Here’s your daily reminder Giannis Antetokounmpo does ridiculous things on the court

Giannis Antetokounmpo is must watch.
There is no athlete like him in the game. There has never been an athlete quite like him in the game. How far he and these Bucks can ultimately go remains to be seen — the 7-0 start is impressive, but legacies are not made in October — but you still need to watch just because once a game, at least, he does something like this.
Ridiculous.
The Celtics will have something to say about how far the Bucks go, and Boston led 55-53 at the half (and went on a run early in the third). But it doesn’t make the Greek Freak any less must-watch TV.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are paying tribute to Prince with a purple-highlighted uniform.
The team Thursday unveiled Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms. The new look uniforms were created in collaboration between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince estate.
Prince family members say the “Purple Rain” superstar enjoyed basketball from a young age, both as a player and fan.
The new jersey includes a paisley leaf in tribute to Prince’s Paisley Park studio, the letters “MPLS” recognizing the Minneapolis Sound and purple touches.
The Timberwolves also plan to recognize and donate to nonprofits that advance causes that were important to Prince.
Minnesota will debut the new uniform on Nov. 16 when the Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. The Wolves will wear the uniforms eight times during the regular season.
The rumors about Anthony Davis eventually leaving New Orleans spark from a few pieces of kindling that get the fire going. One is that Davis has made it very clear he wants to win and be considered the best player in the game, and up to now the Pelicans haven’t won like that. There is the fact that he switched agents to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, and that’s not the kind of move you necessarily make if the plan is just to stay in place and sign whatever contract they put in front of you (a $240 designated veteran contract, it is certainly possible he grabs that bag).
Finally, there are 29 other teams plotting ways to get him. Those teams speculate and leak. That despite the fact the Pelicans have made zero indications they plan to trade him, and Davis has this season and the next one under contract. Davis is on that rarified Kevin Durant/LeBron James/Stephen Curry level of franchise-changing player, the kind every team would do whatever it takes to get. That leads to speculation.
Just don’t think those rumors are coming from Davis. They’re not, as he told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Undefeated.
“I got two years to ’20-’21. I’m here and whatever happens after that happens,” Davis told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “For me, right now it is about being the most dominant player in the league and helping this team win.
“You hear all the rumors. You hear all the talk. But it’s not coming from me. I’m here to be a Pelican, help this team move forward and help this team win a championship.”
There is nothing new here. Davis has made it clear from the start he would prefer to stay a Pelican, but he is using the leverage he has to pressure the organization to improve the roster. It’s the smart play.
Nothing has changed for the Pelicans, either. They are going to play out this season with Davis, then slap down that $240 million contract extension in front of him. Then things get interesting. What Davis and his agent tell the Pelicans once the money is on the table will influence whether New Orleans starts thinking trade. However, the Pelicans may also go the route Oklahoma City did with Kevin Durant and keep him in an effort to win him over for another year. Players like that don’t fall in New Orleans’ lap often, they need to exhaust every avenue of keeping him before looking at any other options.
But for now, everything is speculation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Andrew Harrison after playing the guard only once this season.
The Grizzlies announced the move Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 Harrison started 64 of 129 games since joining Memphis for the 2016-17 season coming out of Kentucky. Harrison averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.
Now 24, Harrison had two points in five minutes Oct. 27 against Phoenix in his lone appearance this season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight Howard is scheduled to make his Washington Wizards debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks says his team’s new center practiced Thursday and will start against visiting Oklahoma City.
The Wizards are off to a 1-6 start without Howard. He missed all of training camp, the preseason and the first seven games of the regular season because of a sore backside.
Howard didn’t travel with the team on Washington’s recent five-game road trip.
Brooks says power forward Markieff Morris is out of the concussion protocol and practiced Thursday. He is also expected to play Friday against the Thunder.