Paul Millsap’s putback with 0.1 on clock gives Nuggets 108-107 win over Bulls in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Paul Millsap‘s putback with 0.1 seconds left in overtime gave the Denver Nuggets a 108-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Trailing by a point, Denver inbounded the ball with 3.5 seconds remaining. Jokic missed, but Millsap grabbed the rebound and converted a layup off the glass for the winning basket as the Nuggets improved to 6-1.

Denver had a 23-8 edge in second-chance points.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added a career-high 25 for Chicago.

LaVine has scored at least 20 points in a career-best nine straight games, a streak that dates back to last season. It was Carter’s second consecutive game establishing a new high. He had 18 points Monday against the Golden State Warriors.

After Denver took a 106-104 lead in overtime on Jokic’s 3-pointer – he had eight of Denver’s 10 points in OT – Justin Holiday answered with a 3 to put the Bulls on top 107-106 with 1:26 to play.

After giving up 92 first-half points to Golden State on Monday, the Bulls allowed just 51 in the first two quarters Wednesday but still trailed by three at halftime.

Chicago held a 96-90 edge with three minutes left before Denver went on an 8-2 spurt to tie it at 98 with 1:07 left.

Neither team could convert multiple opportunities in the final minute of regulation.