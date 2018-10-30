AP Photo/Eric Gay

Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 in March

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Spurs gave Manu Ginobili a great retirement gift – his 2018-19 salary.

Soon, they’ll honor him in another way.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. CDT. A special postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili will take place

I’m a little surprised this isn’t happening Jan. 14, when the Spurs host Tony Parker and the Hornets. But perhaps Ginobili has scheduling issues. It’s only truly important he is there.

Ginobili is one of the greatest Spurs of all-time. With Tim Duncan and Parker, Ginobili was instrumental in bringing San Antonio four championships. He was extremely productive, and his flair made him a fan favorite. This honor is very well-deserved.

PBT Podcast: What’s next for Ty Lue, Cavaliers, other coaches on hot seat early

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Only six games into the NBA season, Tyronn Lue is unemployed, fired as the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That was a quick trigger — and not the worst thing that could have happened to Lue — but it brings up some questions:

What direction does Cleveland go now?

Will Lue get another shot as a head coach somewhere?

What other coaches are on the hot seat early this NBA season (think Washington and Oklahoma City)?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports delve into all of that, plus take on your questions covering Ricky Rubio‘s slow start (again) and other early surprises around the NBA early this season.

We want your questions for the podcast, and your comments, email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com. As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

New father, Marcus Morris shows poise in big season for himself and Celtics

AP Photo/Steven Senne
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT – I’ve seen Marcus Morris asked multiple times about his displeasure with the Suns. Each time, even years after Phoenix traded him, he answered directly.

Morris never seemed to care about dancing around the edges or holding back on anything. He said what he felt. Grudges weren’t beneath him, which didn’t differentiate him from many. What made Morris exceptional: If he hadn’t moved on, he didn’t pretend as if he did just because that was seen as the “right” thing to do.

But when I asked the Celtics forward about applying lessons from his contract extension with the Suns – which he signed at a discount rate to play with his twin brother, then got traded – to unrestricted free agency next summer, he refrained.

“When it comes time, I’ll let my agent and people that represent me handle all that,” Morris said.

Morris hasn’t completely given up years-old grudges, but the 29-year-old’s worldview has definitely expanded.

He opened up about dealing with anxiety. He became a father in July. He looks to be in greater control on the court.

And he’s making sure it all ties together.

After naming his son Marcus Morris Jr., the new dad changed the name on the back of his jersey to “Morris Sr.” The only player in the league with that suffix on his uniform, Morris said he does it to remind himself of his fatherly pride when he puts on his jersey and to one day show his son how he honored him.

“I grew up without a father,” Morris said. “So having him brought a lot of joy and kind of filled a missing a void that I had in my life.”

Morris didn’t want to get into his contract-year status during the season, but he told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald before the season, “This year is a big opportunity for me, coming up on my contract year, make sure my family is stable. … Now I’m having a contract year for somebody. I can take care of his kids, and his kids — let the Morris name go on.”

On the court, Morris is off to a swell start. He’s averaging 14.3 points, shooting 52% on 2-pointers and 48% on 3-pointers, with 7.2 rebounds per game. That hot shooting from deep probably isn’t sustainable, but Morris has stepped up while his team’s offense has lagged.

Boston is 4-2 despite ranking 27th in points per possession. That’s the product of a league-best defense and Morris doing just enough offensively to keep the Celtics afloat. His combination of usage percentage (21.3) and true shooting percentage (65.7) rises well above Boston’s other top players’ (axes represent league average):

image

The 6-foot-9 Morris just finds mismatches and attacks them. Sometimes, it’s that simple.

“He can post smalls. He can stretch bigs,” Stevens said. “He’s a tough guy to guard.”

Conversely and importantly, he has the versatility to defend both smalls and bigs.

“He’s a great fit for how we play,” Stevens said.

Really, he’s a great fit for how every team plays. Who couldn’t use a two-way forward who stretches the court and defends multiple positions, let alone one who also possesses other all-around skills like Morris?

If there’s any team, it’s Boston, which also has two young promising forwards in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and a max-contract forward in Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics are nearly $4 million over the luxury-tax line, and Morris’ salary is $5,375,000. Though ownership has shown a willingness to pay the tax and the impending tax bill is relatively small, Boston could also face huge repeater-rate tax bills down the road. Delaying the clock by dodging the tax altogether this year could hold appeal.

Plus, will the Celtics really re-sign Morris next summer, when Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier can become free agents?

It might be better to trade Morris now and get something in return.

Morris is trying to avoid the noise – “All that talk and all that jibbering, it will go out the window unless I see it on TV or something – but Boston’s activity in the trade market is well-established. On the other hand, the Celtics hold legitimate championship aspirations this season, and depth players like Morris could make the difference.

“I have great relationships with everybody around here,” Morris said. “But obviously, it’s a business. So, at the same time, I’m just going to continue to do what I need to do.”

It’s a lot to juggle – his short- and long-term fits in Boston, the Celtics’ team goals, his son, his play on the court. But if Morris ever need a reminder of what he needs to do, he can always glance at the back of his jersey.

ICYMI: Warriors respond to Josh Duhamel’s criticism by grooving to remix of Fergie’s All-Star national anthem

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

Fergie’s ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel: Draymond Green was a “prick” for snickering during the All-Star national anthem, and a “real man” would have apologized.

Warriors:

This is the least stressed team of all-time.

Report: Cleveland to host NBA All-Star Game

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said Cleveland had been promised an NBA All-Star game if it upgraded its arena, but the league also told the Cavs that Cleveland wouldn’t host in 2020 or 2021 unless renovations began by Sept. 15, 2017. Construction didn’t begin until February, and the NBA awarded the 2020 (Chicago) and 2021 (Indianapolis) events to other cities.

But Cleveland won’t be left out in the cold.

Kevin Kleps of Crain’s Cleveland Business

Multiple sources have told Crain’s that the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers soon will announce that Quicken Loans Arena will host an NBA All-Star Game.

The earliest the NBA All-Star festivities could be held at The Q is 2022.

The NBA is providing a carrot with a message attached to all cities: Publicly fund arenas, and you might get rewarded with an All-Star game. It’s a bad deal for taxpayers, but great for the league.

That said, if Cleveland gets the game in 2022, that’d be three straight years of All-Star games in cold-weather Midwest cities. Not the most fun time in the middle of the winter.