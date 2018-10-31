These photos of Boban Marjanovic meeting Kristin Chenoweth are what you needed today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kristin Chenoweth is a big-time star: Emmy winner (“Pushing Daisies”) and was a cast member of “The West Wing,” plus she is a Broadway star of the highest order including creating the role of the Good Witch Glenda in the original “Wicked” cast and she’s got a Tony Award, too.

Boban Marjanovic is just big.

Chenoweth is an Oklahoma native and was in town to sing the national anthem before the Thunder took on the Clippers Tuesday night. Fortunately, someone had the foresight to think the 4’11” Chenoweth should meet the 7’3″ (listed, that may be low) because the photos are awesome.

That just made my day.