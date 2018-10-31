These photos of Boban Marjanovic meeting Kristin Chenoweth are what you needed today

Kristin Chenoweth is a big-time star: Emmy winner (“Pushing Daisies”) and was a cast member of “The West Wing,” plus she is a Broadway star of the highest order including creating the role of the Good Witch Glenda in the original “Wicked” cast and she’s got a Tony Award, too.
Boban Marjanovic is just big.
Chenoweth is an Oklahoma native and was in town to sing the national anthem before the Thunder took on the Clippers Tuesday night. Fortunately, someone had the foresight to think the 4’11” Chenoweth should meet the 7’3″ (listed, that may be low) because the photos are awesome.
That just made my day.
Klay Thompson‘s Halloween game is as on point as his shot against the Chicago Bulls.
He came as Jackie Moon, Will Ferrell’s character in the iconic (if you’re a hoops fan) Semi-Pro.
The ABA basketball brings the whole thing together.
Russell Westbrook might not like Patrick Beverley, but it seems Beverley’s Clippers teammates do. They bonded during an offseason trip to Miami.
Beverley, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:
“The team that gets drunk together, you learn a lot of things quickly. We just wanted to go out and have a good time.”
There’s definitely truth to that. I sure have strengthened friendships while drinking with someone.
Hopefully, the Clippers were accommodating of teammates who don’t drink. Not only is that respectful, boundaries with coworkers should still apply.
But this is absolutely an element of bonding in the NBA despite it not being frequently discussed so openly.
Jimmy Butler is sitting out tonight, not playing when Utah comes to Minnesota.
Why is the question. The first reports said this was the latest strategy for Butler to put pressure on Minnesota to make a trade. Essentially a holdout for a night. Then the Timberwolves responded that this was a planned rest and they told him to sit out.
Of course, Butler himself — and his agent — say this is a planned rest. Butler spoke to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.
Choose to believe what you want. Maybe Butler decided after shootaround that a home game with rest days before and after was the right day to take off for recovery, perhaps his body is sore and he needs the night off.
Or, maybe this is a message because he’s frustrated, but he would never say that for fear of fines/bad PR.
Or, as a third option, it’s a little of both.
Before scoring 31 points in the Celtics’ win over the Pistons last night, Kyrie Irving was averaging 14 points per game while shooting 39% from the field and 24% on 3-pointers.
Small sample size? Rust after knee surgery?
Irving, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:
“The clear realization is this is not what I’m used to,” Irving said after Boston’s 109-89 win at Detroit. “Going from being a high PPG (points per game) scorer, being stat-dominated and coming to this type of environment where the best thing for us is to care about the team. It’s not going to be everyone’s night every single night, but I know that when it gets down the stretch, when I’m needed I’ll be ready. So, it’s a learning experience for me.”
Irving played with LeBron James and Kevin Love. At the same time.
Sometimes, I just don’t get this guy.
But at least there was a clear pecking order with the Cavaliers – LeBron then Irving then Love. With the Celtics, it’s more nebulous. They’re so deep, and everyone is adjusting to new roles after a deep playoff run without Irving and Gordon Hayward. It’s possible Jayson Tatum is already better or will soon surpass Irving. That Marcus Morris has been Boston’s best player so far is nice for him, but also shows just how out of sync this team has been.
I expect the Celtics to get past this. They’re well-coached and full of players – including Irving – who seem committed to finding the right fit.
But for Cleveland, this sounds like another punch in the gut.