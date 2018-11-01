Grizzlies waive former Kentucky guard Andrew Harrison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Andrew Harrison after playing the guard only once this season.
The Grizzlies announced the move Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 Harrison started 64 of 129 games since joining Memphis for the 2016-17 season coming out of Kentucky. Harrison averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.
Now 24, Harrison had two points in five minutes Oct. 27 against Phoenix in his lone appearance this season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight Howard is scheduled to make his Washington Wizards debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks says his team’s new center practiced Thursday and will start against visiting Oklahoma City.
The Wizards are off to a 1-6 start without Howard. He missed all of training camp, the preseason and the first seven games of the regular season because of a sore backside.
Howard didn’t travel with the team on Washington’s recent five-game road trip.
Brooks says power forward Markieff Morris is out of the concussion protocol and practiced Thursday. He is also expected to play Friday against the Thunder.
WNBA players have been pushing for higher salaries.
This is their chance.
Women’s National Basketball Players Association:
WNBA players should negotiate for as much money and as good of work conditions as they can get. As they take up this fight, you’ll likely hear two numbers:
- NBA players receive about 51% of league revenue.
- WNBA players receive about 20% of league revenue.
It’s easy to say WNBA players should get a similar share of their as pie as NBA players get of theirs, but the situation is far more complex – especially from the outside – for two major reasons:
1. That 20% is merely an estimate by David Berri of Forbes. His calculations count each fan in attendance as having paid the WNBA’s self-reported average ticket price, but that seems to underrate the number of free and discounted tickets WNBA teams provide. Berri also doesn’t have access to info about numerous WNBA revenue streams. That 20% might be higher than reality. It might be lower than reality. The WNBA just keeps too much data private to know.
2. In some respects, real costs for operating a WNBA team are probably similar to running a NBA team. Does it take vastly different amounts to staff and heat/cool the arena in Atlanta for a Dream game vs. a Hawks game? Probably not. Yet even if the cost is identical, it would be a vastly different percentage of revenue in each league. So, not everything can be scaled by percentage.
But there are major differences between costs in the NBA and WNBA – particularly with travel. WNBA teams generally fly commercial while NBA teams fly private. WNBA players often play overseas during the WNBA offseason.
Perhaps, with better work conditions and the wages to justify taking a break during the offseason, WNBA players would produce a better product that generates more revenue. That could help the league grow long-term.
I suspect that argument will gain more traction than attempts to compare WNBA players to NBA players.
The Cavaliers, and the city of Cleveland, have sunk a lot of money — $185 million total — into upgrading and renovating the Quicken Loans Arena (only phase one is done, the rest will be completed next NBA offseason).
The payoff for that? Cleveland will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA made the rumors official on Thursday.
“Cleveland is a passionate sports city with a proven track record of hosting large-scale, global events,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.
“We are proud to host NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland in 2022,” said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. “We have been working with the NBA, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to deliver this iconic event to Northeast Ohio for the last couple of years. The transformation and new state-of-the-art Quicken Loans Arena was an important factor in the NBA’s decision to choose Cleveland for this exciting classic broadcast across the globe. The world will get to see the modern Cleveland and all of its diversity, innovation and promise for the future.”
This is the third time Cleveland will host the All-Star Game, previously the game came there in 1981 and 1997. This time the events will run from Feb. 18-20, 2020.
The 2019 All-Star Game will take place in Charlotte. After that the NBA goes to Chicago (2020) and Indianapolis (2021).
It’s a little surprising the NBA would go to the Midwest three consecutive years with the All-Star Game, the league make a conscious effort to move its showcase event to different parts of the country. So why Cleveland in 2022? Nate Jones (NBA Twitter must follow and part of the Goodwin Group) has the best theory I have heard.
That would make sense. It will likely be a year or more before the NBA announces plans for 2021 (and 2022).
J.R. Smith was asked whether he wants to be traded. He said yes.
It was hardly a major revelation. The Cavaliers keep jerking him around, mostly and lately out of the rotation. There are many players around the league who want to be traded. Pick up a box score and look for DNP-CDs, and you’ll be well on your way to identifying most them.
But here comes the NBA examining whether it should overreach…
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Sometimes, players want to be traded. That’s OK! Many people would like to work for different employers.
And if a desire to be traded is acceptable, what’s wrong with talking about it?
The NBA already has rules for players not fulfilling their contracts. If players show up and do what they’re supposed to do while also wanting to be traded, why should that be punished?
By fining Eric Bledsoe and considering fining Smith, the NBA is incentivizing players to lie to the public that generates all this revenue for the league.
It’s why Jimmy Butler won’t confirm he requested a trade and instead dancing around the topic and leaking information to reporters willing to grant anonymity. Yet, we all know Butler wants to leave the Timberwolves. The league isn’t investigating the source of those leaks. The league doesn’t care. It’d care only if Butler told the truth on the record.
Fines like this accomplish nothing other than punish players for harmless remarks and treat fans as unworthy of learning more information directly from the people involved.
Does the NBA have the right under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to fine Smith? Yeah, probably. But the league could also frequently fine players for tampering and never does. The NBA has chosen to ignore that rule for players.
Trade requests ought to be handled similarly.