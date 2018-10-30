Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Report: Pistons declining Henry Ellenson’s fourth-year option

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
First-round picks signed within three years of being drafted all get the same contract structure. The salaries vary based on year drafted and pick number, but the deals are all for four years with two guaranteed years followed by two team options. The options must be decided by Oct. 31 nearly a full year before the relevant season.

Most players have both their options exercised. Rookie-scale contracts are relatively cheap, and the players are usually either already worth that salary or young enough for teams to believe they could get there.

That’s why we don’t write about most option exercises. The 76ers want to pay Ben Simmons $8,113,930 next season? Duh.

But it’s noteworthy when someone has a rookie-scale option declined – like Pistons forward Henry Ellenson, who was up for $2,856,804 next season.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Ellenson was drafted by the previous regime, and even Stan Van Gundy – who ran Detroit’s front office then – said he didn’t scout Ellenson heavily because the big man wasn’t expected to drop to No. 18. But Van Gundy saw Ellenson as too talented to pass up.

Despite his skills for his size – ball-handling, passing, shooting – Ellenson has only rarely cracked the Pistons’ rotation in three years. He’s a woeful rim protector, and he’s too slow to defend on the perimeter. The game appears to be coming too fast for him to use his ball skills positively.

Ellenson is just 21, so there’s time for him to figure things out. But the Pistons are close enough to a luxury tax they certainly won’t pay next season, this move makes sense.

The rookie-scale-option deadline looms tomorrow, and though no other players have been reported to have their options declined, a few teams have announced the exercise of other options while conspicuously omitting certain players:

Maybe those teams just want to use the extra time to evaluate those players, or maybe those players are getting their options declined. We’ll know the final tally soon enough.

Steve Kerr said he didn’t even know about Klay Thompson chasing 3-point record at first

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Klay Thompson was flat-out on fire. After a 5-of-36 slump from three through the Warriors first seven games, Thompson erupted against the Bulls on Monday night. He set an NBA record dropping 14 threes on the Bulls, 10 in the first half when the Warriors scored a ridiculous 92 points as a team.

Kerr said he didn’t know about the record until Thompson was within a couple of it. And then the entire thing was awkward. First, from ESPN:

“I didn’t even realize what was happening, record-wise, until they called a timeout,” Kerr said. “He had made a couple in the second half, and I heard Klay say, ‘Two more! Two more!’ And that’s when I realized — and I didn’t even know who had the record, and so I asked Steph, I go, ‘Do you have the record?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ At that point, the guys were just feeding him every time. I think that’s how much they care about Klay and felt for him because he’s had a rough start to the season, and obviously, he got it going tonight, to say the least.”

Kerr was then faced with the question of how long to play his starters, and how to not overly run up the score while still encouraging his players to go all out. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It wasn’t a fair fight,” Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “The Bulls are in a rebuilding mode, but so many of their key guys are out. … I was proud of our guys for not letting down.

“I think the most disrespectful thing you can do is not play hard. Our guys played hard, and I was very proud of that effort. But yeah, we were playing so well and playing so fast and scoring … at the end of the half, you’re kind of in a weird frame of mind as a coach….

“When Klay was searching for the record, it was uncomfortable for us as a staff,” Kerr told the media. “But at the same time, we’re not gonna tell him don’t go for an NBA record. So I’m glad he got it. He earned it.”

I get what Kerr is saying, but isn’t U-6 soccer where everybody gets orange slices and a participation trophy, this is the highest level of the sport — if you don’t want to get lit up by Thompson, stop him. Easier said than done, for sure, but still there is no reason to just let up.

This will not be the last time Kerr faces this situation this season. Thompson’s 14 threes broke Stephen Curry‘s record of 13, you seriously think Curry isn’t plotting to take that record back?

PBT Podcast: What’s next for Ty Lue, Cavaliers, other coaches on hot seat early

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Only six games into the NBA season, Tyronn Lue is unemployed, fired as the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That was a quick trigger — and not the worst thing that could have happened to Lue — but it brings up some questions:

What direction does Cleveland go now?

Will Lue get another shot as a head coach somewhere?

What other coaches are on the hot seat early this NBA season (think Washington and Oklahoma City)?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports delve into all of that, plus take on your questions covering Ricky Rubio‘s slow start (again) and other early surprises around the NBA early this season.

We want your questions for the podcast, and your comments, email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com. As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

New father, Marcus Morris shows poise in big season for himself and Celtics

AP Photo/Steven Senne
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
DETROIT – I’ve seen Marcus Morris asked multiple times about his displeasure with the Suns. Each time, even years after Phoenix traded him, he answered directly.

Morris never seemed to care about dancing around the edges or holding back on anything. He said what he felt. Grudges weren’t beneath him, which didn’t differentiate him from many. What made Morris exceptional: If he hadn’t moved on, he didn’t pretend as if he did just because that was seen as the “right” thing to do.

But when I asked the Celtics forward about applying lessons from his contract extension with the Suns – which he signed at a discount rate to play with his twin brother, then got traded – to unrestricted free agency next summer, he refrained.

“When it comes time, I’ll let my agent and people that represent me handle all that,” Morris said.

Morris hasn’t completely given up years-old grudges, but the 29-year-old’s worldview has definitely expanded.

He opened up about dealing with anxiety. He became a father in July. He looks to be in greater control on the court.

And he’s making sure it all ties together.

After naming his son Marcus Morris Jr., the new dad changed the name on the back of his jersey to “Morris Sr.” The only player in the league with that suffix on his uniform, Morris said he does it to remind himself of his fatherly pride when he puts on his jersey and to one day show his son how he honored him.

“I grew up without a father,” Morris said. “So having him brought a lot of joy and kind of filled a missing a void that I had in my life.”

Morris didn’t want to get into his contract-year status during the season, but he told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald before the season, “This year is a big opportunity for me, coming up on my contract year, make sure my family is stable. … Now I’m having a contract year for somebody. I can take care of his kids, and his kids — let the Morris name go on.”

On the court, Morris is off to a swell start. He’s averaging 14.3 points, shooting 52% on 2-pointers and 48% on 3-pointers, with 7.2 rebounds per game. That hot shooting from deep probably isn’t sustainable, but Morris has stepped up while his team’s offense has lagged.

Boston is 4-2 despite ranking 27th in points per possession. That’s the product of a league-best defense and Morris doing just enough offensively to keep the Celtics afloat. His combination of usage percentage (21.3) and true shooting percentage (65.7) rises well above Boston’s other top players’ (axes represent league average):

The 6-foot-9 Morris just finds mismatches and attacks them. Sometimes, it’s that simple.

“He can post smalls. He can stretch bigs,” Stevens said. “He’s a tough guy to guard.”

Conversely and importantly, he has the versatility to defend both smalls and bigs.

“He’s a great fit for how we play,” Stevens said.

Really, he’s a great fit for how every team plays. Who couldn’t use a two-way forward who stretches the court and defends multiple positions, let alone one who also possesses other all-around skills like Morris?

If there’s any team, it’s Boston, which also has two young promising forwards in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and a max-contract forward in Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics are nearly $4 million over the luxury-tax line, and Morris’ salary is $5,375,000. Though ownership has shown a willingness to pay the tax and the impending tax bill is relatively small, Boston could also face huge repeater-rate tax bills down the road. Delaying the clock by dodging the tax altogether this year could hold appeal.

Plus, will the Celtics really re-sign Morris next summer, when Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier can become free agents?

It might be better to trade Morris now and get something in return.

Morris is trying to avoid the noise – “All that talk and all that jibbering, it will go out the window unless I see it on TV or something – but Boston’s activity in the trade market is well-established. On the other hand, the Celtics hold legitimate championship aspirations this season, and depth players like Morris could make the difference.

“I have great relationships with everybody around here,” Morris said. “But obviously, it’s a business. So, at the same time, I’m just going to continue to do what I need to do.”

It’s a lot to juggle – his short- and long-term fits in Boston, the Celtics’ team goals, his son, his play on the court. But if Morris ever need a reminder of what he needs to do, he can always glance at the back of his jersey.

Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 in March

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
The Spurs gave Manu Ginobili a great retirement gift – his 2018-19 salary.

Soon, they’ll honor him in another way.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. CDT. A special postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili will take place

I’m a little surprised this isn’t happening Jan. 14, when the Spurs host Tony Parker and the Hornets. But perhaps Ginobili has scheduling issues. It’s only truly important he is there.

Ginobili is one of the greatest Spurs of all-time. With Tim Duncan and Parker, Ginobili was instrumental in bringing San Antonio four championships. He was extremely productive, and his flair made him a fan favorite. This honor is very well-deserved.