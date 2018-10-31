Jason Miller/Getty Images

Report: J.R. Smith considered leaving Cavaliers after they again pulled him from rotation

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
The Cavaliers played J.R. Smith then told him they were benching him to go young then sat him for one game then put him back in the rotation then fired Tyronn Lue then promoted Larry Drew then sat Smith again.

Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For the second time this season, Smith was informed he would be removed from the rotation and not receive guaranteed playing time, sources said. Smith was upset by the news and considered taking some time away from the team, sources said. Smith decided to stay for the time being

Unlike Kyle Korver, Smith has negative trade value. The 33-year-old is guaranteed $18.59 million on a contract that will surely end after this season. Cleveland’s best course is probably keeping him on the chance his contract is useful in a trade then waiving him in the offseason if no deal emerges.

But Smith still doesn’t deserve getting jerked around like this. No player does. These mixed messages must be incredibly frustrating.

Smith doesn’t necessarily deserve playing time. If the Cavs want to go young, he definitely doesn’t fit. If they want to win now, he still probably doesn’t fit.

Leaving the team would be extreme on his part, but I don’t blame him for being aggravated with the Cavaliers’ directionless.

Report: Raptors declining Malachi Richardson’s fourth-year option

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
The Raptors, based on their current impending luxury-tax bill, saved $705,439 by trading Bruno Caboclo for Malachi Richardson rather than letting Caboclo’s contract expire and replacing him with a minimum-salary free agent. If Toronto sheds salary to lower its luxury-tax rate, the savings would be even greater.

And that’s probably where Richardson’s impact with the Raptors will end.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

It’s far too soon to close the book on Richardson’s NBA career. He’s just 22, and the league is starving for wings.

The Raptors could even re-sign him, though they can offer a starting salary up to only Richardson’s team-option amount ($2,581,597).

But declining the option shows what Toronto thinks of him. He just doesn’t stand out enough on this exceptionally deep team, especially because the Raptors could face the luxury tax next season if Kawhi Leonard re-signs.

Cavaliers interim coach Larry Drew says he won’t quit

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Larry Drew is the Cavaliers’ interim head coach. He might not like that title, but that’s his role. He’s serving as their head coach while they seek a long-term replacement for Tyronn Lue.

But Drew is also making it clear he’s unhappy in this position.

So, which side will give?

Drew:

My conversation that I’ve had with my agent, and that was a question that did come up: What happens if things don’t work out? We’re actually just kind of weighing our options on that. I really hope that we can get something resolved, but moving forward, I know that there is a possibility that it may not be resolved.

I would never quit. I won’t do that. As I said, I remain professional. I will continue to do my job.

I was told that there could be a possibility of them just bringing in somebody else to finish out the year, and then I can move back into my original position as associate head coach.

In the event that nothing gets done, there’s a probability or a possibility that they could bring in somebody from the outside or still probably that they could hire from with. But more than likely, from the conversation, is to bring somebody in from the outside and let me resume my original associate-head-coach position and finish my contract.

Presumably, the Cavs are now paying Drew the typical salary of an assistant coach promoted to interim head coach. His issue is reportedly getting a guarantee beyond this season.

But if Drew won’t quit, what leverage does he have?

If I were the Cavaliers, I wouldn’t guarantee Drew – who went 128-102 as Hawks head coach then 15-67 as Bucks head coach – beyond this season now. Maybe he eventually earns the job, but there’s not nearly enough evidence he’s the right long-term coach without seeing more of him and conducting a widespread search. Paying Tyronn Lue and Mike Brown (and probably David Blatt) is enough.

And I don’t blame Drew for setting his own parameters. If he doesn’t want to be head coach without a multi-year guaranteed contract, that’s well within his rights.

Yet, he’s doing that right now and says he won’t quit.

That might be good enough for the Cavs. Their ideal long-term coach probably won’t become available until the offseason. Drew is a capable fill-in. Why hire from a limited pool now rather than just leave Drew in charge?

Because he shames them into it? Maybe that will work. Without the threat of quitting, though, it seems like a tough sell.

Because there’s an outside coach available Cleveland actually wants? That’s a scary thought for Cavs fans, but the team might just do that.

Report: Cavaliers testing trade market for Kyle Korver again

By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last summer, after LeBron James bolted town (again), teams started calling the Cavaliers about their other veterans. Particularly sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Cleveland had some talks with teams, but ultimately decided the offers weren’t good enough and it would keep Korver, who along with the $120 million man Kevin Love would be part of a Cavaliers team that would somehow both develop young players while pushing for the playoffs.

After a 0-6 start to the season (now 1-6) and firing coach Tyronn Lue, the Cavaliers have decided to revisit Korver trade talks, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have initiated testing the trade market for guard Kyle Korver in the past several days, sources said. There was some trade interest in Korver last summer, and the Cavs are circling back on those talks.

The Cavaliers will find a market that has cooled on Korver, at least to a degree. He has looked his age (37) to start the season, slower and struggling on defense, plus he has shot just 5-of-15 from three to open the season. There are likely teams that think they can put Korver in a better role and help him get back to form, but after the Cavs’ ugly start to the season and Korver’s stumbles, the offers are not going to be as good as the ones the team got in July. Korver is owed $7.6 million this season and $7.5 million next season (only $3.4 million guaranteed), reasonable numbers for a good shooter off the bench. If Korver is still that.

Cleveland also will likely try to move J.R. Smith as well, but he is owed $14.7 million this season ($3.9 million guaranteed for next season) and that number is going to scare teams off. Love, with his new $120 million contract extension, is all but untradable (teams would want a sweetener to take on that much money, and Cleveland can’t afford to give up rebuilding assets at this point).

Three Things to Know: Rockets “lost our swagger,” brick shots on way to another loss

By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Rockets “lost our swagger,” build a brick house with shots on the way to a fourth straight loss. It’s far too early to panic. It’s far too early to panic. It’s far too early to panic.

The Rockets keep repeating the mantra, but they also know last season it was almost Christmas before they lost their fifth game (Dec. 20) and they had won 25 games by then. This year the fifth loss came before Halloween.

That fifth loss was ugly. Even without James Harden (he could be back this weekend from his sore hamstring), Tuesday night was a game Houston should have controlled. For Portland, this was supposed to be a “schedule makers’ loss” — second night of a road back-to-back (with travel across time zones), the third game in four days and the fourth in sixth. At that point, teams tend to look like they lost their legs a couple of flights ago and get steamrolled.

Except, after a lackluster first quarter by both teams, Portland played with more energy and passion than well-rested Houston. The result was a 104-85 Trail Blazers’ win, dropping the Rockets to 1-5 on the young season. After the game, coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Right now, we’re playing like crap… We lost our swagger. We’re on our heels.”

The Rockets found a new way to lose Tuesday. While their defense has been the bigger problem through the first five games, this time it was the offense. Harden or no, the Rockets still had elite bucket getters in Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, and Carmelo Anthony on the roster — except they shot a combined 12-of-49 (24.5 percent). Off the bench, Gerald Green was 1-of-10. Houston shot 23.3 percent from three. Rather than list the ugly numbers, just look at the Rockets’ shot chart for the game.

Houston is a mess, a team that is bottom seven on offense and defense to start the season. Some excuses have some merit, the team has missed Chris Paul a couple of games (suspension) and Harden a couple now, but that doesn’t explain the depth of the troubles. Nor can all the woes be blamed on Carmelo Anthony. It’s both of those things and the loss of defensive coach Jeff Bzdelik and much more. It’s a lot of little things combining into one big storm.

Friday the Rockets head out on a five-game road trip that feels like it could help define the entire season. For good or bad will be the question.

2) Patrick Beverley crashes into Russell Westbrook’s knees. Again. And soon police were on the court. Before this season started, Russell Westbrook had “clean up” surgery on his left knee, his fourth surgery on that knee. The issues date back to the 2013 playoffs, when Patrick Beverley (then with Houston) went for a steal, took out Westbrook’s knee, which led to a meniscus tear and a couple of surgeries. Westbrook and Beverley have had a beef ever since then.

Tuesday night this happened and it felt like Deja’ Vu.

Westbrook was not injured — but he was hot. So were his Thunder teammates. So much so that the police came onto the court just to keep the peace.

Westbrook was given a technical foul for his reaction (and probably a few choice words). Doc Rivers may not have liked it, but Beverley was given a Flagrant 1 foul. If anything that was soft. Beverley was going for a loose ball (which Westbrook had already controlled) but was reckless with his body in a way that could have led to a serious injury. Fortunately, this time Westbrook wasn’t hurt.

The Thunder got the win 128-110. These teams meet up again Dec. 15, circle that one on the calendar.

3) Cavaliers win! Cavaliers win! They can’t hire a coach but Cavaliers Win! Larry Drew is 1-0 as the Cavaliers’ coach… except he’s not the coach. Drew is the voice of the head coach right now, whatever that means. Maybe there’s a puppet involved. Technically, the Cavaliers were without a coach.

Whatever. It worked.

Cleveland picked up its first win of the season in the first game since Tyronn Lue was fired, easily handling the Atlanta Hawks 136-114. Rodney Hood had 26 points to lead seven Cavaliers players in double figures in scoring. The Cavaliers hit 54 percent from three, which helped, as did the fact they attacked the rim and played fast. Neither team defended well, but the Hawks turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of their possessions and let the Cavaliers get the offensive rebound on 31.4 percent of their missed shots, and that was the difference.

It was a welcome respite for a team that has had nothing but bad news to start the season. The ugly coaching situation still looms, and the team has started shopping Kyle Korver again, but a win at least makes the optics a little better for all of it.

 