s putback with 0.1 seconds left in overtime gave the Denver Nuggets a 108-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Trailing by a point, Denver inbounded the ball with 3.5 seconds remaining. Jokic missed, but Millsap grabbed the rebound and converted a layup off the glass for the winning basket as the Nuggets improved to 6-1.
LaVine has scored at least 20 points in a career-best nine straight games, a streak that dates back to last season. It was Carter’s second consecutive game establishing a new high. He had 18 points Monday against the Golden State Warriors.
After Denver took a 106-104 lead in overtime on Jokic’s 3-pointer – he had eight of Denver’s 10 points in OT – Justin Holiday answered with a 3 to put the Bulls on top 107-106 with 1:26 to play.
After giving up 92 first-half points to Golden State on Monday, the Bulls allowed just 51 in the first two quarters Wednesday but still trailed by three at halftime.
Chicago held a 96-90 edge with three minutes left before Denver went on an 8-2 spurt to tie it at 98 with 1:07 left.
Neither team could convert multiple opportunities in the final minute of regulation.
Derrick Rose is back, drops 50 on Jazz in Timberwolves win
Quietly, Derrick Rose has been having a solid year for the Timberwolves. Forced into a larger role (28 minutes a night) he has averaged 14.3 points a game and 4.9 assists per game, and while he is still not an efficient shooter (and has the team’s highest usage rate, not an ideal combination) he’s been good enough to make defenses respect him. It’s been a nice comeback.
It was just the start — Wednesday night he exploded for a career-high 50 points against Utah, including the go-ahead bucket with :30 seconds left and a couple of free throws later to seal the win. It was Rose looking like he did before one ACL and two meniscus surgeries robbed him of his MVP game.
Kristin Chenoweth is a big-time star: Emmy winner (“Pushing Daisies”) and was a cast member of “The West Wing,” plus she is a Broadway star of the highest order including creating the role of the Good Witch Glenda in the original “Wicked” cast and she’s got a Tony Award, too.
Chenoweth is an Oklahoma native and was in town to sing the national anthem before the Thunder took on the Clippers Tuesday night. Fortunately, someone had the foresight to think the 4’11” Chenoweth should meet the 7’3″ (listed, that may be low) because the photos are awesome.