Associated Press

Patrick Beverley crashes into Russell Westbrook’s knees. Again. Westbrook was hot.

By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2018, 12:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the 2013 playoffs, Patrick Beverley (then with Houston) went for a steal, took out Russell Westbrook‘s knee, which led to a meniscus tear and a couple of surgeries for Westbrook, which sidelined him beyond just those playoffs. That knee is still an issue, Westbrook had “clean up” surgery on it before this season.”

Which is why what happened Tuesday night felt like Deja’ Vu.

How heated did it get this time?

Westbrook was given a technical, Beverley got a Flagrant 1 for the play. Doc Rivers may not have liked it, but if anything that was soft on Beverley, what he did was a reckless play that could have led to a serious injury. He may have been going for a loose ball, but body control matters.

Beverley and Westbrook were still chirping after the game.

Circle your calendars for Dec. 15, that’s when these teams meet again.

Mike D’Antoni after Rockets’ latest loss: ‘Right now, we’re playing like crap’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

On the bright side, the Houston Rockets’ revamped defense was less bad against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, only giving up 104 points (106.1 per 100 possessions pace, which is 7.3 better than their season average).

However, the Rockets scored just 85 points, losing to a Blazers’ team playing their fourth game in six days and on a road back-to-back. James Harden was out with a hamstring injury, but this is still a team with Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Eric Gordon, and plenty of prolific scorers — the Rockets should be better.

Houston is now 1-5 on the season with a bottom seven in the league offense and defense. After the latest loss coach Mike D’Antoni was just honest.

Players echoed the “we’ve got to be better theme.” They took responsibility for another flat performance.

All of which is great, but in the West there is genuine pressure to turn it around quickly. The Rockets are already five games back of the Warriors and — knowing that we are just seven games into the season — I’m not sure they can close that gap. They are already too buried to an elite team. Nobody sane should write the Rockets off as a playoff team, there is plenty of time to turn that around, but the clock is ticking. The Rockets have dug themselves a hole to start the season and they need to get out of it fast and stop digging.

They will have to do all that on the road — Houston heads out on a five-game road trip starting Friday. That trip could tell us a lot about these Rockets.

Lonzo Ball says he needs to “get engaged, more energy” on court

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lonzo Ball has not yet found a rhythm playing with LeBron James — in the 145 minutes those two have been on the court this season (small sample size alert) the Lakers are getting outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions. Ball should provide defense, shooting, and a secondary ball handler who will push the pace with LeBron, but just like so many players before him Ball is finding the sacrifices and challenges of playing with LeBron a big adjustment some nights.

Like against the Timberwolves Monday, when he finished with just four points, one assist, and one rebound. When his offensive game wasn’t going early, Ball did not work hard on cuts off the ball, didn’t bring energy at either end, and just kind of floated through the game.

Tuesday Ball admitted he needs to do better, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I just got to rebound the ball, get engaged, more energy, just do what I can to get myself going,” Ball said Tuesday.

“Just not doing my job,” Ball said.

Ball did miss most of training camp recovering from left meniscus surgery, and while he won’t admit it that is part of what is happening.

But part of it is adjusting to playing with LeBron is hard, especially for a guy who likes to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Just ask Kyrie Irving or Dwyane Wade or Kevin Love or Chris Bosh or a host of other guys who have been in these shoes. Players have to learn how to sacrifice and adjust, and that is far more mental than physical. Lonzo played off the ball a lot and very effectively at UCLA, he has the skill set and the game, but it’s different.

 

Brandon Ingram is having the same issue (although he had 24 points Monday). Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, who play more as finishers, have adjusted more quickly. It’s all going to be a sink-or-swim process with the Lakers and it’s far too early to make any calls (except for Hart, he’s a keeper). Ball is just struggling more publicly with it all right now.

Joakim Noah ‘staying ready and focused’ if NBA team calls

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joakim Noah still believes he can help an NBA team.

NBA teams don’t have that same belief — since he was waived by the New York Knicks before the season started the former Defensive Player of the Year has not gotten his shot. Noah was at the Bulls/Warriors game Monday night — he got to see the Klay Thompson avalanche of threes — and told Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times he’s trying to stay ready.

“I’m staying ready and focused,” said Noah, who’s working out “a couple of times” a day. “[Just] waiting if something good comes along.”

I’m not sure if that call is coming.

Noah has struggled to stay healthy and played in just 53 games over two seasons with the Knicks. The bigger issue is when he has gotten on the court he has looked like a shell of the former self, slow of foot and slow to recognize coverages. Maybe midseason a team takes a flier on Noah, but teams taking a flier on a big usually prefer a younger player they might develop into a long-term player for them.

Noah had an amazing NBA career. It’s just over.

Larry Drew ‘very disappointed’ Cavaliers haven’t offered appealing contract to be interim coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rule No. 1 of firing a head coach: Have your next steps in place. Make it as orderly and smooth a transition as possible.

Cleveland messed up that first rule with its seemingly impulsive firing of Tyronn Lue. They thought the interim successor was Larry Drew, the former head coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee who was part of the Cavaliers’ staff. He would dutifully take on the interim coach tag and…

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman may have wanted to check with Drew first. A savvy veteran coach familiar with organizational politics (remember he is the guy the Bucks’ new owners shoved aside for Jason Kidd), Drew wanted a hefty pay raise and the security of another year before taking over what unquestionably will be a team losing a lot of games. Drew wants to be compensated for what would happen to his coaching record.

The Cavaliers balked at that, and here we are. Drew will not accept the “interim” tag even though the Cavs called him that in a press release. And Drew sounds frustrated.

If Cleveland is going to be a rebuilding team — and they are a long way from doing that well right now, they have just four players younger than 25 on the roster, and of those only Cedi Osman and Colin Sexton are likely with the team long-term — then they need to go find their developmental coach. Their guy to set a culture. Their Brett Brown or Quin Snyder or Kenny Atkinson. Except, that can be hard to find mid-season because that guy is probably on an NBA staff and is not jumping ship until next summer.

It’s a mess. Gilbert already owes Lue $15 million over three years not to coach, he doesn’t want to add more dead salary on top of that with an interim asking for more than one season. But that’s the cost of not thinking everything through before firing the head coach. It’s why it’s Rule No. 1.