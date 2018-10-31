Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers testing trade market for Kyle Korver again

By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last summer, after LeBron James bolted town (again), teams started calling the Cavaliers about their other veterans. Particularly sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Cleveland had some talks with teams, but ultimately decided the offers weren’t good enough and it would keep Korver, who along with the $120 million man Kevin Love would be part of a Cavaliers team that would somehow both develop young players while pushing for the playoffs.

After a 0-6 start to the season (now 1-6) and firing coach Tyronn Lue, the Cavaliers have decided to revisit Korver trade talks, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have initiated testing the trade market for guard Kyle Korver in the past several days, sources said. There was some trade interest in Korver last summer, and the Cavs are circling back on those talks.

The Cavaliers will find a market that has cooled on Korver, at least to a degree. He has looked his age (37) to start the season, slower and struggling on defense, plus he has shot just 5-of-15 from three to open the season. There are likely teams that think they can put Korver in a better role and help him get back to form, but after the Cavs’ ugly start to the season and Korver’s stumbles, the offers are not going to be as good as the ones the team got in July. Korver is owed $7.6 million this season and $7.5 million next season (only $3.4 million guaranteed), reasonable numbers for a good shooter off the bench. If Korver is still that.

Cleveland also will likely try to move J.R. Smith as well, but he is owed $14.7 million this season ($3.9 million guaranteed for next season) and that number is going to scare teams off. Love, with his new $120 million contract extension, is all but untradable (teams would want a sweetener to take on that much money, and Cleveland can’t afford to give up rebuilding assets at this point).

Three Things to Know: Rockets "lost our swagger," brick shots on way to another loss

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Rockets “lost our swagger,” build a brick house with shots on the way to a fourth straight loss. It’s far too early to panic. It’s far too early to panic. It’s far too early to panic.

The Rockets keep repeating the mantra, but they also know last season it was almost Christmas before they lost their fifth game (Dec. 20) and they had won 25 games by then. This year the fifth loss came before Halloween.

That fifth loss was ugly. Even without James Harden (he could be back this weekend from his sore hamstring), Tuesday night was a game Houston should have controlled. For Portland, this was supposed to be a “schedule makers’ loss” — second night of a road back-to-back (with travel across time zones), the third game in four days and the fourth in sixth. At that point, teams tend to look like they lost their legs a couple of flights ago and get steamrolled.

Except, after a lackluster first quarter by both teams, Portland played with more energy and passion than well-rested Houston. The result was a 104-85 Trail Blazers’ win, dropping the Rockets to 1-5 on the young season. After the game, coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Right now, we’re playing like crap… We lost our swagger. We’re on our heels.”

The Rockets found a new way to lose Tuesday. While their defense has been the bigger problem through the first five games, this time it was the offense. Harden or no, the Rockets still had elite bucket getters in Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, and Carmelo Anthony on the roster — except they shot a combined 12-of-49 (24.5 percent). Off the bench, Gerald Green was 1-of-10. Houston shot 23.3 percent from three. Rather than list the ugly numbers, just look at the Rockets’ shot chart for the game.

Houston is a mess, a team that is bottom seven on offense and defense to start the season. Some excuses have some merit, the team has missed Chris Paul a couple of games (suspension) and Harden a couple now, but that doesn’t explain the depth of the troubles. Nor can all the woes be blamed on Carmelo Anthony. It’s both of those things and the loss of defensive coach Jeff Bzdelik and much more. It’s a lot of little things combining into one big storm.

Friday the Rockets head out on a five-game road trip that feels like it could help define the entire season. For good or bad will be the question.

2) Patrick Beverley crashes into Russell Westbrook’s knees. Again. And soon police were on the court. Before this season started, Russell Westbrook had “clean up” surgery on his left knee, his fourth surgery on that knee. The issues date back to the 2013 playoffs, when Patrick Beverley (then with Houston) went for a steal, took out Westbrook’s knee, which led to a meniscus tear and a couple of surgeries. Westbrook and Beverley have had a beef ever since then.

Tuesday night this happened and it felt like Deja’ Vu.

Westbrook was not injured — but he was hot. So were his Thunder teammates. So much so that the police came onto the court just to keep the peace.

Westbrook was given a technical foul for his reaction (and probably a few choice words). Doc Rivers may not have liked it, but Beverley was given a Flagrant 1 foul. If anything that was soft. Beverley was going for a loose ball (which Westbrook had already controlled) but was reckless with his body in a way that could have led to a serious injury. Fortunately, this time Westbrook wasn’t hurt.

The Thunder got the win 128-110. These teams meet up again Dec. 15, circle that one on the calendar.

3) Cavaliers win! Cavaliers win! They can’t hire a coach but Cavaliers Win! Larry Drew is 1-0 as the Cavaliers’ coach… except he’s not the coach. Drew is the voice of the head coach right now, whatever that means. Maybe there’s a puppet involved. Technically, the Cavaliers were without a coach.

Whatever. It worked.

Cleveland picked up its first win of the season in the first game since Tyronn Lue was fired, easily handling the Atlanta Hawks 136-114. Rodney Hood had 26 points to lead seven Cavaliers players in double figures in scoring. The Cavaliers hit 54 percent from three, which helped, as did the fact they attacked the rim and played fast. Neither team defended well, but the Hawks turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of their possessions and let the Cavaliers get the offensive rebound on 31.4 percent of their missed shots, and that was the difference.

It was a welcome respite for a team that has had nothing but bad news to start the season. The ugly coaching situation still looms, and the team has started shopping Kyle Korver again, but a win at least makes the optics a little better for all of it.

 

Patrick Beverley crashes into Russell Westbrook’s knees. Again. Westbrook was hot.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2018, 12:07 AM EDT
In the 2013 playoffs, Patrick Beverley (then with Houston) went for a steal, took out Russell Westbrook‘s knee, which led to a meniscus tear and a couple of surgeries for Westbrook, which sidelined him beyond just those playoffs. That knee is still an issue, Westbrook had “clean up” surgery on it before this season.”

Which is why what happened Tuesday night felt like Deja’ Vu.

How heated did it get this time?

Westbrook was given a technical, Beverley got a Flagrant 1 for the play. Doc Rivers may not have liked it, but if anything that was soft on Beverley, what he did was a reckless play that could have led to a serious injury. He may have been going for a loose ball, but body control matters.

Beverley and Westbrook were still chirping after the game.

Circle your calendars for Dec. 15, that’s when these teams meet again.

Mike D’Antoni after Rockets’ latest loss: ‘Right now, we’re playing like crap’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
On the bright side, the Houston Rockets’ revamped defense was less bad against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, only giving up 104 points (106.1 per 100 possessions pace, which is 7.3 better than their season average).

However, the Rockets scored just 85 points, losing to a Blazers’ team playing their fourth game in six days and on a road back-to-back. James Harden was out with a hamstring injury, but this is still a team with Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Eric Gordon, and plenty of prolific scorers — the Rockets should be better.

Houston is now 1-5 on the season with a bottom seven in the league offense and defense. After the latest loss coach Mike D’Antoni was just honest.

Players echoed the “we’ve got to be better theme.” They took responsibility for another flat performance.

All of which is great, but in the West there is genuine pressure to turn it around quickly. The Rockets are already five games back of the Warriors and — knowing that we are just seven games into the season — I’m not sure they can close that gap. They are already too buried to an elite team. Nobody sane should write the Rockets off as a playoff team, there is plenty of time to turn that around, but the clock is ticking. The Rockets have dug themselves a hole to start the season and they need to get out of it fast and stop digging.

They will have to do all that on the road — Houston heads out on a five-game road trip starting Friday. That trip could tell us a lot about these Rockets.

Lonzo Ball says he needs to “get engaged, more energy” on court

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball has not yet found a rhythm playing with LeBron James — in the 145 minutes those two have been on the court this season (small sample size alert) the Lakers are getting outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions. Ball should provide defense, shooting, and a secondary ball handler who will push the pace with LeBron, but just like so many players before him Ball is finding the sacrifices and challenges of playing with LeBron a big adjustment some nights.

Like against the Timberwolves Monday, when he finished with just four points, one assist, and one rebound. When his offensive game wasn’t going early, Ball did not work hard on cuts off the ball, didn’t bring energy at either end, and just kind of floated through the game.

Tuesday Ball admitted he needs to do better, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I just got to rebound the ball, get engaged, more energy, just do what I can to get myself going,” Ball said Tuesday.

“Just not doing my job,” Ball said.

Ball did miss most of training camp recovering from left meniscus surgery, and while he won’t admit it that is part of what is happening.

But part of it is adjusting to playing with LeBron is hard, especially for a guy who likes to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Just ask Kyrie Irving or Dwyane Wade or Kevin Love or Chris Bosh or a host of other guys who have been in these shoes. Players have to learn how to sacrifice and adjust, and that is far more mental than physical. Lonzo played off the ball a lot and very effectively at UCLA, he has the skill set and the game, but it’s different.

 

Brandon Ingram is having the same issue (although he had 24 points Monday). Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, who play more as finishers, have adjusted more quickly. It’s all going to be a sink-or-swim process with the Lakers and it’s far too early to make any calls (except for Hart, he’s a keeper). Ball is just struggling more publicly with it all right now.