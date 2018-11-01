It’s official: Cleveland to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Cavaliers, and the city of Cleveland, have sunk a lot of money — $185 million total — into upgrading and renovating the Quicken Loans Arena (only phase one is done, the rest will be completed next NBA offseason).
The payoff for that? Cleveland will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA made the rumors official on Thursday.
“Cleveland is a passionate sports city with a proven track record of hosting large-scale, global events,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.
“We are proud to host NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland in 2022,” said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. “We have been working with the NBA, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to deliver this iconic event to Northeast Ohio for the last couple of years. The transformation and new state-of-the-art Quicken Loans Arena was an important factor in the NBA’s decision to choose Cleveland for this exciting classic broadcast across the globe. The world will get to see the modern Cleveland and all of its diversity, innovation and promise for the future.”
This is the third time Cleveland will host the All-Star Game, previously the game came there in 1981 and 1997. This time the events will run from Feb. 18-20, 2020.
The 2019 All-Star Game will take place in Charlotte. After that the NBA goes to Chicago (2020) and Indianapolis (2021).
It’s a little surprising the NBA would go to the Midwest three consecutive years with the All-Star Game, the league make a conscious effort to move its showcase event to different parts of the country. So why Cleveland in 2022? Nate Jones (NBA Twitter must follow and part of the Goodwin Group) has the best theory I have heard.
No, but there’s a good chance that’s LeBron’s farewell all-star game, so Cleveland makes sense https://t.co/1wokTCASvm
WNBA players should negotiate for as much money and as good of work conditions as they can get. As they take up this fight, you’ll likely hear two numbers:
NBA players receive about 51% of league revenue.
WNBA players receive about 20% of league revenue.
It’s easy to say WNBA players should get a similar share of their as pie as NBA players get of theirs, but the situation is far more complex – especially from the outside – for two major reasons:
1. That 20% is merely an estimate by David Berri of Forbes. His calculations count each fan in attendance as having paid the WNBA’s self-reported average ticket price, but that seems to underrate the number of free and discounted tickets WNBA teams provide. Berri also doesn’t have access to info about numerous WNBA revenue streams. That 20% might be higher than reality. It might be lower than reality. The WNBA just keeps too much data private to know.
2. In some respects, real costs for operating a WNBA team are probably similar to running a NBA team. Does it take vastly different amounts to staff and heat/cool the arena in Atlanta for a Dream game vs. a Hawks game? Probably not. Yet even if the cost is identical, it would be a vastly different percentage of revenue in each league. So, not everything can be scaled by percentage.
But there are major differences between costs in the NBA and WNBA – particularly with travel. WNBA teams generally fly commercial while NBA teams fly private. WNBA players often play overseas during the WNBA offseason.
Perhaps, with better work conditions and the wages to justify taking a break during the offseason, WNBA players would produce a better product that generates more revenue. That could help the league grow long-term.
I suspect that argument will gain more traction than attempts to compare WNBA players to NBA players.
Report: NBA considering fining J.R. Smith for requesting a trade
It was hardly a major revelation. The Cavaliers keep jerking him around, mostly and lately out of the rotation. There are many players around the league who want to be traded. Pick up a box score and look for DNP-CDs, and you’ll be well on your way to identifying most them.
But here comes the NBA examining whether it should overreach…
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
JR Smith was asked: "Are you hoping for a trade?" He responded, "Yeah." The NBA will examine if that constitutes a public trade request, which exposes him to a fine under the CBA. Eric Bledsoe was popped $10K for the "I don't wanna be here," tweet in Phoenix.
Fines like this accomplish nothing other than punish players for harmless remarks and treat fans as unworthy of learning more information directly from the people involved.
Does the NBA have the right under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to fine Smith? Yeah, probably. But the league could also frequently fine players for tampering and never does. The NBA has chosen to ignore that rule for players.
Trade requests ought to be handled similarly.
The “Bobi and Tobi” show is real, Boban and Tobias Harris are as authentic as it gets
LOS ANGELES — From the first minute you start talking to them, sitting next to each other in a stylish Marina Del Rey office, you realize isn’t some “made for YouTube” performance dreamed up by a marketing department. This is real.
Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris are best friends — and they interact like best friends. They sound like you out with your mates, a conversation littered with inside jokes and little digs.
And if someone steps up and tries to make a serious point, usually Harris, the other one comes in over the top with a joke. Usually Boban.
For example, try asking them what drew an African-American from New York and a pale white guy from Serbia together as close friends.
“I think it was just personalities…” Harris said.
“You know like bad and good cop, he was bad,” Boban interjected.
“That was the connection, personalities,” Harris said, shaking his head and trying to steer the conversation back on point. “Then we were always in the weight room lifting, so we were around each other a whole lot…”
“He wants to say we are super strong,” Boban joked.
It’s like that all the time. People may get drawn in by the “Odd Couple” look of Harris and Marjanovic as best friends, but it becomes instantly clear the chemistry is genuine. It’s why people love their YouTube “buddy cop” shorts the “Bobi and Tobi Show,” because its authentic. They are having a good time, they want you to have a good time. It’s that simple. That pure.
That genuine connection has even led to the pair landing sponsorship deals together, such as one to promote the Subway Golden Token Instant Win Game. The popular sandwich chain is offering Subway rewards members the chance to win trips to major sporting events, including the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte, and it runs through Nov. 15.
“Subway came about because they are doing to Golden Token sweepstakes,” Harris said. “When we first started the Bobi and Tobi Show, it was to give back and just get people excited.”
“You should have a smile on your face every time [you watch their show],” Boban interjected. “I can’t respect that if people can’t smile around you. Make them more proud, make them more happy. We want people to smile more.”
“And Subway felt the same way,” Harris said, trying to wrest back control of the conversation. “The type of sweepstakes they’re doing now, giving people and fans, just random customers the opportunity to go to the NBA All-Star Game, the NHL All-Star Game, the Daytona 500, or the Rose Bowl, so we think we’re the perfect people for it, and we’re excited to be part of this with Subway.”
The duo met when they were together on the Detroit Pistons, and it was there their friendship first took root. In the weight room, sure, but also just going to restaurants together, hanging out on the road and spending time.
“When we did come over here it was three of us, but Avery was hurt, we were relatively new to a new situation, and we had a prior friendship, but I think it did help because when you’re in a new city you’re going to go with the person you’re most comfortable with,” Harris said.
“I followed Tobias everywhere,” Marjanovic said, putting it more bluntly.
Being in the larger market of Los Angeles came a brighter spotlight with the celebrity culture all around them, and it opened doors. Marjanovic got a small role as an assassin in Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 3,” which comes out next year.
“He’s killin’ it, literally getting his ass beat, but that’s okay,” Harris joked while Marjanovic gave him the side eye.
“Why you always get mad when I tell people John Wick beat your ass — it happened,” Harris said with a laugh.
Coming to L.A. also led to their Bobi and Tobi YouTube show, which has been a hit.
“I really look forward to it being continued,” Marjanovic said.
“It’s gonna be a little bit harder,” to film them during the season,” Harris added. “Like last year we did it after the season was over, so we had time, but we’ll see what happens. We get a couple days off and want to do it, we’ll do it.”
Right now, the pair is focused on the season itself — the 4-3 Clippers are in the thick of the West playoff hunt early on, with a few quality wins (Oklahoma City, and Houston twice). This is a team that believes the playoffs are within its grasp.
“I think we can be a playoff team. The West is really hard, because we’ve both been in East and West,” Marjanovic said, shooting a look over to Harris. Then he went into coach speak. “Our goal is to get more and more and more wins, and get better every day, and first of all to enjoy it on the court. We’ve put high levels on the season, the playoffs is one of them.”
“The goal is to be in the playoffs,” Harris added. “Any time you go into the season, especially with the group we have, we have a really good group of guys chemistry wise… there are things we can get better at, just progress on, I like this group and think we’re a playoff team.”
Hanging over that is the fact both Harris and Marjanovic will be free agents next summer.
“Everyone says they don’t think about it, but it’s human nature,” Harris said. “One of the things I’ve predicated myself on and just going into every year focused on is just being better every single day and not worrying about what’s coming in the summer but just being locked in on helping the team win, and you kind of lose track of free agency and things like that.”
Both say they would, ideally, like to stay with the Clippers. Harris’ name has come up in Jimmy Butler trade talks, but the Clippers have not wanted to part with him in a deal. In a perfect world, the Clippers want to keep Harris, but they are going big game hunting this summer — I’ve heard from sources, and there’s been plenty of other reporting, that they will be in the mix forKawhi Leonard — and whether they have the money to bring back Harris remains to be seen.
But both will be quick to tell you this is not the Clippers of a decade ago — this is a franchise players now want to be a part of. Steve Ballmer, Doc Rivers, Jerry West, Lawrence Frank have changed the franchise culture to one seen as player friendly.
“I truly would say so,” Harris said of the change. “It’s a great organization top to bottom, great coach, an owner that is really invested in the team. I’ve been in different situations, different organizations, and this organization is top of the line. So it’s definitely a situation that players, in my opinion, would want to be at.”
“We just feel great right here,” Marjanovic added. “Just everything, just organizational, our coach, people, teammates, people who work there, everybody you meet, when you walk in the building you feel a great energy, to feel good.”
Free agency could see the Bobi and Tobi show going their separate ways. Basketball is a cold business like that.
Just don’t think it’s splitting up their friendship. That is authentic.
“This is somebody who is very caring for people, always wants to go out of his way to serve others in essence, and I think myself, that’s who I aspire to continue to be every single day,” Harris said of his friend. “Somebody who’s just trying to be a better person and be able to lead by example and show people a different way.”
The Cavs surely want to trade him, too. The problem: Nobody wants the 33-year-old Smith, who’s guaranteed $18.59 million on a contract that will surely end after this season.
These are the aftereffects of four years of title contention. The Cavs had little choice but to pay Smith. He was a helpful – though aging – player, and capped-out Cleveland had no mechanism to sign a comparable replacement. Now, LeBron James is gone, and the Cavaliers are left with the rest of what has become Smiths’ toxic contract. That’s just how it goes.
Cleveland shouldn’t surrender the sweeteners necessary to dump Smith via trade. The best hope probably is hanging onto him in hopes his contract proves useful in facilitating a larger trade.
Maybe Smith and the Cavaliers will agree to a buyout. However, there aren’t many, if any, teams that would play Smith at this point. Would a better team want Smith on its bench? How much money would he relinquish to get there?
Unless he’s willing to leave money on the table, he’s probably stuck in Cleveland for a while.