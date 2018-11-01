Derrick Rose is back, drops 50 on Jazz in Timberwolves win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quietly, Derrick Rose has been having a solid year for the Timberwolves. Forced into a larger role (28 minutes a night) he has averaged 14.3 points a game and 4.9 assists per game, and while he is still not an efficient shooter (and has the team’s highest usage rate, not an ideal combination) he’s been good enough to make defenses respect him. It’s been a nice comeback.

It was just the start — Wednesday night he exploded for a career-high 50 points against Utah, including the go-ahead bucket with :30 seconds left and a couple of free throws later to seal the win. It was Rose looking like he did before one ACL and two meniscus surgeries robbed him of his MVP game.

He was phenomenal. He was vintage Derrick Rose.

After the game, Rose was emotional talking about all the work it took to get back — a lot of guys would have walked away from the game. He didn’t.

His teammates understood what it meant and treated him as such.

It’s just good to see — Rose has always been quiet, a guy who wasn’t afraid of the work and the long road back. Seeing that pay off is what sports is about.