Derrick Rose is back, drops 50 on Jazz in Timberwolves win

Quietly, Derrick Rose has been having a solid year for the Timberwolves. Forced into a larger role (28 minutes a night) he has averaged 14.3 points a game and 4.9 assists per game, and while he is still not an efficient shooter (and has the team’s highest usage rate, not an ideal combination) he’s been good enough to make defenses respect him. It’s been a nice comeback.
It was just the start — Wednesday night he exploded for a career-high 50 points against Utah, including the go-ahead bucket with :30 seconds left and a couple of free throws later to seal the win. It was Rose looking like he did before one ACL and two meniscus surgeries robbed him of his MVP game.
With Butler and point guard Jeff Teague both out, Rose was thrust into the role of starter and primary ball handler. It was his night from the start — 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting plus two assists in the first quarter alone — and it kept piling up. Butler hit the go-ahead shot for the Timberwolves with :30 seconds left, then sealed the game with :13 seconds remaining, hitting a couple of free throws.
Butler finished with 50 points on 19-of-31 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three.
He was hitting from everywhere — at the rim, midrange, and from three.
After the game, it was an emotional Rose who talked about his long journey — an ACL surgery, two meniscus surgeries — and how he could have easily walked away from basketball kept fighting because he loved the game and just wanted to play.
For a night, until the chaos of the Jimmy Butler situation returns.
2) Shot of the night: Paul Millsap hits putback jumper to get Nuggets a win in OT. Give the Chicago Bulls credit, they played one of the five best teams in the NBA to start the season to a standstill, forcing overtime. Zach LaVine continues to light it up this season with 28 points and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. added a career-high 25.
It was just a point short. In overtime, Denver was down a point with 3.5 seconds left, they got the ball to their star Nikola Jokic who got a pretty clean look at a 19-footer and back rimmed it, but Paul Millsap was there.
Denver is 6-1 on the season
3) This time, LeBron James gets bailed out by a veteran two guard making a mistake. The Lakers had this, a 14-point lead with four minutes to go in the game, they just had to close out the Dallas Mavericks on the road with a couple of buckets and a couple of stops…
And it’s never that easy for the Lakers. Los Angeles didn’t score a field goal the final 4:15 of the game and were just 3-of-6 from the free throw line. A Luka Doncic drive and baseline eight-foot fadeaway tied the game at 113-113 with seven seconds left. The Lakers gave the ball to LeBron, who brought it up and… Wesley Matthews fouls him on the dribble 35 feet from the basket. The Lakers were in the bonus, LeBron got two free throws with :02 seconds left, hits the second and ballgame. Lakers win, 114-113. Matthews foul led to a lot of these memes on NBA Twitter, because why would you foul that far from the basket unless you thought you had a foul to give?
