Clippers’ Patrick Beverley: ‘The team that gets drunk together, you learn a lot of things quickly’

Russell Westbrook might not like Patrick Beverley, but it seems Beverley’s Clippers teammates do. They bonded during an offseason trip to Miami.
Beverley, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times:
“The team that gets drunk together, you learn a lot of things quickly. We just wanted to go out and have a good time.”
There’s definitely truth to that. I sure have strengthened friendships while drinking with someone.
Hopefully, the Clippers were accommodating of teammates who don’t drink. Not only is that respectful, boundaries with coworkers should still apply.
But this is absolutely an element of bonding in the NBA despite it not being frequently discussed so openly.
Jimmy Butler is sitting out tonight, not playing when Utah comes to Minnesota.
Why is the question. The first reports said this was the latest strategy for Butler to put pressure on Minnesota to make a trade. Essentially a holdout for a night. Then the Timberwolves responded that this was a planned rest and they told him to sit out.
Of course, Butler himself — and his agent — say this is a planned rest. Butler spoke to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.
Choose to believe what you want. Maybe Butler decided after shootaround that a home game with rest days before and after was the right day to take off for recovery, perhaps his body is sore and he needs the night off.
Or, maybe this is a message because he’s frustrated, but he would never say that for fear of fines/bad PR.
Or, as a third option, it’s a little of both.
Before scoring 31 points in the Celtics’ win over the Pistons last night, Kyrie Irving was averaging 14 points per game while shooting 39% from the field and 24% on 3-pointers.
Small sample size? Rust after knee surgery?
Irving, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:
“The clear realization is this is not what I’m used to,” Irving said after Boston’s 109-89 win at Detroit. “Going from being a high PPG (points per game) scorer, being stat-dominated and coming to this type of environment where the best thing for us is to care about the team. It’s not going to be everyone’s night every single night, but I know that when it gets down the stretch, when I’m needed I’ll be ready. So, it’s a learning experience for me.”
Irving played with LeBron James and Kevin Love. At the same time.
Sometimes, I just don’t get this guy.
But at least there was a clear pecking order with the Cavaliers – LeBron then Irving then Love. With the Celtics, it’s more nebulous. They’re so deep, and everyone is adjusting to new roles after a deep playoff run without Irving and Gordon Hayward. It’s possible Jayson Tatum is already better or will soon surpass Irving. That Marcus Morris has been Boston’s best player so far is nice for him, but also shows just how out of sync this team has been.
I expect the Celtics to get past this. They’re well-coached and full of players – including Irving – who seem committed to finding the right fit.
But for Cleveland, this sounds like another punch in the gut.
The Cavaliers’ interim head coach, Larry Drew, doesn’t want the job (at least without more money). Drew even said Cleveland would likely hire someone else before the season ends.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
ONE INTERESTING NAME being discussed by executives as a possible future coach in Cleveland is Avery Johnson.
It’s unclear whether Windhorst is referring to Cavaliers executives actually considering Johnson or to executives from other teams just speculating. The former would obviously carry far more significance.
Johnson currently coaches collegiately at Alabama, where he has done a solid job. The Crimson Tide have posted a winning record all three of his years, including making the NCAA Tournament last season.
But would Johnson really leave Alabama just as the college season gets underway? Or would this be an offseason possibility?
After his 16-year NBA plying career, Johnson coached the Mavericks to great regular-season records and multiple playoff disappointments. He then coached the Nets, bolstering his reputation as a control freak then getting fired as Brooklyn’s defense collapsed.
Johnson is worth considering, but at first glance, he seems more retread than inspiring.
So, why is he linked to the Cavs? They’ve shown a fascination with college coaches, and their most valuable player considering age and contract status – Collin Sexton – played for Johnson at Alabama.
But Sexton is not nearly the caliber of player who warrants hiring a coach specifically for. If the Cavaliers deem Johnson the best coach for them overall, great. If they pick Johnson because of Sexton’s connection with him, they’re just asking to make a mistake.
Did the Timberwolves rip off the Bulls in their trade last year – Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick for Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick – like it seemed at the time?
Butler is the awesome player we believed him to be. LaVine looks like he’s blossoming. Dunn has progressed. That all must be work into the analysis.
But it depends what other factors you consider.
Do you treat Butler as a failed acquisition because he’s already holding out to try to advance a trade request? Or do you treat Minnesota’s dire situation as the consequence of other problems that happened well after the trade.
Do you count just the general values of the Nos. 7 and 16 picks in the 2017 draft? Or do you count the actual players selected?
No. 7 pick Lauri Markkanen had a promising rookie year in Chicago. No. 16 pick Justin Patton has repeatedly broken his foot, played only one NBA game and might fall out of the league altogether.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Patton is the only 2017 first-rounder known to have his third-year option declined. (The Nuggets’ Tyler Lydon is the only other possibility.) This is extremely quick for a player selected as high as Patton to get cut loose.
But it’s just hard to justify guaranteeing him $3,117,240 next season.
Patton is just 21, and he can try to find a team to take a flier on him in unrestricted free agency next summer. First, he must get healthy. He also must vie for a job at center, where replacement level is highest by far. Both are tall orders. This might signal the end of his NBA career.
For the Timberwolves, maybe it was just bad injury luck. But this sure isn’t a feather in the cap of Tom Thibodeau, who’s on the hot seat.