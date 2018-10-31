Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Report: Jimmy Butler holding out from Timberwolves

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said Jimmy Butler would miss tonight’s game against the Jazz with “general soreness.”

Apparently, remaining in Minnesota this long after his trade request is what really pains Butler.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This puts the ball in the Timberwolves’ court. They could excuse this absence, as they did when Butler was away from the team during the preseason. Or they could suspend him, not only costing him his salary but also exposing a portion of his signing bonus.

Getting suspended would be a dangerous game for Butler. If he withholds playing services for more than 30 days, he won’t accrue a year of service and can’t become a free agent next offseason. He couldn’t sign with another professional basketball team unless Minnesota agreed.

But he also might contend he’s injured, at least for tonight. After all, that’s the reason Thibodeau publicly gave.

Of course, the Timberwolves could just trade Butler. They were expected to do so soon. The Rockets can now aggregate Brandon Knight‘s and Marquese Chriss‘ salaries in a trade, though Minnesota was reportedly demanding Eric Gordon. The Heat, Clippers and Mavericks are also still interested.

Butler has been trying to force a trade for a while now, but his best efforts have only ingrained him further to the Timberwolves. Maybe this will be the last straw that gets him free.

Or maybe this will turn an uncomfortable situation even uglier.

Report: Timberwolves told Jimmy Butler to rest tonight, expect him to travel with team on road trip

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler is reportedly holding out from the Timberwolves, beginning with their home game against the Jazz tonight.

Here’s Minnesota trying to regain a facade of control.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

No matter what Butler does, Minnesota’s asking price for him remains high. And that’s understandable. Butler is quite valuable on the court.

But the Timberwolves’ attempts to maintain leverage have mostly fallen flat. Everyone knows Butler wants out and can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Claiming it was their idea to rest Butler rings hallow. It will completely fall apart if he doesn’t travel with the team to play the Warriors.

Minnesota’s biggest – and most risky – leverage is suspending Butler for failing to report. If he holds out for more than 30 days, he won’t accrue a year of service and can’t become a free agent. The Timberwolves would hold his rights in perpetuity. But until they take that extreme measure, it’s hard to see these claims of team-suggested rest moving the needle.

Report: Raptors declining Malachi Richardson’s fourth-year option

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
The Raptors, based on their current impending luxury-tax bill, saved $705,439 by trading Bruno Caboclo for Malachi Richardson rather than letting Caboclo’s contract expire and replacing him with a minimum-salary free agent. If Toronto sheds salary to lower its luxury-tax rate, the savings would be even greater.

And that’s probably where Richardson’s impact with the Raptors will end.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

It’s far too soon to close the book on Richardson’s NBA career. He’s just 22, and the league is starving for wings.

The Raptors could even re-sign him, though they can offer a starting salary up to only Richardson’s team-option amount ($2,581,597).

But declining the option shows what Toronto thinks of him. He just doesn’t stand out enough on this exceptionally deep team, especially because the Raptors could face the luxury tax next season if Kawhi Leonard re-signs.

Cavaliers interim coach Larry Drew says he won’t quit

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Larry Drew is the Cavaliers’ interim head coach. He might not like that title, but that’s his role. He’s serving as their head coach while they seek a long-term replacement for Tyronn Lue.

But Drew is also making it clear he’s unhappy in this position.

So, which side will give?

Drew:

My conversation that I’ve had with my agent, and that was a question that did come up: What happens if things don’t work out? We’re actually just kind of weighing our options on that. I really hope that we can get something resolved, but moving forward, I know that there is a possibility that it may not be resolved.

I would never quit. I won’t do that. As I said, I remain professional. I will continue to do my job.

I was told that there could be a possibility of them just bringing in somebody else to finish out the year, and then I can move back into my original position as associate head coach.

In the event that nothing gets done, there’s a probability or a possibility that they could bring in somebody from the outside or still probably that they could hire from with. But more than likely, from the conversation, is to bring somebody in from the outside and let me resume my original associate-head-coach position and finish my contract.

Presumably, the Cavs are now paying Drew the typical salary of an assistant coach promoted to interim head coach. His issue is reportedly getting a guarantee beyond this season.

But if Drew won’t quit, what leverage does he have?

If I were the Cavaliers, I wouldn’t guarantee Drew – who went 128-102 as Hawks head coach then 15-67 as Bucks head coach – beyond this season now. Maybe he eventually earns the job, but there’s not nearly enough evidence he’s the right long-term coach without seeing more of him and conducting a widespread search. Paying Tyronn Lue and Mike Brown (and probably David Blatt) is enough.

And I don’t blame Drew for setting his own parameters. If he doesn’t want to be head coach without a multi-year guaranteed contract, that’s well within his rights.

Yet, he’s doing that right now and says he won’t quit.

That might be good enough for the Cavs. Their ideal long-term coach probably won’t become available until the offseason. Drew is a capable fill-in. Why hire from a limited pool now rather than just leave Drew in charge?

Because he shames them into it? Maybe that will work. Without the threat of quitting, though, it seems like a tough sell.

Because there’s an outside coach available Cleveland actually wants? That’s a scary thought for Cavs fans, but the team might just do that.

Report: J.R. Smith considered leaving Cavaliers after they again pulled him from rotation

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
The Cavaliers played J.R. Smith then told him they were benching him to go young then sat him for one game then put him back in the rotation then fired Tyronn Lue then promoted Larry Drew then sat Smith again.

Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For the second time this season, Smith was informed he would be removed from the rotation and not receive guaranteed playing time, sources said. Smith was upset by the news and considered taking some time away from the team, sources said. Smith decided to stay for the time being

Unlike Kyle Korver, Smith has negative trade value. The 33-year-old is guaranteed $18.59 million on a contract that will surely end after this season. Cleveland’s best course is probably keeping him on the chance his contract is useful in a trade then waiving him in the offseason if no deal emerges.

But Smith still doesn’t deserve getting jerked around like this. No player does. These mixed messages must be incredibly frustrating.

Smith doesn’t necessarily deserve playing time. If the Cavs want to go young, he definitely doesn’t fit. If they want to win now, he still probably doesn’t fit.

Leaving the team would be extreme on his part, but I don’t blame him for being aggravated with the Cavaliers’ directionless.