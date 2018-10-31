Report: Avery Johnson discussed as Cavaliers’ next coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cavaliers’ interim head coach, Larry Drew, doesn’t want the job (at least without more money). Drew even said Cleveland would likely hire someone else before the season ends.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

ONE INTERESTING NAME being discussed by executives as a possible future coach in Cleveland is Avery Johnson.

It’s unclear whether Windhorst is referring to Cavaliers executives actually considering Johnson or to executives from other teams just speculating. The former would obviously carry far more significance.

Johnson currently coaches collegiately at Alabama, where he has done a solid job. The Crimson Tide have posted a winning record all three of his years, including making the NCAA Tournament last season.

But would Johnson really leave Alabama just as the college season gets underway? Or would this be an offseason possibility?

After his 16-year NBA plying career, Johnson coached the Mavericks to great regular-season records and multiple playoff disappointments. He then coached the Nets, bolstering his reputation as a control freak then getting fired as Brooklyn’s defense collapsed.

Johnson is worth considering, but at first glance, he seems more retread than inspiring.

So, why is he linked to the Cavs? They’ve shown a fascination with college coaches, and their most valuable player considering age and contract status – Collin Sexton – played for Johnson at Alabama.

But Sexton is not nearly the caliber of player who warrants hiring a coach specifically for. If the Cavaliers deem Johnson the best coach for them overall, great. If they pick Johnson because of Sexton’s connection with him, they’re just asking to make a mistake.