Anthony Davis: “You hear all the talk. But it’s not coming from me. I’m here to be a Pelican.”

The rumors about Anthony Davis eventually leaving New Orleans spark from a few pieces of kindling that get the fire going. One is that Davis has made it very clear he wants to win and be considered the best player in the game, and up to now the Pelicans haven’t won like that. There is the fact that he switched agents to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, and that’s not the kind of move you necessarily make if the plan is just to stay in place and sign whatever contract they put in front of you (a $240 designated veteran contract, it is certainly possible he grabs that bag).
Finally, there are 29 other teams plotting ways to get him. Those teams speculate and leak. That despite the fact the Pelicans have made zero indications they plan to trade him, and Davis has this season and the next one under contract. Davis is on that rarified Kevin Durant/LeBron James/Stephen Curry level of franchise-changing player, the kind every team would do whatever it takes to get. That leads to speculation.
Just don’t think those rumors are coming from Davis. They’re not, as he told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Undefeated.
“I got two years to ’20-’21. I’m here and whatever happens after that happens,” Davis told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “For me, right now it is about being the most dominant player in the league and helping this team win.
“You hear all the rumors. You hear all the talk. But it’s not coming from me. I’m here to be a Pelican, help this team move forward and help this team win a championship.”
There is nothing new here. Davis has made it clear from the start he would prefer to stay a Pelican, but he is using the leverage he has to pressure the organization to improve the roster. It’s the smart play.
Nothing has changed for the Pelicans, either. They are going to play out this season with Davis, then slap down that $240 million contract extension in front of him. Then things get interesting. What Davis and his agent tell the Pelicans once the money is on the table will influence whether New Orleans starts thinking trade. However, the Pelicans may also go the route Oklahoma City did with Kevin Durant and keep him in an effort to win him over for another year. Players like that don’t fall in New Orleans’ lap often, they need to exhaust every avenue of keeping him before looking at any other options.
But for now, everything is speculation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Andrew Harrison after playing the guard only once this season.
The Grizzlies announced the move Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 Harrison started 64 of 129 games since joining Memphis for the 2016-17 season coming out of Kentucky. Harrison averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.
Now 24, Harrison had two points in five minutes Oct. 27 against Phoenix in his lone appearance this season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight Howard is scheduled to make his Washington Wizards debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks says his team’s new center practiced Thursday and will start against visiting Oklahoma City.
The Wizards are off to a 1-6 start without Howard. He missed all of training camp, the preseason and the first seven games of the regular season because of a sore backside.
Howard didn’t travel with the team on Washington’s recent five-game road trip.
Brooks says power forward Markieff Morris is out of the concussion protocol and practiced Thursday. He is also expected to play Friday against the Thunder.
WNBA players have been pushing for higher salaries.
This is their chance.
Women’s National Basketball Players Association:
WNBA players should negotiate for as much money and as good of work conditions as they can get. As they take up this fight, you’ll likely hear two numbers:
- NBA players receive about 51% of league revenue.
- WNBA players receive about 20% of league revenue.
It’s easy to say WNBA players should get a similar share of their as pie as NBA players get of theirs, but the situation is far more complex – especially from the outside – for two major reasons:
1. That 20% is merely an estimate by David Berri of Forbes. His calculations count each fan in attendance as having paid the WNBA’s self-reported average ticket price, but that seems to underrate the number of free and discounted tickets WNBA teams provide. Berri also doesn’t have access to info about numerous WNBA revenue streams. That 20% might be higher than reality. It might be lower than reality. The WNBA just keeps too much data private to know.
2. In some respects, real costs for operating a WNBA team are probably similar to running a NBA team. Does it take vastly different amounts to staff and heat/cool the arena in Atlanta for a Dream game vs. a Hawks game? Probably not. Yet even if the cost is identical, it would be a vastly different percentage of revenue in each league. So, not everything can be scaled by percentage.
But there are major differences between costs in the NBA and WNBA – particularly with travel. WNBA teams generally fly commercial while NBA teams fly private. WNBA players often play overseas during the WNBA offseason.
Perhaps, with better work conditions and the wages to justify taking a break during the offseason, WNBA players would produce a better product that generates more revenue. That could help the league grow long-term.
I suspect that argument will gain more traction than attempts to compare WNBA players to NBA players.
The Cavaliers, and the city of Cleveland, have sunk a lot of money — $185 million total — into upgrading and renovating the Quicken Loans Arena (only phase one is done, the rest will be completed next NBA offseason).
The payoff for that? Cleveland will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA made the rumors official on Thursday.
“Cleveland is a passionate sports city with a proven track record of hosting large-scale, global events,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.
“We are proud to host NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland in 2022,” said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. “We have been working with the NBA, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to deliver this iconic event to Northeast Ohio for the last couple of years. The transformation and new state-of-the-art Quicken Loans Arena was an important factor in the NBA’s decision to choose Cleveland for this exciting classic broadcast across the globe. The world will get to see the modern Cleveland and all of its diversity, innovation and promise for the future.”
This is the third time Cleveland will host the All-Star Game, previously the game came there in 1981 and 1997. This time the events will run from Feb. 18-20, 2020.
The 2019 All-Star Game will take place in Charlotte. After that the NBA goes to Chicago (2020) and Indianapolis (2021).
It’s a little surprising the NBA would go to the Midwest three consecutive years with the All-Star Game, the league make a conscious effort to move its showcase event to different parts of the country. So why Cleveland in 2022? Nate Jones (NBA Twitter must follow and part of the Goodwin Group) has the best theory I have heard.
